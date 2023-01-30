Read full article on original website
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Hazleton Police investigating hit-and-run into house
HAZLETON – Hazleton City Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which someone struck a utility pole and a house. Police said they were called to the area of 716 West 22nd Street around 5:30pm on Jan. 27. A silver BMW was travelling east on 22nd Street at a...
Crash in Luzerne County leads to drugs, stolen gun
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they arrested a man after a crash occurred in Luzerne County resulting in crack cocaine and a stolen gun being seized. According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on Monday officers responded to the 600 block of North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre around 11:50 p.m. for an SUV hitting a […]
Police: Coal Township fire may be arson
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Investigators believe a fire earlier this week in Northumberland County could be a case of arson. The two-alarm fire started around noon on Monday at the intersection of Maple and West Holly Streets in Coal Township. No one was injured in those flames. Coal Township...
Man allegedly fought Hazleton City Police during arrest
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hazleton City Police had to subdue a man in Hazleton after he allegedly resisted arrest. In a news release, the Hazleton City Police Department says that at 11:39 p.m. on January 28, they were dispatched to a business on the 500 block of Alter Street where a man was reportedly […]
Man robbed on Luzerne County transit bus, suspect arrested
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man they say followed and robbed a victim on a Luzerne County Transportation Authority bus. According to the Hanover Township Police Department, in April 2022 Matthew Lange, 36, got onto a Luzerne County transit bus near Public Square in Wilkes-Barre and sat near a […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Missing Palmerton teen found safe, police say
PALMERTON, Pa. - A missing Carbon County teenager has been found safe, state police said Thursday morning. Police did not comment further on where or when Alexis Gibb, 15, was found. She had been missing since Sunday evening, and was last seen in the Bath, Northampton County, area.
Fire wrecks Northumberland County home
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A fire tore through a Northumberland County community Tuesday night. Video shows a complete mess at the intersection of Railroad and Second Streets in the Locust Gap area of Mount Carmel Township. The first calls came in just after 10 Tuesday night, but the alarms...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
SHENANDOAH’S CENTRALIA MOMENT: A look back at the Kehley Run mine fire (Part 5)
SHENANDOAH – When mine fires come up, the six-decade plight of a Columbia County borough is often top-of-mind, as is the misconception driven by said plight that mine fires are an unstoppable force. As the Centralia Mine Fire saga began, a lesser-known mine fire was raging and threatening what...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
PSP investigating trespassing in West Penn
REYNOLDS – State Police at Frackville are investigating incidents of trespassing at a property in this West Penn Township village. Troopers said two individuals in camouflage were seen on the victim’s property on Clamtown Road on Jan. 28 and trespassing is an ongoing issue at the property. The...
Man charged with harassing police officer
Northumberland, Pa. — A local pastor ingored warnings from a police officer, and allegedly continued to call and harrass that officer, which eventually led to charges. Calls to the Northumberland Police Station began when Matthew Joseph Fischl, 49, and his ex-girlfriend both reported harassment at approximately 2:31 a.m. on Dec. 31. Due to the fact neither would budge on who was harassing who, Northumberland Police Officer Edward Cope said both...
Two men charged after Northumberland County bar argument
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two men were arrested for an argument that turned violent in Lewis Township Saturday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Police were called to The Roost bar on Susquehanna Trail Saturday around 10:30 p.m. for reports of threats being made. Upon arrival, troopers say an argument between 30-year-old Joseph […]
Two arrested on drug, gun charges following traffic stop
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two people were arrested following a traffic stop, and later search that turned up a gun and multiple drugs in Hazleton City, police say. Police say they conducted a traffic stop in the area of North Cedar Street and Shaft Road on Tuesday around 9:45 p.m. Investigators said they found […]
local21news.com
Pedestrian killed from Route 322 injuries identified as Palmyra man
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A pedestrian has died after suffering injuries from being hit by a car on Route 322 in Swatara Township. Police say Pritesh Patel, 39, of Palmyra was struck by the vehicle Friday, Jan. 27 around 8:50 p.m. The incident happened in the area of...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Borough man facing drug, threat charges after March standoff in Shen. Heights
SHENANDOAH HEIGHTS – A South White Street man is facing felony drug and misdemeanor threat charges after a standoff in this West Mahanoy Township village last March. Trooper Nicholas Reese of the State Police at Frackville filed charges Friday against Joshua D. Taylor, 24, of 128 South White Street for the March 9, 2022 incident.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Hazleton Area Crash Log
HAZLE TWP., Luzerne County – The following is a round-up of vehicle accidents handled by State Police in the Hazleton area. A single vehicle accident occurred just before 5am Jan. 27 in the Humboldt section of Hazle Township. Troopers said Kelvin Pagan, 19, of Hazleton, was headed east on...
Trucker Stole $2.5K In Diesel From Berks Gas Station: State Police
That's one way to save at the pump. State police in Berks County are looking for the trucker who they say stole thousands of dollars in diesel from a Kutztown gas station. The thefts occurred at Rutter's on Kutztown Road in Maxatawny over a period of weeks, troopers said in a statement. On four occasions between Jan. 6 and Jan. 19, the driver was caught on surveillance camera fuelling up without paying a dime, authorities wrote.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police seek missing Palmerton teen, last seen in Bath area
PALMERTON, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Carbon County teenager. Alexis Gibb, 15, of Palmerton, was last seen on Sunday around 8:30 p.m. in Bath, Northampton County, state police said Wednesday. She was wearing a red and black plaid winter coat and carrying...
Large amount of meth seized inside home with children
PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A drug raid done on a home with four young children living in it results in meth, guns seized, and a man facing multiple charges, police say. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, on Wednesday drug detectives served a search warrant on a home in the 500 block of […]
County coroner identifies victim of fatal Wilkes-Barre shooting
WILKES-BARRE — An investigation is underway after a man died from an apparent shooting late Monday night. The Luzerne County
The Shenandoah Sentinel
PSP: Sheppton woman accused of retail theft, public drunkenness at Walmart
HAZLE TWP., Luzerne County – A Sheppton woman is facing retail theft and public drunkenness charges after an incident last week at Walmart. Troopers said they were called to the Hazle Township Walmart at 9pm Jan. 23 for a report of a retail theft. Fanny Benzant, 33, of Sheppton,...
