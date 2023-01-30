Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police arrest Pere Marquette Hotel bomb threat suspect
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After multiple bomb threats to a downtown Peoria hotel, Peoria Police found the suspect and put him in jail. 30-year-old Val Burks was found by the Police Department’s Special Investigations Division. He was interviewed at the Peoria Police Department Headquarters, then arrested and charged with 3 counts of falsely making a terrorist threat.
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect identified in Peoria Pere Marquette bomb threats
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police have arrested a suspect for a bomb threat at the Pere Marquette that occurred on Saturday. According to a Peoria Police press release, 30-year-old Val Burks was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday. Burks has been charged with three counts of falsely making...
wcbu.org
Peoria police make arrest in connection with bomb threats
Peoria police say they've arrested a suspect in connection with false bomb threats at the Hotel Pere Marquette hotel downtown. According to a police department news release, 30-year-old Val Burks was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday. Following an interview with the Special Investigations Division, Burks was arrested on...
wcbu.org
Bloomington woman killed in Peoria's first homicide of 2023
A Bloomington woman is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Peoria's South Side. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said 29-year-old Sara Gater died Thursday morning at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. She was shot around 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of West Wiswall. Her autopsy will be...
1470 WMBD
Another juvenile arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say another juvenile is in trouble with the law for allegedly stealing vehicles. Police say the latest arrest happened around 10:00 p.m. Thursday near Ligonier and Marquette with a traffic stop. The vehicle fled the scene but was found shortly later on South Sumner,...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington woman dead after Peoria shooting Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman who was in critical condition from a shooting has been pronounced deceased at 9:19 a.m. Thursday. According to Peoria County Coroner’s Facebook, the victim was 29-year-old Sara Gater, of Bloomington, IL. She was transported to OSF St. Francis Medical Center in grave condition.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Woman injured in late-afternoon shooting in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – A woman was seriously injured late Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in South Peoria. It happened around 3:00 p.m. near the intersection of Laramie and Wiswall. Peoria Police said the woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. An area in the vicinity of Laramie...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police looking for missing man
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are asking for help locating a missing man Thursday. According to a press release, 48-year-old Kyle Swearingen was last seen on Jan. 25, near Richwoods Boulevard and Rochelle Lane in Peoria. Swearingen is approximately 5’7” with blue eyes and brown hair.
1470 WMBD
Bloomington woman dies following Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – The City of Peoria may now have its first homicide of the year. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Hardwood says Sara Gater, 29, of Bloomington was pronounced brain dead Thursday morning at a Peoria hospital, after the shooting around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday near Laramie and Wiswall in South Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
Two juveniles arrested for vehicle theft
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria Police arrested two juveniles for stealing a vehicle while it was warming up on Tuesday night. According to a Peoria police press release, police responded to the 2100 block of W. Antoinette St for a vehicle theft that had just occurred. Officers put out a...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman in critical condition after Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the area of Laramie and Wiswall Wednesday afternoon. The call came in just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and officers responded to the scene to find the victim laying in the middle of the road, said PPD Chief Eric Echevarria. She has been transported to a local hospital.
wjbc.com
Bloomington Police probing shots fired call overnight on Sunday
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police is investigating an overnight shooting that took place on Sunday in which multiple shots were fired on the near east side. Police were called just before 1 a.m. to the 2700 block of Arrowhead. Upon arrival, officers observed several people fleeing the area and found evidence indacating a shots fired incident had occurred.
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington police looking for missing teen
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen Thursday. According to a Bloomington press release, 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel of Bloomington was reported missing at approximately 9:10 a.m. Thursday. Steel ran from the area after a brief argument with his family....
Sangamon Co. Crime Stoppers looking for assault suspects
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving an instance of aggravated battery and mob action that happened earlier this month outside Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Crime Stoppers officials said that just after 6 p.m. on Jan. 7, someone was assaulted in a parking lot outside the school gym. […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man accused of fracturing son’s skull appears in court
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man accused of fracturing his infant son’s skull appeared in court on Thursday. Alexander King, 21, is charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. He pleaded not guilty on Jan. 4. He is being held in the Peoria County Jail on...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Fire damages West Bluff home
PEORIA, Ill. – A house fire did serious damage to a home late Thursday morning in the West Bluff area. Peoria firefighters say it appears a cigarette butt may have started the blaze around 10:45 a.m. at a home near Columbia Terrace and Orange Street. Firefighters say they saw...
25newsnow.com
12 and 14-year-old arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 12 and 14-year-old were arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and fleeing from police. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says that at around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 2100 block of West Antoinette on a report of a stolen vehicle that just occurred.
wcbu.org
Peoria police officers involved in fatal shooting of Samuel Richmond are at work, before determination on justification is made
The four Peoria police officers involved in the Oct. 3 fatal shooting of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond are on the job - albeit in back-office roles. Peoria Police Department spokeswoman Semone Roth confirmed officers Candice Fillpot, Christopher Heaton, Danny Marx, and Andrew Fuller are currently on critical incident leave, but are reporting to the police department to perform "non-public facing administrative duties."
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man indicted for 3 armed robberies
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A grand jury press release reveals a Peoria man has been indicted on six counts, including multiple armed robberies. 24-year-old Desmond Turner has been charged with three separate armed robbery attempts in Peoria. One robbery on SW Adams St, one on S Griswold St, and one on W Starr St.
starvedrock.media
Streator Shooting Suspects Turn Themselves In
A Streator pair wanted in regards to separate shootings have turned themselves in. According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, 28-year-old Alyssa Shelton and 25-year-old Timothy Wheaton were booked Monday. Both were wanted for aggravated battery while Wheaton is also charged with reckless discharge of a firearm stemming from a shooting on the south side of Streator in September.
