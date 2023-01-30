PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A woman is in critical condition after being shot in the area of Laramie and Wiswall Wednesday afternoon. The call came in just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, and officers responded to the scene to find the victim laying in the middle of the road, said PPD Chief Eric Echevarria. She has been transported to a local hospital.

