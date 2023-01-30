ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

Overnight closures coming to Ann Arbor M-14 ramp near Huron River bridge

ANN ARBOR, MI - For the second time this month, transportation officials are planning overnight closures of one ramp to M-14 in Ann Arbor, near the Huron River bridge. The on-ramp to westbound M-14 from Barton Drive will close for construction from 10 p.m. to midnight on both Thursday and Friday, Feb. 2-3, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jackknifed semi truck causes I-94 crash with 3 semis, 3 cars in Washtenaw County

CHELSEA, Mich. – A semi truck lost control Monday morning while traveling westbound on I-94 in Washtenaw County, triggering multiple car crashes. Michigan State Police reported at 7:07 a.m. on Jan. 30 that a multiple-vehicle crash occurred on I-94 near M-52 in Chelsea. A semi truck reportedly lost control because of snowy roads, and jackknifed on the freeway.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Crash at Sutton Rd. and Rogers Hwy. Sends one to the Hospital

Raisin Twp., MI – A two-car crash at Sutton Road and Rogers Highway sent one person to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon. Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier told WLEN News that the crash occurred at about 5:45pm. He said that an eastbound vehicle pulled out in front...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

2 cars destroyed by fire in downtown Ann Arbor parking structure

ANN ARBOR, MI – A passenger car and SUV were destroyed by fire at a downtown parking structure Wednesday morning. Fire crews were called at about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, to the Catherine Street parking structure located near the intersection of Catherine and Glen Streets for a reported vehicle fire, according to police.
ANN ARBOR, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Victim identified who fell through ice near Holloway dam

FLINT, Mich - Genesee County Park Ranger Police Chief David Dwyre tells Mid-Michigan NOW 57-year-old Tony Bigelow from Flint died when he fell through the ice near the Holloway Reservoir in the Genesee County community of Richfield Township. Chief Dwyre says a person walking across the catwalk of the dam...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Missing 17-year-old Michigan girl located safely

DEXTER, Mich. (WILX) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that a missing 17-year-old girl has been located safely. According to authorities, Ea Kuhr had intentionally avoided her family Wednesday when they arrived to pick her up from Dexter High School. She reportedly left to meet an unknown person. The sheriff’s office said the investigation revealed a pattern of internet grooming and an organized attempt to lure her away from her family.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man shot at Wixom apartment complex

WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot early Wednesday at an apartment in Wixom. The 23-year-old was shot in the hand and hip around 2:30 a.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments near Beck and Pontiac Trail. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was listed as stable.
WIXOM, MI
MLive

Dexter teen found safe, police say

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Police have located a Dexter teenager they believe was groomed on social media. An alert was issued after Ea Kuhr, 17, on Feb. 1, after they intentionally avoided their family picking them up from Dexter High School that day. Kuhr has since been located and is now safe, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.
DEXTER, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
25K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.

 https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/

Comments / 0

Community Policy