FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Gymnastics: No. 5 Ohio State set to face No. 6 Michigan in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
10 miles of I-94 to be rebuilt during 3-year, $160 million project
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – A three-year, $160 million project is starting Monday on I-94. The project includes 10 miles of rebuilding and repaving on I-94, nine rebuilt bridges and eight bridges receiving repairs between Helmer Road and 17 ½ Mile Road in Calhoun County, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.
Overnight closures coming to Ann Arbor M-14 ramp near Huron River bridge
ANN ARBOR, MI - For the second time this month, transportation officials are planning overnight closures of one ramp to M-14 in Ann Arbor, near the Huron River bridge. The on-ramp to westbound M-14 from Barton Drive will close for construction from 10 p.m. to midnight on both Thursday and Friday, Feb. 2-3, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Multi-vehicle crash closes westbound I-94 near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Westbound I-94 near Chelsea is closed Monday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash. The crash involving three semitrucks and three passenger cars was reported at 4:59 a.m. Jan. 30, west of the Old U.S. 12 exit ramp east of Chelsea, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jackknifed semi truck causes I-94 crash with 3 semis, 3 cars in Washtenaw County
CHELSEA, Mich. – A semi truck lost control Monday morning while traveling westbound on I-94 in Washtenaw County, triggering multiple car crashes. Michigan State Police reported at 7:07 a.m. on Jan. 30 that a multiple-vehicle crash occurred on I-94 near M-52 in Chelsea. A semi truck reportedly lost control because of snowy roads, and jackknifed on the freeway.
wlen.com
Crash at Sutton Rd. and Rogers Hwy. Sends one to the Hospital
Raisin Twp., MI – A two-car crash at Sutton Road and Rogers Highway sent one person to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon. Lenawee County Sheriff Troy Bevier told WLEN News that the crash occurred at about 5:45pm. He said that an eastbound vehicle pulled out in front...
Ice flies off semitruck on I-69, damaging nearby vehicle
We all know we are supposed to clean the snow off our vehicles, but Michigan State Police say you should be warned that it is also the law.
2 cars destroyed by fire in downtown Ann Arbor parking structure
ANN ARBOR, MI – A passenger car and SUV were destroyed by fire at a downtown parking structure Wednesday morning. Fire crews were called at about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, to the Catherine Street parking structure located near the intersection of Catherine and Glen Streets for a reported vehicle fire, according to police.
UpNorthLive.com
Victim identified who fell through ice near Holloway dam
FLINT, Mich - Genesee County Park Ranger Police Chief David Dwyre tells Mid-Michigan NOW 57-year-old Tony Bigelow from Flint died when he fell through the ice near the Holloway Reservoir in the Genesee County community of Richfield Township. Chief Dwyre says a person walking across the catwalk of the dam...
WILX-TV
Missing 17-year-old Michigan girl located safely
DEXTER, Mich. (WILX) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that a missing 17-year-old girl has been located safely. According to authorities, Ea Kuhr had intentionally avoided her family Wednesday when they arrived to pick her up from Dexter High School. She reportedly left to meet an unknown person. The sheriff’s office said the investigation revealed a pattern of internet grooming and an organized attempt to lure her away from her family.
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Oh my God, did someone get in my car’: Vehicle break-ins, larcenies rising in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Police in Clawson and Royal Oak are looking into a rise in vehicle break-ins and thefts. One hot spot is near 14 Mile Road and Hampton Boulevard. Michelle Simon is just one of the latest victims of a vehicle break-in in the Royal Oak community. This time, it’s her sunroof on her Ford SUV.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Thumb area sheriff departments help find body in Genesee County’s Holloway Dam
The Lapeer and St. Clair County Sheriff Offices joined several other area departments around 5:30 p.m. on Monday night, after Genesee County deputies learned of a body lying face-down in Richfield Township’s Holloway Dam. With temperatures dropping, the January 30th search had rescuers on scene throughout the evening. Borrowing...
Police, car dealership team up to help Oakland County woman who returned $15k in cash she found while walking to work
Efforts are underway to help a good Samaritan in Oakland County after she returned a bag full of cash she found at a gas station during her walk to work last week.
fox2detroit.com
Thieves hit Detroit car dealership 13 times despite security measures
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A break-in early Wednesday is the 13th one a Detroit car dealership has experienced. "They're going to deal with someone who's not like me and who knows what's going to happen," said Mary Colon, who owns C&M Auto Sales. Colon has been in business for 18...
fox2detroit.com
Man shot at Wixom apartment complex
WIXOM, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was shot early Wednesday at an apartment in Wixom. The 23-year-old was shot in the hand and hip around 2:30 a.m. at Stone Ridge Apartments near Beck and Pontiac Trail. The victim was taken to a hospital where he was listed as stable.
Equipment malfunction caused power outage in downtown Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Several downtown Ann Arbor businesses experienced power outages Wednesday afternoon, with at least one business closing for the day. Literati Bookstore, 124 E. Washington St., announced shortly before 4 p.m. that it would be closed for the rest of Wednesday, Feb. 2, due to the outage.
Detroit cops searching for shooting suspect after 2 people struck by gunfire while driving
A suspect is being sought in connection to a double non-fatal shooting that occurred while the victims were driving in Detroit nearly two weeks ago, authorities say.
Snowmobiler dies in U.P. trail crash after ejected into tree, MSP says
A Lansing area woman is dead after authorities say she was ejected from her snowmobile after hitting a tree stump in the Upper Peninsula on Thursday afternoon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Police share update on Washtenaw County student found dead near school grounds -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Police, deputies provide new updates after missing Pioneer High School student found dead. Ann Arbor police and Washtenaw County deputies provided new details about the...
$30,000 worth of fentanyl seized by MSP during drug bust in Detroit
The special investigation is being backed by the Justice Department and Michigan State Police. MSP said officers with the County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET) raided a Wayne County home on Jan. 31 and found a half-kilo of fentanyl.
Dexter teen found safe, police say
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI -- Police have located a Dexter teenager they believe was groomed on social media. An alert was issued after Ea Kuhr, 17, on Feb. 1, after they intentionally avoided their family picking them up from Dexter High School that day. Kuhr has since been located and is now safe, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2.
