DEXTER, Mich. (WILX) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday that a missing 17-year-old girl has been located safely. According to authorities, Ea Kuhr had intentionally avoided her family Wednesday when they arrived to pick her up from Dexter High School. She reportedly left to meet an unknown person. The sheriff’s office said the investigation revealed a pattern of internet grooming and an organized attempt to lure her away from her family.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO