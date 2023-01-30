ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

U.S. Antitrust Agency Preparing Lawsuit Against Amazon - WSJ

(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is preparing a possible antitrust lawsuit against e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. It could not be determined exactly which aspects of Amazon's businesses the FTC would target and the timing of any...
WASHINGTON STATE

