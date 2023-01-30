Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Billionaire Musk Likely to 'Double Down' on Tweets After Court Victory
(Reuters) - Elon Musk may become even more emboldened in his Twitter use after a jury cleared the billionaire Tesla Inc chief executive over his missive that he had "funding secured" to take his electric car company private. A San Francisco jury took just two hours to unanimously find the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Antitrust Agency Preparing Lawsuit Against Amazon - WSJ
(Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is preparing a possible antitrust lawsuit against e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. It could not be determined exactly which aspects of Amazon's businesses the FTC would target and the timing of any...
