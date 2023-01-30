Read full article on original website
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in MaineEast Coast TravelerMaine State
The Best Festivals in Maine That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaine State
Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in MaineThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
From Silicon Valley to Small Town: Couple's Journey to Helping the HomelessRachel PerkinsLewiston, ME
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
A New Restaurant is Coming to Cumberland, Maine, With a Unique Touch
I grew up in Cumberland, Maine, and if there was one thing I noticed that we lacked, it was places to eat. We had the local stores that fed us before and after sports practices, like Food Stop and North Yarmouth Variety, but if you wanted to go out to eat for a nice sit-down dinner you had to drive out of town.
WMTW
Maine ski areas consider closing during weekend bitter cold
GREENWOOD, Maine — With dangerous cold in the forecast for this weekend,there are dozens of shelters opening across Maine. Ski areas are also keeping an eye on the conditions and making decisions about the safety of their patrons. On Wednesday, Mt. Abram Ski Resort in Greenwood announced that it...
Mystery Solved: Blue and White Robots Spotted Roaming South Portland, Maine
The future has arrived in Maine in the form of unidentified roving objects. Well, maybe not unidentified. These killer kiwibots have taken the Southern Maine Community College campus by storm. These little guys are not here to enslave the college's student body...yet. They are actually going to bring a very convenient service to the community college.
New and Very Large Convenience Store Now Open in Portland, Maine
In April 2022, this swath of land on Forest Avenue across from the former Tortilla Flats Mexican Restaurant was cleared. And we learned that a new convenience store called the "Queen Bee Food Mart" would be opening there in the fall. It took through the fall to complete, but the...
Maine Hidden Gem Only Place in the State Named in Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Places
There is nothing better than grabbing a slice with the best bubbly crust, raising it to your mouth and taking a bite. The cheese is perfect, the sauce it scrumptious, and the dough is cooked to perfection. Pizza, that's right. Pizza is a traditional staple in all of our diets and has been for centuries.
Extreme Cold Temps Forcing One Maine Ski Area To Close
Considering it is a winter sport, it should not be a big surprise that skiers and snowboarders are a really hearty bunch. Having spent over a decade living in a ski resort town, I have seen people hit the slopes in all conditions. From sunny, 45 degree days, to white-out blizzard conditions.
penbaypilot.com
Metalsmith works out of tiniest little jewelry store in Rockland
ROCKLAND—With fewer than 200 square feet on 497 Main Street, Dana Ruth, a self-taught metalsmith and studio jeweler, has everything she needs to make her art and she couldn’t be any more pleased to be in Rockland, Maine. At the height of the pandemic, she packed her dog...
Extremely Popular Waterville, Maine Restaurant Reopens at Brand New Location
The wait is finally over for fans of a wicked-popular Waterville, Maine restaurant. You may remember that just under a month ago, we told you that two Waterville businesses were looking to get out of their current locations, with one business taking over the other's spot. Well, it's finally happened!...
Gray farm hosts 'Open Barn Day' to bring in winter tourism
GRAY, Maine — Karl Schatz barely had time to stand still Sunday morning as dozens of customers walked around his barn, trying to get a peek at the goats, chickens, and merchandise spread across the front entrance. "Enjoy those scones," Schatz told one couple as they left his barn...
More piles of food waste turn up at Bath cemetery
BATH, Maine — City leaders in Bath are trying to figure out who is dumping food waste across the city. The piles are popping up in several locations, including at the Oak Grove Cemetery. "It’s certainly very time-consuming for us and disrespectful to the cemetery," Bath's Director of Parks...
WMTW
Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
WPFO
Brutal Cold: The coldest temperatures in Maine in years are set to arrive
PORTLAND (WGME)--- A final mild day is in store Thursday. Enjoy it! Our arctic blast arrives Thursday night, and you won’t want to be outdoors on Friday and Saturday with extreme cold and winds. Luckily, the arctic blast abates by the time we get to Sunday. Highs Thursday will...
WMTW
Crews battle fire at Maine Gifford's Ice Cream factory
SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Firefighters from several towns battled a fire at the Gifford's Famous Ice Cream manufacturing facility on Hathaway Street in Skowhegan Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 9:45 a.m. and by 10:30 a.m., the fire had gone to a third alarm. The fire was under control by 11:30 though crews remained at the scene.
Auburn Park 'N Shop reopens with new look taking 100-year-old family trade into new era
AUBURN - For shoppers and passersby, the words “Park ‘N Shop” can be considered an Auburn classic after a four-decade presence on Southbridge Street. Since 1982, the words have been an invitation to a store known for its convenient size and location at the Auburn Plaza, 711 Southbridge St. ...
mainepublic.org
First-of-its-kind model for protecting affordable rental housing in rural Maine hailed as success
A nonprofit is taking over a few dozen rental units in Thomaston under a first-of-its kind model for preserving affordable housing properties that long received federal subsidies. Maine has about 7,700 rental units at more than 300 properties that are part of a U.S. Agriculture Department Rural Development program, which...
WGME
Preparing for the deep freeze: How to protect your home and car during cold snap
Part of staying warm during this deep freeze is taking action now. That means getting your house and your car ready. Friday and Saturday will show the coldest temperatures Maine has had in 5 years. Winds chills will become extreme. Temperatures will fall into the low single digits by mid-day...
Breathtaking Central Maine Home Has Serious B&B Possibilities
There are hundreds, if not thousands, of amazing homes in Central Maine. They come in all sizes, styles, and ages. However, there is no denying that some of the best homes are the more mature ones. For example, this classic colonial in Manchester, Maine. The home, which covers about 6,000...
mainebiz.biz
Lewiston’s tallest building planned for residential redevelopment
After turning over three times in three years, the new owner of Lewiston’s tallest building plans to convert it from office to residential use. Jason Hutchins bought 145 Lisbon St. from JL Dale LLC for $600,000. Frank Carr of Maine Realty Advisors represented the deal. “We’ll do a renovation,...
Maine Man Woken Up to House Fire By His Dog, He Escapes But The Dog Dies Saving Him
This is literally the definition of bittersweet. This story is both absolutely incredible and yet overwhelmingly devastating. According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man is alive this morning because his dog alerted him to his house being on fire. And, thanks to his amazing pup, even though his house completely burned to the ground, he's alive to tell the tale.
Burglary Suspect Nabbed Dragging Safe Through Snow in Portland, Maine
One man is in custody after police say he and another man were caught dragging a stolen safe through the snow near the Waterfront in Portland, Maine. A Portland police officer responded to a burglar alarm at 34 Exchange Street around 6:50 Tuesday morning. The officer found 45-year-old Joseph Call of Portland and an accomplice dragging a safe through the snow in a suitcase, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.
