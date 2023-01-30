ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wiscasset, ME

Maine ski areas consider closing during weekend bitter cold

GREENWOOD, Maine — With dangerous cold in the forecast for this weekend,there are dozens of shelters opening across Maine. Ski areas are also keeping an eye on the conditions and making decisions about the safety of their patrons. On Wednesday, Mt. Abram Ski Resort in Greenwood announced that it...
MAINE STATE
Extreme Cold Temps Forcing One Maine Ski Area To Close

Considering it is a winter sport, it should not be a big surprise that skiers and snowboarders are a really hearty bunch. Having spent over a decade living in a ski resort town, I have seen people hit the slopes in all conditions. From sunny, 45 degree days, to white-out blizzard conditions.
MAINE STATE
Metalsmith works out of tiniest little jewelry store in Rockland

ROCKLAND—With fewer than 200 square feet on 497 Main Street, Dana Ruth, a self-taught metalsmith and studio jeweler, has everything she needs to make her art and she couldn’t be any more pleased to be in Rockland, Maine. At the height of the pandemic, she packed her dog...
ROCKLAND, ME
More piles of food waste turn up at Bath cemetery

BATH, Maine — City leaders in Bath are trying to figure out who is dumping food waste across the city. The piles are popping up in several locations, including at the Oak Grove Cemetery. "It’s certainly very time-consuming for us and disrespectful to the cemetery," Bath's Director of Parks...
BATH, ME
Several puppies looking for new homes in Maine

WESTBROOK, Maine — Several puppies are about to be up for adoption in Maine. Kyra Hunsicker from the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland brought Chloe to the Maine's Total Coverage studios on Wednesday. Chloe is a 5-month-old puppy from Louisiana who Hunsicker says is full of energy and...
WESTBROOK, ME
Crews battle fire at Maine Gifford's Ice Cream factory

SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Firefighters from several towns battled a fire at the Gifford's Famous Ice Cream manufacturing facility on Hathaway Street in Skowhegan Thursday morning. The fire was reported at about 9:45 a.m. and by 10:30 a.m., the fire had gone to a third alarm. The fire was under control by 11:30 though crews remained at the scene.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
Lewiston’s tallest building planned for residential redevelopment

After turning over three times in three years, the new owner of Lewiston’s tallest building plans to convert it from office to residential use. Jason Hutchins bought 145 Lisbon St. from JL Dale LLC for $600,000. Frank Carr of Maine Realty Advisors represented the deal. “We’ll do a renovation,...
LEWISTON, ME
Burglary Suspect Nabbed Dragging Safe Through Snow in Portland, Maine

One man is in custody after police say he and another man were caught dragging a stolen safe through the snow near the Waterfront in Portland, Maine. A Portland police officer responded to a burglar alarm at 34 Exchange Street around 6:50 Tuesday morning. The officer found 45-year-old Joseph Call of Portland and an accomplice dragging a safe through the snow in a suitcase, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department.
PORTLAND, ME
