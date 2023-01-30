Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Indulge in the sweet delights of Sprinkles Bakery: A review of San Ramon’s cupcake heavenB.R. ShenoySan Ramon, CA
10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbySan Jose, CA
Why Mountain View's Home Prices Continue to RiseValerie A. BowersMountain View, CA
What neighborhood should you move to in Mountain ViewValerie A. BowersMountain View, CA
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area's Splunk and Workday join list of tech company layoffs
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Two more Bay Area software companies announced job cuts Wednesday, joining a long string of tech businesses that are laying off workers in reaction to shifts in the economy. Splunk, based in San Francisco, and Workday, based in Pleasanton, both filed documents announcing the layoffs with the...
aiexpress.io
Freemodel Raises $19.5M in Series A Funding
Freedom, a Burlingame, CA-based tech-enabled dwelling renovation firm, raised $19.5M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by QED Traders, with participation from LL Funds, RWT Horizons, FJ Labs, 1984 Ventures, 1Sharpe Ventures, and Crossbeam Enterprise Companions. With this newest funding, Freemodel has now raised over $23M since launching in 2020.
Silicon Valley
PayPal chops hundreds of Bay Area jobs in fresh jolt to tech sector
SAN JOSE — PayPal has revealed plans for a fresh round of job cuts in San Jose, a staffing reduction that serves as a disquieting sign that the Bay Area’s tech layoffs have yet to run their course. The digital payments giant intends to eliminate more than 300...
3 Bay Area businesses fined tens of thousands of dollars for PPP loan fraud
The three companies are to collectively pay over $500,000 in fines for abusing the Paycheck Protection Program.
Pleasanton-based Workday announces it's laying off 3% of global workforce
PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — Workday, a cloud-based business management platform with its headquarters in Pleasanton, is laying off three percent of its workforce, according to an SEC filing. The majority of the layoffs will impact workers in the company’s product & technology division, according to post co-written by Workday’s co-CEOs, Aneel Bhusri and Carl Eschenbach. […]
Google 'rater' contract workers rally at Mountain View headquarters to demand higher pay
MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Dozens of Google workers from across the country rallied at Google headquarters Wednesday to demand higher wages and benefits from Google's parent company Alphabet. With the backing of the Alphabet Workers Union, a group of Google contract workers known as "raters" made their voices heard on Google's main campus calling for fair pay and benefits. "I support the largest revenue stream that Google has, and I don't have healthcare from my employer, and I don't have the money to manage my diastolic heart failure," said Ed Stackhouse, a Google rater. Raters are a group of remote...
NBC Bay Area
Why Are Rent Prices Increasing in the Bay Area?
Housing prices have steadily dropped all over the Bay Area over the last few months, but not enough to bring many buyers back into the market. The latest real estate landscape in the region has led to a jump in local rent prices. With rent prices high, young people are...
These San Francisco homes sold for less than $1 million in January 2023
Featuring a rare Outer Richmond sale for (barely) under seven figures.
thedesertreview.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in San Jose metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in San Jose metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Costco's newest California store to look very different
The new model has caught the eye of realtors in California.
Impossible Foods to lay off about 20% of staff: report
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Impossible Foods Inc. plans to lay off 20% of its staff, according to a report from Bloomberg Monday morning. The company, famous for its plant-based meat substitutes, is headquartered in Redwood City. According to Bloomberg, more than 100 employees would be cut. The company currently employs about 700 people. Impossible […]
aiexpress.io
San Francisco officials want the CPUC to slow robotaxi authorisations
San Francisco officers have despatched letters to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) expressing their issues over the tempo of robotaxi deployments. Driverless automobile giants Cruise and Waymo have important growth plans for his or her respective operations in San Francisco. Nonetheless, their present deployments have been inflicting some issues for town.
48hills.org
How the state of California is screwing San Francisco on housing
I have been talking to folks at the City Planning Department to follow up on my analysis of the numbers in the Housing Element, and after a good amount of research, I think can fairly conclude the following:. The state, thanks to the likes of Sen. Scott Wiener, has totally...
Silicon Valley
A 1-foot-wide piece of land? A tiny banana-shaped parcel? They were almost part of Orinda’s housing plan.
A 1-foot-wide sliver of land sandwiched between a road and a backyard pool. A “vacant” site next to a water sanitation building. A handful of minuscule parcels—one of them shaped like a banana, another a triangle—tucked behind single-family homes. These were some of the most absurd...
bohemian.com
Just one pill: fentanyl deaths on the rise in Marin and Sonoma counties
Trevor Leopold would have turned 22 on Jan. 30. Instead, he’s “forever 18,” his mother says. When Greenbrae resident Michelle Leopold received the news that her 18-year-old son died in his Sonoma State University dorm room, she didn’t need to wait for the coroner’s report to know what had killed him.
860wacb.com
Alexander Central High School Senior Will Attend Stanford University
Suppose a trip to college is more than 2,600 miles and takes 39 hours to get there. That’s the reality for Alexander Central High School senior Ana Gray who has a full scholarship to Stanford University in Palo Alto, California and starts in the fall. Gray applied through an...
stanfordreview.org
Does Academic Freedom Have a Future at Stanford?
Editor's Note: These remarks were delivered by Professor Russell A. Berman at last week's (1/26) faculty senate meeting. The remarks refer to Stanford's Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative. The EHLI has been a catastrophe for the university. It has shaken the faith of faculty and students in the university's commitment...
50-year-old San Francisco German specialty store saved by loyal customer
"The sausages are also incredibly popular. My supplier, he can't keep up with my demand."
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose
When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
Study uncovers underground flood risk in Bay Area due to storms, climate change
Powerful storms offer clear evidence of how vulnerable parts of the Bay Area are to flooding. But now, a new study is raising concerns about a kind of "double threat" right underneath our feet.
