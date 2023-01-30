ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Altos, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area's Splunk and Workday join list of tech company layoffs

PLEASANTON, Calif. - Two more Bay Area software companies announced job cuts Wednesday, joining a long string of tech businesses that are laying off workers in reaction to shifts in the economy. Splunk, based in San Francisco, and Workday, based in Pleasanton, both filed documents announcing the layoffs with the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
aiexpress.io

Freemodel Raises $19.5M in Series A Funding

Freedom, a Burlingame, CA-based tech-enabled dwelling renovation firm, raised $19.5M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by QED Traders, with participation from LL Funds, RWT Horizons, FJ Labs, 1984 Ventures, 1Sharpe Ventures, and Crossbeam Enterprise Companions. With this newest funding, Freemodel has now raised over $23M since launching in 2020.
BURLINGAME, CA
KRON4 News

Pleasanton-based Workday announces it's laying off 3% of global workforce

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — Workday, a cloud-based business management platform with its headquarters in Pleasanton, is laying off three percent of its workforce, according to an SEC filing. The majority of the layoffs will impact workers in the company’s product & technology division, according to post co-written by Workday’s co-CEOs, Aneel Bhusri and Carl Eschenbach. […]
PLEASANTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Google 'rater' contract workers rally at Mountain View headquarters to demand higher pay

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Dozens of Google workers from across the country rallied at Google headquarters Wednesday to demand higher wages and benefits from Google's parent company Alphabet. With the backing of the Alphabet Workers Union, a group of Google contract workers known as "raters" made their voices heard on Google's main campus calling for fair pay and benefits. "I support the largest revenue stream that Google has, and I don't have healthcare from my employer, and I don't have the money to manage my diastolic heart failure," said Ed Stackhouse, a Google rater. Raters are a group of remote...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
NBC Bay Area

Why Are Rent Prices Increasing in the Bay Area?

Housing prices have steadily dropped all over the Bay Area over the last few months, but not enough to bring many buyers back into the market. The latest real estate landscape in the region has led to a jump in local rent prices. With rent prices high, young people are...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Impossible Foods to lay off about 20% of staff: report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Impossible Foods Inc. plans to lay off 20% of its staff, according to a report from Bloomberg Monday morning. The company, famous for its plant-based meat substitutes, is headquartered in Redwood City. According to Bloomberg, more than 100 employees would be cut. The company currently employs about 700 people. Impossible […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
aiexpress.io

San Francisco officials want the CPUC to slow robotaxi authorisations

San Francisco officers have despatched letters to the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) expressing their issues over the tempo of robotaxi deployments. Driverless automobile giants Cruise and Waymo have important growth plans for his or her respective operations in San Francisco. Nonetheless, their present deployments have been inflicting some issues for town.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
stanfordreview.org

Does Academic Freedom Have a Future at Stanford?

Editor's Note: These remarks were delivered by Professor Russell A. Berman at last week's (1/26) faculty senate meeting. The remarks refer to Stanford's Elimination of Harmful Language Initiative. The EHLI has been a catastrophe for the university. It has shaken the faith of faculty and students in the university's commitment...
STANFORD, CA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in San Jose

When it comes to cities, it’s quite difficult to determine which lake is the deepest. This is because cities can have both natural and artificial lakes. At the same time, it’s worth considering whether a lake outside the city’s boundaries counts as a lake of that city.
SAN JOSE, CA

