Someone in Cottage Grove, Minnesota has either had it with people selling drugs in their neighborhood, or they have a vengeance with an individual. The Cottage Grove Police Department is asking for help in finding the individual that is leaving these notes all over town. Although it's blacked out on the pictures, the notes list an individual in the area as being a seller of Heroin, Fentanyl, and Meth.

COTTAGE GROVE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO