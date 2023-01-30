ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

Man critically injured in Pawtucket shooting

PAWTUCKET, R.I., (WJAR) — Pawtucket police said a man who was shot was in critical condition but stable after surgery Wednesday. The man, whose name was not released, was shot in an apartment at 41 Pidge Ave. before 7 a.m. The department said officers found the 32-year-old man with...
PAWTUCKET, RI
MassLive.com

Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse

Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
WORCESTER, MA
Turnto10.com

One driver dead in Cranston crash

CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police confirm one person is dead after a car crash on Wednesday evening. Maj. Todd Patalano said crews were called to a multi-car accident on Dyer Avenue where a car struck two other vehicles before crashing into a home. Patalano said the driver of...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Woman accused of killing her father in their Woonsocket home

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Woonsocket police have charged a 38-year-old woman in connection with her father's death. Police chief Thomas Oates told NBC 10's Cal Dymowski on Tuesday the department obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Jennifer Pamula on a domestic first-degree murder charge. The charge comes less than...
WOONSOCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Man facing charges for breaking into 5 Warwick restaurants

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said they arrested a man they said is responsible for five recent thefts from Warwick restaurants. Investigators of the burglaries at Gel’s Kitchen, PB&J, Sunnyside, Demo’s Pizza Factory and California Taco identified the suspect as George Andrews, 52, of Warwick. Police...
WARWICK, RI
Turnto10.com

Attleboro police seeking missing teen

(WJAR) — The Attleboro Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy. Police say Nathan McCormick was last seen Wednesday night at the Attleboro YMCA. He is described as 6-foot tall, 340 pounds with dyed green hair. Nathan was last seen wearing a white t-shirt...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

Woonsocket woman accused of killing her father ordered held without bail

(WJAR) — A 38-year-old woman accused of killing her father was ordered held without bail on Thursday. Jennifer Pamula is charged with Domestic Violence 1st Degree Murder after police found her father, Joseph Pamula, dead inside their shared Cato Street home on Monday. The department says officers found the...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Man accused of killing Providence building's landlord

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The first Rhode Islander charged with having an outlawed high-capacity magazine is also charged with murder. Providence police said Tuesday that a man using a semi-automatic rifle shot and killed the landlord when she came to evict him the day before. One tenant who was...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Funeral services to be held for Richmond Carolina firefighter

(WJAR) — The funeral service for a fallen Richmond Carolina firefighter Bob Gardner will take place on Thursday. The former Deputy Chief died last week from an apparent heart attack. The department says it was after responding to a fire. The incident is considered the department's first fatality in...
RICHMOND, RI
Turnto10.com

1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. (WJAR) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts on Tuesday, according to NBC Boston. A man reportedly walked into the store and began shooting. Aerial footage showed multiple police cars outside the store at...
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River, Dartmouth, Newport, Bristol County, MSP authorities seize over 5.5 kilos of cocaine, guns, $28,000 cash, arrest 2

An ongoing investigation being led by the Massachusetts State Police Narcotics Unit assigned to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office resulted in the arrest Monday of two Fall River men and the seizure of more than five-and-a-half kilos of cocaine, two illegal guns and more than $28,000 in cash.
FALL RIVER, MA

