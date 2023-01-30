Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Man critically injured in Pawtucket shooting
PAWTUCKET, R.I., (WJAR) — Pawtucket police said a man who was shot was in critical condition but stable after surgery Wednesday. The man, whose name was not released, was shot in an apartment at 41 Pidge Ave. before 7 a.m. The department said officers found the 32-year-old man with...
Turnto10.com
Man detained on drug charges following Pawtucket shooting to appear in court
(WJAR) — A man detained on drug charges following a Pawtucket shooting on Wednesday will be arraigned in court on Thursday. The Pawtucket Police say they detained the man after responding to a call for a gunshot victim at a home on Pidge Avenue on Wednesday. The victim was...
whdh.com
‘Everybody in this city should be outraged’: Mother of 13-year-old fatally shot in Mattapan speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - The grief-stricken mother of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot in broad daylight in Mattapan on Sunday is calling on anyone who may know what happened to come forward and provide that information to police. As a memorial continues to grow in Babson Street where Tyler...
Shots fired on Main Street outside Worcester Courthouse
Shots were fired near the Worcester Trial Courthouse at 225 Main St. late Thursday morning, police said. Police blocked an area of sidewalk with yellow tape and interviewed witnesses next to Armsby Abbey, a Main Street restaurant, a block from the courthouse. Witnesses at the scene said they heard three to six gunshots.
‘Shot dead for no reason’: Grandmother of 13-year-old shot and killed questions motive
Loved ones said Lawrence was passionate about playing basketball and brought a smile wherever he went.
Turnto10.com
One driver dead in Cranston crash
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — Cranston police confirm one person is dead after a car crash on Wednesday evening. Maj. Todd Patalano said crews were called to a multi-car accident on Dyer Avenue where a car struck two other vehicles before crashing into a home. Patalano said the driver of...
Turnto10.com
Woman accused of killing her father in their Woonsocket home
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Woonsocket police have charged a 38-year-old woman in connection with her father's death. Police chief Thomas Oates told NBC 10's Cal Dymowski on Tuesday the department obtained an arrest warrant for 38-year-old Jennifer Pamula on a domestic first-degree murder charge. The charge comes less than...
ABC6.com
Man facing charges for breaking into 5 Warwick restaurants
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said they arrested a man they said is responsible for five recent thefts from Warwick restaurants. Investigators of the burglaries at Gel’s Kitchen, PB&J, Sunnyside, Demo’s Pizza Factory and California Taco identified the suspect as George Andrews, 52, of Warwick. Police...
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts authorities release photos of tank top recovered from cold case murder scene
(WJAR) — Massachusetts authorities released photos of a tank top on Wednesday that was recovered from the murder scene of 10-year-old Holly Piirainen in 1993. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police have been investigating for decades and hope the tank top will help find answers in the unsolved case.
Turnto10.com
Attleboro police seeking missing teen
(WJAR) — The Attleboro Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy. Police say Nathan McCormick was last seen Wednesday night at the Attleboro YMCA. He is described as 6-foot tall, 340 pounds with dyed green hair. Nathan was last seen wearing a white t-shirt...
Turnto10.com
Woonsocket woman accused of killing her father ordered held without bail
(WJAR) — A 38-year-old woman accused of killing her father was ordered held without bail on Thursday. Jennifer Pamula is charged with Domestic Violence 1st Degree Murder after police found her father, Joseph Pamula, dead inside their shared Cato Street home on Monday. The department says officers found the...
5 displaced by Pawtucket fire
Firefighters had to open up the wall under one of the windows to get at the flames.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after two adults were victim of reported armed robbery while walking
The Fall River Police Department is investigating a reported armed robbery that took place in the city this week. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, on Monday, at approximately 6:30 p.m., units responded to Warren and Reeves Streets in response to a report of an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers located...
Turnto10.com
Man accused of killing Providence building's landlord
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The first Rhode Islander charged with having an outlawed high-capacity magazine is also charged with murder. Providence police said Tuesday that a man using a semi-automatic rifle shot and killed the landlord when she came to evict him the day before. One tenant who was...
Turnto10.com
Funeral services to be held for Richmond Carolina firefighter
(WJAR) — The funeral service for a fallen Richmond Carolina firefighter Bob Gardner will take place on Thursday. The former Deputy Chief died last week from an apparent heart attack. The department says it was after responding to a fire. The incident is considered the department's first fatality in...
Turnto10.com
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Dollar Tree store in Brockton
BROCKTON, Mass. (WJAR) — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts on Tuesday, according to NBC Boston. A man reportedly walked into the store and began shooting. Aerial footage showed multiple police cars outside the store at...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, Dartmouth, Newport, Bristol County, MSP authorities seize over 5.5 kilos of cocaine, guns, $28,000 cash, arrest 2
An ongoing investigation being led by the Massachusetts State Police Narcotics Unit assigned to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office resulted in the arrest Monday of two Fall River men and the seizure of more than five-and-a-half kilos of cocaine, two illegal guns and more than $28,000 in cash.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island landlord reportedly shot and killed by tenant being evicted
A Rhode Island landlord was reportedly shot and killed Monday by a tenant being evicted. A relative stated on social media that he saw 35-year-old Jennie Jensen die right in front of his eyes. According to Providence Police and WJAR 10, Jensen and two others went up to a third-floor...
Turnto10.com
NBC 10 I-Team: 2 North Providence police officers accused of stealing from union
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — One North Providence police officer has just retired and another was on paid leave Tuesday, as both are under indictment on embezzlement and other charges. They are accused of stealing from the police union. Detective Christopher Petteruti is the union treasurer. Former Lt. Dennis Stone...
Turnto10.com
Providence police say Mount Pleasant student is safe, email under investigation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Acting Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez confirmed that the student being discussed in an email written by Mount Pleasant High School Assistant Principal Stefani Harvey is safe. Harvey sent an email to staff members Thursday night asking to raise money for a student brought into...
