ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Sports Xtra: Kevin Borseth talks UW-Green Bay women’s basketball

By Kyle Malzhan
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xSP6f_0kWTV97N00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While the UW-Green Bay men’s basketball program has a big question mark surrounding their program’s future, the university’s women’s program is soaring high this season.

The Phoenix currently are 16-4 on the season and 9-2 in conference play. Head Coach Kevin Borseth stopped by the studio on Sunday to talk with Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin about the season and the final stretch of games.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Shiocton’s Stingle siblings share spotlight on Signing Day

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - No one truly succeeds alone, and every competitor needs a challenger. The Stingle triplets don’t have to look far to find either a support system, or some good competition. “Always have that one person that you compete against that’s going to push you to...
SHIOCTON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Six Straight: SNC Men’s Basketball wins big over Concordia

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – The St. Norbert Men’s Basketball program extended their win streak to six straight on Tuesday evening with a 72-53 win over Concordia. The Green Knights dominated the first half as their largest lead (27 points) came with just over three minutes remaining before halftime. SNC had four players in double […]
DE PERE, WI
WFRV Local 5

UW-Oshkosh All-American Levi Borchert excelling in senior season

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – During his interim season as UW-Oshkosh men’s basketball coach in 2018, Matt Lewis took a particularly close focus on recruiting standout players from the Fox Valley. The FVA was coming off a banner spring, capturing state titles in Division 1 with a Tyrese Haliburton-led Oshkosh North squad and Division 2 with […]
OSHKOSH, WI
wissports.net

WIAA makes slight adjustments to electronic seeding for 2022-23

In less than three weeks, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association will release electronic seeding placements for the 488 boys' basketball teams taking part in this year's playoffs. Seeding via computer began last season. Prior to last year, seedings were determined by high school coaches from each regional and/or sectional in...
WISCONSIN STATE
WFRV Local 5

NKU deals Green Bay 12th loss in row, first since Ryan fired

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 18 points in Northern Kentucky’s 68-50 win over Green Bay on Thursday night in the first game for the slumping Phoenix since they fired Will Ryan. Ryan was let go Tuesday and Freddie Owens took over as interim coach but that didn’t prevent Green Bay from going […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WBAY AT 70: Susan Finco

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. It’s been more than a few years since Susan Finco worked in...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Safety reminders when the temperatures plummet in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-Frigid winter weather is back in Northeast Wisconsin. Since it will stay around for a while local experts want to provide tips to Wisconsinites on how to stay safe and warm if they must go outside over the next few days. “Even though we’re Wisconsinites and we’re tough even we can be […]
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Our Town Oshkosh: TJ’s Harbor

(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of this Friday’s Our Town location, TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh where a unique menu approach and sourced local ingredients create a great dining experience.
OSHKOSH, WI
WFRV Local 5

Jets hire former Packers offensive coordinator Hackett to run offense

(AP) – The New York Jets hired former Denver Broncos coach and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator on Thursday. The 43-year-old Hackett replaces Mike LaFleur and fuels some speculation about whether the Jets could pursue Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, whose playing future is uncertain. Hackett and Rodgers have a connection: […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay police make arrest after weapons call

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they made an arrest following a weapons call on Green Bay’s east side. There was a heavy police presence at the corner of Baird and Eliza streets before 6 o’clock Tuesday night. Police didn’t release details except to say the incident...
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Mr. Brews restaurant moving onto former Darboy Club property

HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – News of a popular restaurant moving into the village of Harrison has that community buzzing. Mr. Brews Taphouse officials tell Local Five News that they will move their Appleton location to the former Darboy Club site in Harrison. The restaurant’s lease at their Appleton location ends at the end of April. […]
HARRISON, WI
Fox11online.com

NEW Zoo names new leader of the pack

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The NEW Zoo has a new leader of the pack. Carmen Murach will be the new director of the zoo, taking over for Neil Anderson, the long-time director who retired last year to take a new role in Florida. Murach is stepping up from her previous position...
SUAMICO, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy