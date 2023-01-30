Sports Xtra: Kevin Borseth talks UW-Green Bay women’s basketball

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – While the UW-Green Bay men’s basketball program has a big question mark surrounding their program’s future, the university’s women’s program is soaring high this season.

The Phoenix currently are 16-4 on the season and 9-2 in conference play. Head Coach Kevin Borseth stopped by the studio on Sunday to talk with Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin about the season and the final stretch of games.

