The NBA Trade Deadline is quickly approaching and there are sure to be plenty of rumors. The Boston Celtics currently are the best team in the NBA with a 37-15 record and are looking to make their way back to the NBA Finals after losing last year against the Golden State Warriors. Boston swung a trade for 2016-17 Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon before the season but has been quiet on the trade front ever since -- aside from trading big man Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs to open up a roster spot.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO