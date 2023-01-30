ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

LA Clippers vs Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Revealed

It's rare in the modern NBA when two top teams have the chance to face off healthy in the regular season. While the LA Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks aren't completely healthy in tonight's battle, this is as close as it's going to get. The LA Clippers have Marcus Morris listed...
MILWAUKEE, WI
These Four Teams Reportedly Have Interest in Trading for Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard

The NBA Trade Deadline is quickly approaching and there are sure to be plenty of rumors. The Boston Celtics currently are the best team in the NBA with a 37-15 record and are looking to make their way back to the NBA Finals after losing last year against the Golden State Warriors. Boston swung a trade for 2016-17 Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon before the season but has been quiet on the trade front ever since -- aside from trading big man Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs to open up a roster spot.
BOSTON, MA
Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams Added to Jordan Rising Stars Roster

Oklahoma City’s youthful core will be in active in Salt Lake City, Utah, during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has all but secured an All-Stat spot with MVP-caliber play and will have a chance to put on another show in the game. SGA won’t be the only one taking part in the festivities, though.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Lakers: Darvin Ham Unpacks The Sequence That Helped LA Beat NY In OT

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers had their share of hiccups on the road against a good New York Knicks team. When the game hit overtime, however, LA tightened things up, and relied on one particular play action, repeated multiple times, to help them secure an eventual 129-121 win. "I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bracketology: Indiana Continues To Rise, Big Ten Surrounds Bubble

Selection Sunday is less than six weeks away, and the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket is beginning to take shape. ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his latest Bracketology on Tuesday, where he projected the entire 68-team bracket. The Big Ten leads all conferences with nine teams, headlined by the No. 1 overall seed Purdue Boilermakers. The Big Ten has a heavy presence on the bubble, with Maryland and Penn State barely in and Wisconsin and Ohio State just outside the field. The Big 12 is close behind the Big Ten with eight teams in the bracket.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Jimmy Butler Says He Has No Plans To Leave The Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler has lasted longer than most expected with the Miami Heat. Butler is now in the middle of his first season in Miami and doesn't see himself leaving for another team. In a recent interview with UPROXX.com, Butler said he has no plans of playing elsewhere because of his bond with teammates Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
MIAMI, FL
Social (Media) Justice: Patriots Poking Referees, Courtesy of LeBron James

The New England Patriots' season wasn't doomed by bad officiating, but more so an anemic offense, a slew of injuries and general dysfunction. But that doesn't change the fact that human referees suck. Possibly more than ever. In our rapid trend toward tech assisting every aspect of our daily lives,...

