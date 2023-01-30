ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Daily Student

Smothering defense lifts No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball past Minnesota

No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball defeated Minnesota 77-54 on Wednesday in Minneapolis behind a dominating defensive performance. The Hoosiers forced 29 turnovers — 18 of which came in the first half — in the blowout victory. On Minnesota’s first possession of the game, an airballed layup turned...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball to face sold out Mackey Arena against Purdue

No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball will enter a hostile environment Sunday, as Purdue women’s basketball announced the sellout of Mackey Arena for the matchup between the in-state rivals, according to its Twitter Tuesday. This is the first time Purdue’s women’s team has sold out the arena of 14,846 since 2000 and only the third time overall.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Jackson-Davis, Holmes named to Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch Lists

No. 21 Indiana men’s basketball senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball senior forward Mackenzie Holmes were each named to the respective John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch Lists. Jackson-Davis and Holmes were also selected as Big Ten Co-Players of the Week,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington to receive $1.9 million in grant funding

The city of Bloomington will receive a $1.9 million grant through Indiana’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative program. The investment was approved by the Indiana Uplands READI Steering Committee and Regional Opportunity Initiatives and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. The Indiana Uplands includes Brown, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Greene, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Orange, Owen and Washington counties.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Keep on rocking: local performances this week

Welcome back! Here is all the information you need for Bloomington’s music scene from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5:. Local indie darlings 6 Foot Blonde, Current Entertainment and Raj frontman Dann Raj will play a free acoustic show at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Reef. Find these bands at 313 N. Overhill Drive for a lower energy night.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

IU Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology to open in fall 2023

The IU Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology is now set to open in October 2023. It will contain over five million artifacts in five exhibits, ranging from collections of jewelry and textiles from around the world to underwater archaeology. Combining collections from the Glenn A. Black Laboratory of Archaeology and...
Indiana Daily Student

Graduate workers organize rally in response to some graduate students not receiving health insurance, tuition remission

History graduate students received notice that next year, master's students in history will no longer be considered Student Academic Appointees and will become hourly employees. This will result in the loss of health insurance, tuition remission and stipends. Fourth-year philosophy graduate student Joshua Paschal, who helped organize the rally, said...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington to celebrate Black History Month

This year, the city’s Black History Month theme is Black Innovation, which aims to celebrate the inventions and contributions of Black innovators throughout history. The month’s signature events include a market, essay contest and gala, but the month will be filled with many other events taking place at IU or around town.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Car crashes into Bloomington Hardware Tuesday afternoon

A car crashed into Bloomington Hardware at 2700 E. Covenanter Drive Tuesday afternoon. Both the driver and the employees of the store are unharmed, according to a Facebook post from the store. “These are the most important things today,” the post read. “This could have been so much worse.”...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

‘Ainadamar’ to premiere with the Jacobs School of Music Feb. 3

The uneasy hum of the opening electric score fills the Musical Arts Center — immediately setting the tone for the beautifully-human tragedy about to unfold before the audience: Federico Garcia Lorca’s life and murder. The gorgeously raw and moving production is directed with sharp attention by Jeffrey Buchman...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Sherene Ing named new director of First Nations Educational & Cultural Center

Sherene Ing is the new director of the First Nations Educational and Cultural Center at IU. “I understand how important it is to have a space at such a large institution where you can just find refuge and it was great to be involved in a center where you just felt welcomed,” Ing said. “The center has been a gathering place for (students), so I plan on making sure that continues.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN

