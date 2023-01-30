Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
Related
Indiana Daily Student
No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball dominates first half, dismantles Minnesota 77-54
No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball extended its winning streak to nine games Wednesday night, defeating Minnesota 77-54 in Minneapolis. The Hoosiers improved to 21-1 overall, 11-1 in Big Ten play. Fuel was added to the fire before the game even tipped off, as Minnesota fans booed Indiana senior guard...
Indiana Daily Student
Smothering defense lifts No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball past Minnesota
No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball defeated Minnesota 77-54 on Wednesday in Minneapolis behind a dominating defensive performance. The Hoosiers forced 29 turnovers — 18 of which came in the first half — in the blowout victory. On Minnesota’s first possession of the game, an airballed layup turned...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball crushes Minnesota, just as everyone expected
Let’s face it, anything less than that might have been a disappointment. At this stage of the season — given Indiana women’s basketball’s billing as the No. 4 team in the nation, blowing out bottom three teams in the Big Ten is more so a presumption than a possibility.
Indiana Daily Student
No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball to face sold out Mackey Arena against Purdue
No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball will enter a hostile environment Sunday, as Purdue women’s basketball announced the sellout of Mackey Arena for the matchup between the in-state rivals, according to its Twitter Tuesday. This is the first time Purdue’s women’s team has sold out the arena of 14,846 since 2000 and only the third time overall.
Indiana Daily Student
Defective offense drives struggle bus in Indiana men’s basketball’s 66-55 loss to Maryland
No. 21 Indiana men’s basketball headed to Maryland in hopes of continuing its hot-streak in Big Ten play by defeating a home-dominant Terrapin squad. The Hoosiers came up short in a 66-55 loss due in large part to playing undisciplined, errant offense for 40 minutes. Tuesday night marked only...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Indiana men’s basketball felt due for a loss, but that was rough
With 52 seconds remaining in Indiana men’s basketball’s 66-55 loss to Maryland on Tuesday night, the crowd at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland, began chanting “Hey, you suck!”. It was a mostly unfair indictment of an Indiana team that had previously won five straight Big...
Indiana Daily Student
Jackson-Davis surpasses 1,000 career rebounds, moves closer to Indiana’s third all-time
Indiana men’s basketball senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis grabbed his 1000th career rebound Tuesday night at Maryland. Jackson-Davis needed 10 boards to hit the mark entering the game, and he reached the milestone at the 3:00 mark of the first half. Jackson-Davis inches closer to third place on Indiana’s leaderboard,...
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive tally 14 Big Ten weekly regular season awards
The Indiana men’s and women’s swim and dive teams added two more Big Ten weekly awards to their tally for the 2022-23 regular season on Wednesday. Sophomore Carson Tyler and junior Anne Fowler swept the diving awards for the final week of January. Tyler’s recognition comes on the...
Indiana Daily Student
Jackson-Davis, Holmes named to Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch Lists
No. 21 Indiana men’s basketball senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis and No. 4 Indiana women’s basketball senior forward Mackenzie Holmes were each named to the respective John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 Watch Lists. Jackson-Davis and Holmes were also selected as Big Ten Co-Players of the Week,...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington to receive $1.9 million in grant funding
The city of Bloomington will receive a $1.9 million grant through Indiana’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative program. The investment was approved by the Indiana Uplands READI Steering Committee and Regional Opportunity Initiatives and the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. The Indiana Uplands includes Brown, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Greene, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Orange, Owen and Washington counties.
Indiana Daily Student
Keep on rocking: local performances this week
Welcome back! Here is all the information you need for Bloomington’s music scene from Jan. 31 to Feb. 5:. Local indie darlings 6 Foot Blonde, Current Entertainment and Raj frontman Dann Raj will play a free acoustic show at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Reef. Find these bands at 313 N. Overhill Drive for a lower energy night.
Indiana Daily Student
IU Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology to open in fall 2023
The IU Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology is now set to open in October 2023. It will contain over five million artifacts in five exhibits, ranging from collections of jewelry and textiles from around the world to underwater archaeology. Combining collections from the Glenn A. Black Laboratory of Archaeology and...
Indiana Daily Student
Graduate workers organize rally in response to some graduate students not receiving health insurance, tuition remission
History graduate students received notice that next year, master's students in history will no longer be considered Student Academic Appointees and will become hourly employees. This will result in the loss of health insurance, tuition remission and stipends. Fourth-year philosophy graduate student Joshua Paschal, who helped organize the rally, said...
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington to celebrate Black History Month
This year, the city’s Black History Month theme is Black Innovation, which aims to celebrate the inventions and contributions of Black innovators throughout history. The month’s signature events include a market, essay contest and gala, but the month will be filled with many other events taking place at IU or around town.
Indiana Daily Student
Car crashes into Bloomington Hardware Tuesday afternoon
A car crashed into Bloomington Hardware at 2700 E. Covenanter Drive Tuesday afternoon. Both the driver and the employees of the store are unharmed, according to a Facebook post from the store. “These are the most important things today,” the post read. “This could have been so much worse.”...
Indiana Daily Student
‘Ainadamar’ to premiere with the Jacobs School of Music Feb. 3
The uneasy hum of the opening electric score fills the Musical Arts Center — immediately setting the tone for the beautifully-human tragedy about to unfold before the audience: Federico Garcia Lorca’s life and murder. The gorgeously raw and moving production is directed with sharp attention by Jeffrey Buchman...
Indiana Daily Student
Sherene Ing named new director of First Nations Educational & Cultural Center
Sherene Ing is the new director of the First Nations Educational and Cultural Center at IU. “I understand how important it is to have a space at such a large institution where you can just find refuge and it was great to be involved in a center where you just felt welcomed,” Ing said. “The center has been a gathering place for (students), so I plan on making sure that continues.”
Comments / 0