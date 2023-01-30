Sherene Ing is the new director of the First Nations Educational and Cultural Center at IU. “I understand how important it is to have a space at such a large institution where you can just find refuge and it was great to be involved in a center where you just felt welcomed,” Ing said. “The center has been a gathering place for (students), so I plan on making sure that continues.”

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO