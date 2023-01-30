Authorities in Russell County have confirmed a 12-year-old boy has died following a shooting on Wednesday night. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the victim dead at 8:53 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of U.S. highway 80. The victim’s body will be sent for an autopsy on Thursday. Stay with WRBL […]

RUSSELL COUNTY, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO