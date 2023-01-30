Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Man convicted of 2015 Montgomery murder sentenced to life in prison
The man found guilty of murdering a Montgomery man in 2015 has been sentenced. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Travon Williams was sentenced to life in prison for the death of Dundrell Young. “This sentence was the culmination of an emotional journey for Mr. Young’s family and close...
wtvy.com
One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
East Alabama woman charged with Murder in shooting death of male acquaintance
HURTSBORO, Ala. (WRBL) – A 26-year-old east Alabama woman allegedly shot and killed a man early Wednesday morning and is now charged with Murder. Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor says the suspect, Deshondra Shawnese Green, was an acquaintance of the alleged victim Sammie Pritchett. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the 36-year-old Hurtsburo man […]
Phenix City suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 12-year-old
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old male. On Feb. 1 around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to Windtree Drive off Highway 80. At the scene, officers found a 12-year-old male dead from a gunshot wound. 50-year-old Tywoana Jakes, of Phenix City, was […]
Greenville Advocate
Christopher Bradley Bush convicted in 2018 murder of “JJ” Mount
Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie was found guilty Thursday of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Butler County resident Joshua James “JJ” Mount at Hazelet Bridge located in Covington County on Aug. 3, 2018. A Covington County jury deliberated less than 35 minutes before handing down...
12-year-old killed in shooting in Russell County
Authorities in Russell County have confirmed a 12-year-old boy has died following a shooting on Wednesday night. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the victim dead at 8:53 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of U.S. highway 80. The victim’s body will be sent for an autopsy on Thursday. Stay with WRBL […]
wtvy.com
ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing. Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.
alabamanews.net
CrimeStoppers offers $5,000 reward for nearly 5-year-old cold case
Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that may help solve a nearly 5-year-old cold case. 31-year-old Latricia McDade was shot and killed on September 20, 2018, in the 200 block of Alabama River Parkway. Once officers arrived, they found McDade with a life-threatening gunshot wound....
Missing Montgomery father found slain; 2 including 16-year-old charged with capital murder
Human remains of a Montgomery man missing for several weeks have been recovered, and two people are charged with capital murder in his death. Eric Stewart, a 54-year-old father, disappeared on Jan. 8, according to friends and his coworkers at Koch Foods. On Tuesday, Montgomery police responded to the 3000...
WSFA
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station. First Alert: Heavy rain arrives late Thursday into Thursday night. Get ready, Alabama - its about to turn much wetter, then much colder. Josh Johnson updates the forecast...
WSFA
Man in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday morning. Details are limited, but police responded to an area hospital around 9:35 a.m. on reports that a person had been shot. Investigators have since determined the shooting happened in...
alabamanews.net
Human remains found in Montgomery, two suspects arrested
Montgomery police say the discovery of human remains has prompted a homicide investigation. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday just before noon. The human remains have been identified as that of 54-year-old Eric Stewart, of Montgomery. MPD has charged 16-year-old Zackell Grove and 26-year-old Wesley Speaks,...
WSFA
Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding light on the case surrounding a Montgomery man who has been in the Elmore County Jail for more than a week in connection to the alleged attempted sexual assault and robbery of a gas station employee. Roddrecius Goldsmith was booked into...
wdhn.com
Dothan murder suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A man accused of killing a Georgia father of five in 2021 has entered a plea agreement. Bruce Weems entered a plea agreement in a Henry County courtroom, which reduced his original charge of murder to manslaughter. Weems is accused of fatally shooting Willie Davis...
oppnewsonline.com
Covington County, Opp arrest reports for January 17-27
January 17- 27 Justin Lamar Booker, 37, arrested for alias writ of arrest. Jessie Franklin Williams, 59, arrested for public intoxication. Kenneth Ray Sasser Slawson, 53, arrested for bail jumping II. Natassia Shanquella McGee, 38, arrested for assault III. Everett Young Mock, 42, arrested for failure to appear. Chad L...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting on Bonaparte Blvd.
Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man. Officers were called to a local hospital around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a report that a person had been shot. Investigators determined that the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Bonaparte Boulevard, which is near Baptist South. The...
WSFA
1 dead in Wednesday morning north Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its 10th homicide investigation of 2023 after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street at 9:25 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. First responders found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
alabamanews.net
Victim identified in Carter Hill Road fatal shooting
Montgomery police have released the identity of the person killed on Carter Hill Road Monday. Officers responded to the 3500 block just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found 29-year-old Quayshon Williams, of Auburn, with a fatal gunshot wound. Williams was...
Alabama: A Dothan woman accused of chaperoning a 2021 party that resulted in multiple teens being injured to stand trial this week
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan woman accused of chaperoning a 2021 party that resulted in multiple teens being injured will stand trial this week. Norciss Brown faces 30 plus counts of reckless endangerment. Police say Brown in September of 2021 held a party for minors on reeves street in the plaza two shopping center. […]
wtvy.com
McCreight’s bank fraud sentences bumped up
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A federal judge will sentence Visit Dothan Chief Executive Officer Aaron McCreight on bank fraud charges earlier that had been scheduled. Court records show the sentencing has been moved from February 17 to one day earlier. As CEO of Go Cedar Rapids he and an assistant,...
