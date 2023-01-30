ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

alabamanews.net

Man convicted of 2015 Montgomery murder sentenced to life in prison

The man found guilty of murdering a Montgomery man in 2015 has been sentenced. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey said Travon Williams was sentenced to life in prison for the death of Dundrell Young. “This sentence was the culmination of an emotional journey for Mr. Young’s family and close...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

One murder suspect is indicted, another wants youthful treatment

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Solomon Cooper has been indicted for Capital Murder; a charge related to the death of a young Dothan man who had a promising future. Cooper, from Climax, Georgia, is accused of shooting 20-year-old Sincere Tyson, whose body was found at his home on October 9, 2021.
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

Phenix City suspect arrested in fatal shooting of 12-year-old

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old male. On Feb. 1 around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to Windtree Drive off Highway 80. At the scene, officers found a 12-year-old male dead from a gunshot wound. 50-year-old Tywoana Jakes, of Phenix City, was […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
WRBL News 3

12-year-old killed in shooting in Russell County

Authorities in Russell County have confirmed a 12-year-old boy has died following a shooting on Wednesday night. Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. pronounced the victim dead at 8:53 p.m. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of U.S. highway 80. The victim’s body will be sent for an autopsy on Thursday. Stay with WRBL […]
RUSSELL COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing. Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

CrimeStoppers offers $5,000 reward for nearly 5-year-old cold case

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that may help solve a nearly 5-year-old cold case. 31-year-old Latricia McDade was shot and killed on September 20, 2018, in the 200 block of Alabama River Parkway. Once officers arrived, they found McDade with a life-threatening gunshot wound....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Hospital warns of tianeptine drug use in Alabama

Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station. First Alert: Heavy rain arrives late Thursday into Thursday night. Get ready, Alabama - its about to turn much wetter, then much colder. Josh Johnson updates the forecast...
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Man in life-threatening condition after Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting Wednesday morning. Details are limited, but police responded to an area hospital around 9:35 a.m. on reports that a person had been shot. Investigators have since determined the shooting happened in...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Human remains found in Montgomery, two suspects arrested

Montgomery police say the discovery of human remains has prompted a homicide investigation. Officers responded to the 3000 block of Simmons Drive Tuesday just before noon. The human remains have been identified as that of 54-year-old Eric Stewart, of Montgomery. MPD has charged 16-year-old Zackell Grove and 26-year-old Wesley Speaks,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding light on the case surrounding a Montgomery man who has been in the Elmore County Jail for more than a week in connection to the alleged attempted sexual assault and robbery of a gas station employee. Roddrecius Goldsmith was booked into...
WETUMPKA, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan murder suspect pleads guilty to manslaughter

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — A man accused of killing a Georgia father of five in 2021 has entered a plea agreement. Bruce Weems entered a plea agreement in a Henry County courtroom, which reduced his original charge of murder to manslaughter. Weems is accused of fatally shooting Willie Davis...
ABBEVILLE, AL
oppnewsonline.com

Covington County, Opp arrest reports for January 17-27

January 17- 27 Justin Lamar Booker, 37, arrested for alias writ of arrest. Jessie Franklin Williams, 59, arrested for public intoxication. Kenneth Ray Sasser Slawson, 53, arrested for bail jumping II. Natassia Shanquella McGee, 38, arrested for assault III. Everett Young Mock, 42, arrested for failure to appear. Chad L...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Suspect arrested in shooting on Bonaparte Blvd.

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that seriously injured a man. Officers were called to a local hospital around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a report that a person had been shot. Investigators determined that the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Bonaparte Boulevard, which is near Baptist South. The...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

1 dead in Wednesday morning north Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its 10th homicide investigation of 2023 after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street at 9:25 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. First responders found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Victim identified in Carter Hill Road fatal shooting

Montgomery police have released the identity of the person killed on Carter Hill Road Monday. Officers responded to the 3500 block just before 4 p.m. after receiving a call on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found 29-year-old Quayshon Williams, of Auburn, with a fatal gunshot wound. Williams was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wtvy.com

McCreight’s bank fraud sentences bumped up

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A federal judge will sentence Visit Dothan Chief Executive Officer Aaron McCreight on bank fraud charges earlier that had been scheduled. Court records show the sentencing has been moved from February 17 to one day earlier. As CEO of Go Cedar Rapids he and an assistant,...
DOTHAN, AL

