Read full article on original website
Related
Firefighters battle barn blaze in Clark Co. IL
MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A barn fire happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near 1600th Rd and Cline Orchard Rd in Martinsville, Illinois. According to the Marshall Fire Protection District Facebook page, the barn is considered a total loss and no other structures were involved. Casey Fire Department was also requested by Martinsville for tanker assistance. […]
Stolen John Deere Tractor Spotted Driving Down Illinois Bike Path
A teenage boy in Illinois thought it would be fun to take a stolen tractor on a joyride but he ended up getting caught. Prank With Tractor Ends Up With Illinois Police Involved. I'm going to take a big guess here and say this 16-year-old boy in Champaign was just...
Knox Co. saturation patrol leads to 5 arrests
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Knox County Indiana Sheriff’s Office carried out a saturation patrol that resulted in 40 warnings, 10 citations, and 5 arrests. On January 27 between 9 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Knox County law enforcement set up a saturation patrol with three canine units along US 41. A saturation patrol refers […]
3 from Indy arrested after poaching deer in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — State conservation officers say three people from Indianapolis are charged with illegally shooting a deer from a roadway after a Sullivan County incident. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the incident occurred on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8:15 p.m. near the intersection of County Road 400 E and […]
14news.com
Authorities release identity of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
Police: Driver more than 3 times legal alcohol limit leaves the scene of crash. Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony. Man badly burned in Evansville high-rise fire, rescued from balcony. Updated: 24 minutes ago. DCSO: Man disarms deputy during struggle. Gibson Co. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven stresses...
vincennespbs.org
Tools stolen in Sullivan County
The Sheriff in Sullivan County is looking for a thief. Sheriff Jason Bobbitt reports that several tools have been taken from a Sullivan Housing Authority maintenance truck. A blue Toyota Camry was seen driving from the east and turning into an alley behind the Court Plaza Housing Unit in Sullivan.
vincennespbs.org
Vehicle search reveals drugs and handgun
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department released details of a Sunday arrest. At 10-am that morning, a pickup was clocked at 102 miles an hour going south on US 41. A traffic stop was made and probable cause was established and the vehicle was searched. Sixty grams of marijuana, narcotics...
WTHI
Parke County man charged with two counts of animal cruelty
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Mecca man is facing charges after he allegedly dumped two dogs on the side of the road. On January 24, police learned the dogs were dumped on County Road 750 West. Both needed medical attention. Officials took them to the Parke Vermillion County Humane...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Cowden Resident Sentenced For Five Years In IDOC
A Cowden resident has been sentenced to five years in prison for unlawful possession of a stun gun, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and theft by deception. Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke announced that 24-year-old Shenandoah Depew of Cowden was sentenced. The incident took place on April 30th, 2021,...
WTHI
Man accused of making threatening phone calls - from the Parke Co. jail
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A man is facing charges after police said he made threatening phone calls - from a jail phone. An investigation into Jason Bush started last week when officials said they learned Jason Bush, 46, made several threats over the phone in the Parke County jail.
Vigo County Officials consider removing historic dam
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Adam Grossman has known for years the county would have to do something about the Markle Mill dam. The dam was built over 200 years ago, and as it has deteriorated, Grossman, superintendent of the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department, said it presents a serious safety concern. “We’ve always […]
WTHI
"We need to take this step" The Edgar County courthouse will soon see several repairs, including a new roof
EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Edgar County courthouse has needed serious repairs for several years. County officials are working to make repairs without taking too much of hit on taxpayers' wallets. Time is ticking, especially for the roof of the Edgar County courthouse, which is in need of a...
Danville family considers legal action after spending winter night without heat
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The temperature dropped in Danville Sunday night, the same day one family’s furnace broke. Even though it was fixed Monday morning, they still want to take legal action against their landlord. Andria Venable says she’s had nothing but issues from her property management company, and she wants to see change – […]
WTHI
Two charged with neglect after baby's death
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are facing charges for neglect of a dependent resulting in death in Vigo County. It comes after the death of a baby last August. Their trial is set for March. According to court documents, Jalen Byrum and Alicia Pacheco came to Terre Haute...
WTHI
New southside Rural King in old KMart building delayed - here's why
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new business will open up later than anticipated in Terre Haute. We first told you about rural king moving into a vacant building on the city's south side in July. The business plans to move into a portion of the old KMart building next...
A Marshall store hosts a Grand Opening
MARSHALL, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A new business in Marshall opens its doors after an expansion. Red Warrior Tactical held a Grand Opening to celebrate the new location on Friday. Co-Owner Cory Riley said that their last location was too small. High demand for products and a lack of space to stock made it difficult. The […]
Brandon Sakbun announces his candidacy for mayor of Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people have now officially announced that they are running for mayor of Terre Haute. This evening Brandon Sakbun announced his candidacy as a Democrat at the Laborers Hall #204. Sakbun served in the U.S. Military as an Army Ranger and also was deployed with the 75th Ranger Regiment, twice. […]
WTHI
Terre Haute's upcoming casino gets a new name
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The name of Terre Haute's new casino is changing. Monday, Churchill Downs announced it would be dropping the word "queen" from the name "Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort." It will now be called "Terre Haute Casino and Resort." The logo will still feature...
WTHI
Local Chinese restaurant is closing soon
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Panda Garden in Terre Haute, is closing. News 10 visited the restaurant and was able to talk with the owner. He says that he is retiring from the food industry. For years, people could come and enjoy Chinese cuisine from this small home-town restaurant. There...
Comments / 0