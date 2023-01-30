ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Advocate

LGBTQ+ Youth Are Uncomfortable In Their Own Skin: Study

Data from a new study suggests that young LGBTQ+ people in America aren’t comfortable in their own skin — literally. The latest study results from the Trevor Project on LGBTQ Youth and Body Dissatisfaction are out. Researchers found that some LGBTQ+ youth are overwhelmingly dissatisfied with their bodies,...
HealthDay

Poll Finds Many U.S. Women Confused About Medical Abortion

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Changes in U.S. abortion laws have prompted confusion among women about medication abortion and emergency contraception, or the “morning-after” pill. A new poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF) underscores this lack of awareness about what’s legal or not from state...
BBC

Judge's concern after girl 'marooned' in hospital

A High Court judge has raised concern over a shortage of suitable placements for vulnerable children waiting to leave hospital. Mr Justice Mostyn was told how a 12-year-old girl had been "marooned" in hospital. Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council had been unable to find accommodation for the girl, who has severe...
Vice

I'm Trans, and I Fled the US Because I Feel Unsafe

Robin Cóir decided they had to leave the United States as soon as the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Cóir is transgender and nonbinary, and they saw the national right to abortion as the canary in the coal mine: Soon, they thought, the country would attack LGBTQ communities with renewed vigor.
Gizmodo

The Violently Misogynistic Incel Community Is Rewriting Its Own History Through an Incel Wiki

From the outside, the community of self-described “involuntary celibates” AKA “incels” is depressingly nihilistic as much as it is misogynistic. Beyond the recent reports about so-called “incel culture’s” bogus links to movies like Joker that borders on moral panic, there is something incredibly sad about a group of mostly young men who have closed themselves into a self-hate echo chamber. That’s all before you start analyzing incel’s links to mass violence, hate groups, and a self-purported “war against women” when it becomes clear that the community is still awash in violent rhetoric targeting women.

