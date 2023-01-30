Read full article on original website
Related
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
Juvenile arrested for possessing Armani Kelly's vehicle
(CBS DETROIT) - According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a juvenile was arrested and charged for possessing Armani Kelly's vehicle. Kelly and two others, Montoya Givens and Dante Wicker, went missing on the night of Jan. 21. The three men were supposed to perform at Lounge 31 in Detroit, but the show was canceled, according to police. Detroit Police Chief James White said during a news conference on Tuesday that all three of the men's' cell phones were turned off around the same time the night they went missing. In the days following their disappearance, Kelly's mother, Lorrie Kemp tracked his vehicle through Onstar and discovered it at three locations in Warren. Warren Police discovered the vehicle and arrested a juvenile on Jan. 28, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office. This suspect is charged with possessing a stolen vehicle and burglary tools, according to prosecutors. At this time, it is not believed the juvenile is connected to the disappearance of Kelly, Givens and Wicker. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest updates on the search for these three missing men.
Undercover police make massive drug bust, arrest man accused of selling drugs across Macomb County
Nino Morrison, of Chesterfield Township, is looking at numerous felony drug charges after undercover police officers made a massive drug bust at his home last week.
Ohio man dies after being shot by police as he was cleaning out late grandmother's apartment
An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old Ohio man died Tuesday, a day after he was shot by police who believed he was a burglary suspect, as, his family says, he was cleaning out his late grandmother's home. Joe Frasure was shot at early Monday in Wyoming, a city of...
Woman caught going the wrong way on Big Beaver Road tells cops she had 3 glasses of wine before driving
A wrong-way driver from Macomb County has been charged under Michigan’s “Super Drunk Law” after she was pulled over in Troy. According to police, she told them she had three glasses of wine.
Body discovered on Southfield freeway identified as 22-year-old chef, military veteran
The victim was identified as 22-year-old John Williams, a U.S. Marine veteran who had moved back to Detroit and was working as a chef at the time of this death.
Michigan Teenager Shocked to Learn Her Mother Was Her Cyberbully
For the past year, a Michigan teenager was the victim of a horrendous cyberbullying campaign that was fueled by hateful messages. Nothing could have prepared her though for what she would eventually learn when the investigation reached a stunning conclusion. Imagine the shock she must have felt to discover that the one harassing her was her own birth mother.
Police: 78 dogs seized from Norton Shores home
A woman has been charged with animal neglect after a police raid found 78 dogs living in unfit conditions in her Norton Shores home.
Man found sleeping in strip mall parking lot tells cops he had 6 shots of tequila at Ferndale bar before driving
A 61-year-old Rochester Hills man is facing a drunken driving charge after police said they found him slumped over the steering wheel of a car in a shopping center parking lot.
Detroit mom of shooting victim wants investigation after suspect arrested while on bond
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man, who is accused of shooting and robbing a teenager in December and then released on bond, is now back in police custody after allegedly committing another violent crime. Torrion Hudson, 22, was arrested for assaulting the mother of his child and her mother in a domestic violence incident while he was out on bond. On Wednesday, Hudson virtually appeared in court where his bond was revoked. "It's too late now because he already harmed somebody and it's like I told you so. Like the judges, I told you so. You didn't listen. That's what you get. Now...
Michigan deputy under investigation after mother and her two children froze to death in field
A sheriff’s deputy in Michigan is under investigation over his response to a call about a mother and her children who later froze to death in a field. Monica Cannady, 35, and her sons Kyle, nine, and Malik, three, were found dead on Sunday in a field near Pontiac after wandering around the area for three days — the children only wearing sweatshirts and wrapped in bed sheets. Cannady, who police say was suffering a mental health episode, had reportedly ordered her three kids to hide from police and sleep in the field. Her 10-year-old daughter was the only...
Northern Michigan man charged with drunk driving for third time after slamming into mailboxes, becoming combative with police
A Northern Michigan man has been charged with drunk driving for a third time after plowing through a row of mailboxes then becoming combative with police.
Authorities searching for patient who left Pontiac hospital during evaluation
PONTIAC, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who walked away from McLaren Oakland Hospital Sunday night, wearing a hospital gown, socks and holding a blanket.Police say the patient, Jacob Vincent-Perez Longoria, 37, of Pontiac, walked out of the hospital just before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30.Security at the hospital reported this incident to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. When deputies arrived at the hospital, they learned that Longoria ran toward Huron Street.According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, 45 minutes after Longoria was reported missing, witnesses saw a man matching his description near Perry and Fairgrove. After that, deputies searched the area with K9 units and a drone for three hours late on Sunday. The Oakland County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team began searching for him Monday morning. Officials say Longoria is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Anyone who has seen Longoria or may have taken him in is urged to contact 911.
Michigan man dead after pointing laser and opening fire at police helicopter
Michigan State Police shot and killed a man who pointed a laser and fired a rifle at a police helicopter on Tuesday. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. when the helicopter circled north of downtown Detroit, according to police. The 33-year-old man, whose name has not been released, had been staying in the abandoned home at the time of the shooting. Two state troopers shot and killed the suspect, who recently moved into the home, according to a neighbor via Fox 2 Detroit. In the video, the man emerged from the second-story window and pointed a green laser at the aircraft. “We got somebody...
MSP asks for tips to identify person of interest in Northern Michigan home break-in [PHOTOS]
Michigan State Police are asking for help from the public to identify and locate a man who they say is a person of interest in a reported breaking and entering in Northern Michigan last week.
Update: Missing Dexter High School student found safe
UPDATE: According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, Ea Kuhr has been found and is safe. No additional details have been given at this time.DEXTER, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are searching for a missing 17-year-old as they believe the teen has been groomed over the internet and lured away. According to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, family members went to Dexter High School to pick up Ea Kuhr, but Ea had intentionally avoided them and left to meet an unknown person. Police say they believe Ea has been groomed over the internet and lured away from their family. It is believed that Ea left of their own free will.According to police, Ea was last seen leaving Dexter High School, walking toward Shield Road wearing light gray sweatpants, a gray backpack, white tennis shoes and a dark hooded sweatshirt. If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Washtenaw Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911 or through the confidential tip line at 734-973-7711.
Snowmobiler dies in U.P. trail crash after ejected into tree, MSP says
A Lansing area woman is dead after authorities say she was ejected from her snowmobile after hitting a tree stump in the Upper Peninsula on Thursday afternoon.
Mich. man pleads no contest to fatally strangling and mutilating girlfriend
STURGIS, Mich. (TCD) -- A 39-year-old man recently pleaded no contest in connection with the slaying and dismemberment of his girlfriend, as well as the sexual assault of another inmate while he was in custody. According to the Michigan Attorney General's Office, on May 22, 2019, Sturgis Police Department officers...
Suspect charged with first-degree murder of man found dead on Southfield Freeway ramp in Detroit
Rayquin Desean Patrick of Detroit has been charged with first-degree premeditated murder after 22-year-old John Williams’ body was found on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit last week.
Comments / 0