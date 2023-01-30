Read full article on original website
newschannel6now.com
Reward offered after bull shot in Wichita County
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas & Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers are offering a reward for any information on the shooting death of a registered Red Angus bull in Wichita County. Investigators said the shooting happened between Jan. 30 and Jan. 31 off Horseshoe Lake Road near...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD sees increase in wrecks due to winter weather
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department said drivers heard the warnings and slowed down on the roads here in town, for the most part. The department has responded to 33 car crashes since Monday morning when they began tracking wrecks related to the winter weather. 17...
Man whips child, exposes himself to another, WFPD says
One of the two child victims said the suspect would look into her bedroom window after she showered and was getting dressed.
Police: Mobile meth lab discovered during Oklahoma traffic stop
Authorities in one Oklahoma community say a traffic stop turned into a drug bust.
kswo.com
U.S. Marshalls identify man arrested in Lawton on Thursday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The U.S. Marshalls Service identified a man arrested in Lawton Thursday night. The Lawton Police Department assisted Marshalls in the arrest of 21 year old Chase Buchanan. Marshalls arrested him on three warrants out of Canadian County from 2020 and 2021, including charges of discharging a...
newschannel6now.com
WFPD anticipates winter weather car crashes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is preparing for an increase in wrecks as road conditions become increasingly dangerous. WFPD believes drivers have done a relatively good job at being cautious so far since the beginning of the week saying there’s been about 16 crashes caused by road conditions.
Inmate back in jail after monitoring device disappears
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita County inmate officer said an inmate took a monitoring device as he was being processed for release, and is back in jail for that alleged theft and an alleged liquor store break-in. Guillermo Luera Junior is now charged with theft over $750 and burglary of a building, according to […]
Man charged with kicking Burk officer 3 times
A Burkburnett man is charged with assaulting a police officer by kicking him three times.
Convicted ax assailant arrested for terroristic threats
Burk police said the suspect can be seen holding an AR15-style rifle and saying, "I'm coming to [expletive] hunt your [expletive] down over it."
Police arrest alleged compressed air thief
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman who wanted to buy canned air and was declined the purchase wrecked a shelf and stole three cans before fleeing the store, according to police. Jennifer Ruiz is charged with criminal mischief greater than $2,500 according to records. Ruiz was arrested Sunday, January 29, for the alleged […]
2nd suspect in bank fraud case sentenced to prison
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Both women accused in a Wichita Falls checking kiting scheme have now been sentenced to prison. According to court documents, on Friday, January 27, 2023, Debra Jo Carroll pleaded guilty to four charges in 78th District Court. She received sentences of eight years in prison for forgery and 12 months state […]
‘I’ll give you a reason to call police’; Man assaults grandmother, brother
Police said when they arrived, they made contact with one of the two victims, who said his brother assaulted him and his grandmother, then left the scene on foot before the officers arrived.
kswo.com
Victim, suspect identified in shooting on NW Birch Ave
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department has released new information in the death a man near NW Fort Sill Blvd and Birch Ave. According to a release, police say the victim has been identifed as Joe Sawyer. Sawyer was found inside the residence at 1102 NW Birch Ave. dead from a gunshot wound on Wednesday.
KXII.com
Latest on road conditions in southern Oklahoma
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - In the Ardmore area, roads were mostly clear Wednesday morning, though the National Weather Service expects a new wave of snow to change that. Windmills were frozen and News 12 spotted many drivers traveling at a regular speed north of Springer. But in Love County, the roads were more hazardous.
okcfox.com
Three children die in house fire in Davidson, Oklahoma
DAVIDSON, Okla. (KOKH) — Three children were killed in a house fire in Davidson, Oklahoma on Sunday, according to the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal's Office. Around 10 p.m. on Jan. 29, a fire was reported in a single-family home. Firefighters were informed that there was possibly a child trapped inside.
kswo.com
Charges filed in Lawton deadly shooting
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Court documents have revealed more details on a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon in Lawton. Johnny Clifton Taylor is charged with first degree murder in the death of Joe Sawyer. The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon at a home off NW Birch and Fort Sill...
KXII.com
Wilson Police find mobile meth lab during traffic stop
WILSON, Okla. (KXII) -The Wilson Police Department released photos capturing what they believe to be a mobile meth lab in a man’s car. Officers said the driver was pulled over in a traffic stop on Highway 76 near Faith Hill road. They then discovered that the driver’s license was...
newschannel6now.com
TXDOT estimates potential traffic light outages
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - TXDOT warns that the changes in winter weather might increase the chance of traffic light outages. TXDOT is advising people to be extra cautious around intersections, and said this may be caused by trees falling on and damaging power lines. TXDOT Public Information officer Adele...
newschannel6now.com
Precipitation comes to an end Thursday afternoon
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We will continue our string of First Alert Weather Days through Thursday morning. By Thursday afternoon, temps will finally start to climb above freezing. We will have a high of 44° with partly cloudy skies. Thursday night, we will have a low of 24° with clear skies. Friday, we will have a high of 50° with partly cloudy skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 32° with a few clouds.
