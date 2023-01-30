Read full article on original website
The Difference Between Neufchâtel And Cream Cheese
Whether slathered on a toasted bagel or incorporated into a Creamy Buffalo Chicken Dip, cream cheese (and the similar Neufchâtel) makes almost anything taste better with its creamy, light flavor. It also enhances the scrumptiousness of a slice of chocolate chip banana bread or an English muffin on which it has been spread.
Starbucks' Price Increases Are Most Likely Here To Stay
During the past year, it feels like everything has gone up in price, from a dozen eggs and a gallon of gas to a loaf of bread and a used car, and it feels like the end to the rising costs is nowhere in sight. Even a cup of coffee is more expensive, with Starbucks raising its prices by 6% in 2022, reports the AP. After the international company's first quarter financial report on February 2, it looks like that latte isn't going to cost less any time soon.
