During the past year, it feels like everything has gone up in price, from a dozen eggs and a gallon of gas to a loaf of bread and a used car, and it feels like the end to the rising costs is nowhere in sight. Even a cup of coffee is more expensive, with Starbucks raising its prices by 6% in 2022, reports the AP. After the international company's first quarter financial report on February 2, it looks like that latte isn't going to cost less any time soon.

20 HOURS AGO