Darren Till weighs in on a potential showdown between Alex Pereira and Khamzat Chimaev: “It’d be a 30 second fight”

By Susan Cox
 3 days ago
Moose
2d ago

Till is saying that because in his fight against Adisanya, Pereira was completely defenseless on the ground. He had no idea what to do and just held on to Izzy until the round was over. Hazmat needs 1 takedown and the ref will have no choice but to save paotan. I do really like pereira though, want to see him get a few title defenses.

