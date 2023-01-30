Read full article on original website
Icy weather brings potential for dangerous roads
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Round two of the winter mix came through between Tuesday and Wednesday. With snow and ice hitting throughout the West Tennessee area, it was important to see how roads were for our residents. Driving into Bells, there wasn’t much ice on the main roads. But...
Another round moving through (2/1/23)
An Ice Storm Warning is in place through 6AM Thursday and a Winter Weather Advisory is in place through AM Thursday. It is best to assume roads may be icy in spots, especially untreated roadways. Meanwhile, more snow, freezing rain, and sleet is possible this late afternoon into late this evening and early Thursday morning. This will create even more ice and treacherous roadways.
Ice storm brings down limbs in local county
PARIS, Tenn. — The ice storms are impacting West Tennessee and more are on the way. According to the Paris Board of Public Utilities, Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. a tree fell on a powerline on North College Street in Paris due to ice. The fallen tree took out four...
BPU: Checklist For Winter Weather Warning
Paris, Tenn.– Henry County will be under an Ice Storm Warning at 6 PM this evening and this will be in effect until noon CST on Wednesday. Paris Board of Public Utilities officials have released the following:. Before the weather, prepare with the following checklist:. Charge cell phones and...
Ice Storm Warning Issued for Northwest Tennessee Until Thursday Morning
The National Weather Service has now issued an Ice Storm Warning until Thursday morning at 6:00, for counties that include Obion, Lake, Weakley, Dyer, Henry, Gibson, Carroll, Crockett and Madison. Forecasters say significant icing of up to three-tenths of an inch, along with sleet accumulations of half-an-inch, is possible during...
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
Freezing rain impacts Middle Tennessee
Freezing rain and sleet has impacted roadways across Middle Tennessee.
Ice Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Local Area
The National Weather Service says frozen precipitation could effect the Ken-Tenn area starting this afternoon. Memphis National Weather Service Meteorologist Caitlin Birkes told Thunderbolt News about an approaching winter weather system.(AUDIO) Ms. Birkes said the current forecast indicates the local area will receive more than one round of frozen precipitation.(AUDIO)
Power companies warn of outages ahead of icy weather
Power companies bracing for impact, but say it won't be a repeat of the power grid fail in December.
Platform Waste to Run Tuesday and Friday Routes in Union City
The City of Union City has announced that Platform Waste will run both Tuesday and Friday routes on Friday. Customers on these routes are urged to have their containers ready for pick-up on Friday.
Icy Conditions Close Henry County Government Second Day
In an abundance of caution, Henry County Mayor John Penn Ridgeway has announced county general government offices will again close Wednesday, February 1 due to winter weather. This includes the Courthouse, Annex, Airport, Health Dept, Recycling Center, Central Services Building, Election Commission, Archives, and other general govt offices. Henry County...
Icy road conditions hinder Paducah trash pickup
PADUCAH — Icy road conditions Tuesday morning caused the Paducah Public Works Department to temporarily suspend garbage pick-up. In a Tuesday release, the City of Paducah asked community members to leave their rollout containers at their designated collection points, even if their roads are not accessible. The city says...
Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge To Close
The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL, will close at 5:30 p.m., CST, today. Based on precipitation and dropping temperatures, the metal decking on the bridge is expected to ice over about dark. To avoid waiting until the ice causes a crash, the Brookport Bridge will close promptly at 5:30 p.m.
Ice creates hazardous road conditions in McCracken County, deputies overwhelmed with calls
PADUCAH — Sgt. Burrow of the McCracken County Sheriff's Office told Local 6 this morning he hadn't been across the whole county yet, but from what he observed, just about every road that isn't a highway or interstate is in bad condition. In a phone call with Local 6,...
Miner Police respond to multi-vehicle crashes on I-55
MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - Slide-offs and crashes blocked Interstate 55 southbound near Miner on Tuesday night, January 31. Police, troopers and tow truck drivers were kept busy responding to multiple crashes from the 70 mile marker to 68 mile marker. This happened around 9 p.m. Traffic was at standstill as...
I-69 exit at Benton, Ky. reopened after 18-vehicle crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews worked quickly to clear more than a dozen crashed vehicles at an exit off of Interstate 69 in Marshall County Tuesday morning, January 31. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), 18 vehicles were involved in a crash at the exit 41 ramp to the U.S. 641 spur at Benton.
Concern about road conditions in Henry County
Northwestern Middle Tennessee saw the biggest winter weather impact and slick road conditions. Northwestern Middle Tennessee saw the biggest winter weather impact and slick road conditions. Friends remember man stabbed to death in Nashville. The Metro Nashville Police Department launched an investigation after Jamal Moore was found dead along Cherokee...
Black ice causes crashes in Miner, Mo; officer recovering after vehicle struck
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A police officer in Miner, Mo. is recovering after a car struck his vehicle on Tuesday night. According to Miner’s Chief of Police, James Buckley, two other officers were almost hit walking down the roadway. He said this all happened due to the winter weather and that drivers need to take the ice seriously.
Henry County Schools, PSSD Closed Thursday
Paris, Tenn.–For the third day, both Henry County and Paris Special Schools District will be closed Thursday, February 2. Director of Schools Dr. Leah Watkins told RadioNWTN that the back roads in the district continue to be treacherous and will be re-freezing overnight.
