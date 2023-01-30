Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Lawmakers Take on Ticket Price TransparencyAdvocate AndyTennessee State
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Tennessee Tribune
Expunged Records and New Beginnings
NASHVILLE TN — People and families packed themselves inside the McGruder Family Resource Center Saturday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. to participate in the expungement clinic hosted by lead organizer Judge Rachel L. Bell. The purpose of the clinic is to help those who come with criminal records and qualify for expungement begin a fresh chapter in their lives. The outreach also works in connecting people with other services often needed by those attempting to re-integrate into society such as food, hygiene supplies and assistance with securing employment.
wgnsradio.com
Convicted Felon Arrested in North Rutherford County with New Fingerprint Device
(La Vergne, Tenn.) A convicted felon is back behind bars thanks to a new finger printing device that was used to positively identify the suspect. The incident unfolded in North Rutherford County, according to La Vergne Police. An officer pulled over a driver, later identified by the Morpho fingerprint device...
Inmate gets 10-year sentence for attacking Morgan County guard with shank
A Tennessee inmate who attacked a Morgan County prison guard after he took away his food and water bottle faces a 10-year sentence after pleading guilty. Rony Sorto, 35, already was serving 40 years in the state prison system on convictions from Davidson County for aggravated rape and especially aggravated kidnapping.
Suspects sought in deadly Murfreesboro shooting
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Murfreesboro.
YAHOO!
Judge: Michael Cummins can face death penalty in one of Tennessee's deadliest mass murders
A judge ruled Monday that prosecutors can seek the death penalty for Michael Cummins, who is set to face trial this spring for one of Tennessee's deadliest mass murders. The judge's decision was delivered orally Monday, according to District Attorney General Ray Whitley. Cummins was charged and arrested after eight people, including a 12-year-old girl, were found dead in April 2019 across three gruesome crime scenes in Westmoreland in Sumner County.
Hill found guilty of second-degree murder in Nashville nurse murder trial; Cowan found not guilty
Nurse Caitlyn Kaufman was on her way to work as an ICU nurse at Ascension Saint Thomas West when she was shot and killed on Interstate 440.
abc12.com
Man offers Nashville officer $10K to get out of DUI arrest: police
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) -- A man was arrested Sunday morning after police say he offered an officer $10,000 to get out of a DUI charge. Leo Ramon Knott, 31, was charged with DUI and bribery of a public servant. On Sunday morning, a Metro Police officer was dispatched to Korean Veterans Boulevard and First Avenue in response to a man being passed out inside his vehicle on the wrong side of the road.
smithcountyinsider.com
Police pursuit leads to drug dealers arrest
On January 15th, 2023 Sergeant Junior Fields attempted to stop a white 2014 Ford Focus which was identified to be driven by Mr. Philando Fullilove. Prior to the stop it was known that Mr. Fullilove had a suspended license and agreed to deliver a ball of heroin and a couple grams of heroin.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of January 31, 2023
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of January 31, 2023, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Wanted for Homicide- Criminal, Theft of Vehicle- $2500 or Gr. But less than $10000, Probation Violation- Felony. Anyone with information regarding this subject, please notify the MNPD by calling...
fox17.com
Drugs a possible motive in deadly Nashville abandoned home shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is investigating drugs as a motive in an abandoned home shooting which left one dead and another injured. Police say the shooting took place on Tuesday at an abandoned home on Crowe Drive. Police found an 18-year-old conscious but...
WSMV
Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman in face in January
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman is still recovering after a friend of hers allegedly shot her in the face in East Nashville last month. According to an arrest affidavit, officers were called to 1601 Holly Street on Jan. 4 for a woman who had been shot and a Red Kia fleeing the scene. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to the face. She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
La Vergne Police Arrest Convicted Felon Thanks to Fingerprint Device
A convicted felon is back behind bars thanks to a new finger printing device that was used to positively identify the suspect. More Crime!. An officer pulled over a driver, later identified by the Morpho fingerprint device as Hector Milan. The driver was reluctant to share identifiable information about himself during the traffic stop, leading the officer to use the device. Milan is wanted out of Texas for robbery and is a convicted felon. A passenger in the vehicle told the officer a firearm belonging to Milan was in the vehicle. A K9 search found the weapon, which was taken into custody.
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Feb. 1
Three people wanted for crimes that are "violent in nature" were added to Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list this week, including a man accused of murdering his roommate.
Tennessee man arrested in Mount Pleasant for criminal solicitation of minor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A Tennessee man was arrested in Mount Pleasant earlier this month after being accused of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. Robert Walkup, 51, of Murfreesboro, Tenn. allegedly solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex and sent sexually explicit images to a person he believed to be […]
WKRN
Convicted felon resists arrest in Madison
The Tennessee Department of Transportation spent Monday putting down brine on the roads and preparing special equipment ahead of the expected ice storm. Nashville councilwoman reacts to MNPD ‘Street Racer …. This past weekend police visited multiple locations, writing citations, recovering a stolen car, and arresting and charging a...
WSMV
Three kids attack Walmart security guard, try to get away on WeGo bus: police
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A retired off-duty officer working security at a Walmart on Dickerson Pike was allegedly assaulted by three juveniles who were accused of stealing from the store. On Wednesday afternoon, three juveniles were leaving Walmart with stolen merchandise when the security guard confronted them. They hit the...
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Jail bookings, Jan. 15-23
(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis.) 8:33 p.m. John Ward, 31, Indianapolis, warrant/other district. Transported to dist. 46 at 11:10 p.m. Jan. 16. (Frensemeier) Jan. 18. 9:26 a.m. Cary Charles, 57, Columbus, failure to appear warrant....
WDEF
Police: Officer fatally shoots Black man who pointed gun
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – An investigation is underway in Nashville, Tennessee on Monday after authorities say a police officer fatally shot a 47-year-old Black man who had pointed a gun at him. The fatal shooting occurred Sunday evening in North Nashville, when police responded to 911 calls from witnesses...
Defense rests case in trial for two men accused in Nashville nurse's murder
The trial will resume on Monday at 9 a.m. with closing arguments after both sides have rested their cases.
clarksvilletoday.com
Campus Police bust APSU student Samuel Grigg with 33 grams of marijuana in dorm
18-year-old APSU Student Samuel Grigg is free on a $2,500 bond after Campus Police Officer Dustin Scroggins charged him with possession of 33.8 grams of marijuana in his dorm room. The campus housing authority had alerted police they believed drugs were in the dorm room. Officers say they smelled marijuana immediately upon arrival. Grigg admitted to possessing the green leafy goodness and was transported to jail.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0