A convicted felon is back behind bars thanks to a new finger printing device that was used to positively identify the suspect. More Crime!. An officer pulled over a driver, later identified by the Morpho fingerprint device as Hector Milan. The driver was reluctant to share identifiable information about himself during the traffic stop, leading the officer to use the device. Milan is wanted out of Texas for robbery and is a convicted felon. A passenger in the vehicle told the officer a firearm belonging to Milan was in the vehicle. A K9 search found the weapon, which was taken into custody.

LA VERGNE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO