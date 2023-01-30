PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Two teenagers face charges after police say they led police on a high-speed chase at more than 120 mph. Peachtree City Police say two 17-year-olds were behind the reckless pursuit in which the officers would ram their SUV to prevent them from making it onto Interstate 85. The teens’ SUV spun out. A second officer would T-bone the SUV, taking a passenger door off and setting off the side airbags.

