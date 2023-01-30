ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

Comments / 2

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Teen surrenders after barricading with a knife inside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager surrendered peacefully after barricading himself inside a home while police tried to serve a warrant. Officials say Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice officers responded to a home on Ridgewood Drive to serve a warrant for violating probation for aggravated assault. Officials say a teen was armed with a knife and was not cooperative with police initially.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 teens arrested after leading Peachtree City police of high-speed chase

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Two teenagers face charges after police say they led police on a high-speed chase at more than 120 mph. Peachtree City Police say two 17-year-olds were behind the reckless pursuit in which the officers would ram their SUV to prevent them from making it onto Interstate 85. The teens’ SUV spun out. A second officer would T-bone the SUV, taking a passenger door off and setting off the side airbags.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Suspects in murder of missing Atlanta woman to appear before judge

ATLANTA - Two suspects accused being involved in the murder of a 24-year-old Atlanta woman and the disposal of her body are set to face a judge Wednesday morning. It's been seven months since Allahnia Lenior was last seen at the 1660 Peachtree Apartments in Midtown. Police have still not located her body.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police release mugshots of suspects in attack on Kennesaw State student

KENNESAW, Ga. - Investigators say tips from the public helped them arrest two suspects charged with a possibly racially-motivated attack on a Kennesaw State Student. Kennesaw police said the attack happened at around midnight on Sunday at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street. It's about two miles north of the Kennesaw State University campus.
KENNESAW, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Three men charged with home burglary off Paper Mill Road

Two men whom Cobb Police said burglarized a home off Paper Mill Road Saturday night have been arrested, along with the driver of a vehicle who allegedly took them to the scene of the crime. According to arrest warrants, Alfredo Gallardo and Carlos Arenas broke into a home on Gateside...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Large LE activity in Bold Springs is part of an ongoing FBI investigation

WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) – The large law enforcement activity reported in Bold Springs on Wednesday morning is part of an ongoing FBI investigation, according to Maj. Scott Whisnant, public information officer with Walton County Sheriff’s Office. “The Sheriff’s Office is assisting the FBI with a...
WSB Radio

Georgia man sentenced to 25 years for Henry County gas station armed robbery

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after deputies say he robbed a Henry County gas station at gunpoint. A Henry County jury found Corey Criswell, 33, of Pike County, guilty on one count of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Henry County police looking for persons of interest in robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery. Two people entered the CVS at 80 Fairview Road in Ellenwood around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8. The men then took the store’s cash register before fleeing into an SUV. Anyone with...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WTVM

LaGrange car crash claims the life of a Troup County woman

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -On January 23, around 4:30pm, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to LaFayette Parkway, at the intersection with Union Street, in reference to an accident with injuries. The driver of one of the vehicles was Susan Harris. Harris was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, because she...
LAGRANGE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy