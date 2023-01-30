Read full article on original website
Juvenile arrested after standoff in Fayetteville neighborhood
Officers were serving a warrant charging a juvenile with a probation violation for aggravated assautlt.
Teen surrenders after barricading with a knife inside Fayetteville home
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager surrendered peacefully after barricading himself inside a home while police tried to serve a warrant. Officials say Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice officers responded to a home on Ridgewood Drive to serve a warrant for violating probation for aggravated assault. Officials say a teen was armed with a knife and was not cooperative with police initially.
2 teens arrested after leading Peachtree City police of high-speed chase
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Two teenagers face charges after police say they led police on a high-speed chase at more than 120 mph. Peachtree City Police say two 17-year-olds were behind the reckless pursuit in which the officers would ram their SUV to prevent them from making it onto Interstate 85. The teens’ SUV spun out. A second officer would T-bone the SUV, taking a passenger door off and setting off the side airbags.
Peachtree City Police K-9 sniffs out hiding suspect, helps make arrest
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Peachtree City Police says one of its K-9 officers spotted a suspect wanted for vehicle break-ins at a fitness center in Fayette County. Officials say the Cadillac ATS refused to pull over before turning onto a road that dead ends into a wedding and event venue.
YSL Trial: 3 defendants involved in stabbing at Fulton jail, sheriff says
Three defendants set to stand trial in the sweeping gang case against alleged “Young Slime Life” members were involved i...
Bar fight leads to shots fired, 1 taken into custody in northeast Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is in the hospital after a big fight outside of a bar overnight in northeast Atlanta. Police say someone was jumped by at least three men outside of Blu Lagoon in the 2200 block of Cheshire Bridge Road NE. Investigators say the...
2 men injured in Cobb shooting, police say
Two people have been injured in a shooting in Cobb County Tuesday morning, according to authorities.
Suspects in murder of missing Atlanta woman to appear before judge
ATLANTA - Two suspects accused being involved in the murder of a 24-year-old Atlanta woman and the disposal of her body are set to face a judge Wednesday morning. It's been seven months since Allahnia Lenior was last seen at the 1660 Peachtree Apartments in Midtown. Police have still not located her body.
DeKalb DA announces recusal as GBI reveals more evidence from officer-involved shooting
DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston announced that her office is voluntarily recusing itself from the officer-involved shooting case that occurred on Jan. 18 at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in unincorporated DeKalb County. “This becomes the first officer-involved shooting case that this office has...
SWAT standoff in Gwinnett County started with 10-year-old girl being kidnapped, police say
Police say a man is barricaded inside a home near Sycamore Road. It is unclear if anyone else is inside the home.
Police release mugshots of suspects in attack on Kennesaw State student
KENNESAW, Ga. - Investigators say tips from the public helped them arrest two suspects charged with a possibly racially-motivated attack on a Kennesaw State Student. Kennesaw police said the attack happened at around midnight on Sunday at the West 22 apartment complex on Cherokee Street. It's about two miles north of the Kennesaw State University campus.
Child who slipped, fell in the street run over by school bus in DeKalb County, police say
A child was run over by a school bus on Wednesday morning, DeKalb police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News. At around 7 a.m., police arrived at a bus stop located on Brown Drive and Brookside Parkway after a child who was running in the street slipped and fell. Police...
Georgia Teen Disappears From Store, Spotted Days Later In Different State
His car was seen over 200 miles away from home.
Dog found tied up with note outside Gwinnett business
The dog, who’s name is Champ, was left with a note from his owner who said they could no longer take care of him.
Three men charged with home burglary off Paper Mill Road
Two men whom Cobb Police said burglarized a home off Paper Mill Road Saturday night have been arrested, along with the driver of a vehicle who allegedly took them to the scene of the crime. According to arrest warrants, Alfredo Gallardo and Carlos Arenas broke into a home on Gateside...
Woman struck, killed by hit-and-run driver on Newton County highway
A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on a Newton County highway Monday evening, authorities said....
Breaking: Large LE activity in Bold Springs is part of an ongoing FBI investigation
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Feb. 1, 2023) – The large law enforcement activity reported in Bold Springs on Wednesday morning is part of an ongoing FBI investigation, according to Maj. Scott Whisnant, public information officer with Walton County Sheriff’s Office. “The Sheriff’s Office is assisting the FBI with a...
Georgia man sentenced to 25 years for Henry County gas station armed robbery
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man will spend the next 25 years behind bars after deputies say he robbed a Henry County gas station at gunpoint. A Henry County jury found Corey Criswell, 33, of Pike County, guilty on one count of armed robbery, three counts of aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Henry County police looking for persons of interest in robbery
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Henry County police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery. Two people entered the CVS at 80 Fairview Road in Ellenwood around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8. The men then took the store’s cash register before fleeing into an SUV. Anyone with...
LaGrange car crash claims the life of a Troup County woman
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -On January 23, around 4:30pm, officers with the LaGrange Police Department responded to LaFayette Parkway, at the intersection with Union Street, in reference to an accident with injuries. The driver of one of the vehicles was Susan Harris. Harris was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, because she...
