Seattle, WA

New Dawg Report: Elinneus Davis

By Roman Tomashoff
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 3 days ago

What are the Huskies getting in the defensive tackle from Minnesota?

Washington historically hasn't done much recruiting in the Midwest, especially in the state of Minnesota. That didn't stop defensive line coach Inoke Breckterfield from getting Elinneus Davis from Moorhead High School to commit to the Huskies.

Davis, a three-star recruit, is rated as the fifth-best player in the state by the 247 Sports Composite, and the 928th overall player in the country. Coming in at 6-foot-3 and 295 pounds, it's very easy to see what the coaching staff likes in Davis, and there's a lot to project in his game.

As a run defender, Davis is very hard to move off his spot. While that can be a big ask of high school offensive linemen, he has a great lower half and low center of gravity that should make that an issue for Pac-12 linemen, too. He also does an excellent job keeping his eye on the ball carrier and, if he doesn't make the tackle, corralling them into his teammates.

As a pass rusher, he still has a ways to go. There's a lot to like in his game, and he gets a lot of power behind his bull rush, but as of right now that's the only move in his bag. Luckily for Davis, Washington's coaching staff did a great job of developing hand-fighting techniques in their pass rushers in 2022.

As is the case with most defensive linemen, Davis probably won't play much, if at all in 2023. The Huskies are going to be pretty deep up front with the return of Tuli Letuligasenoa, and the only question mark at defensive tackle right now is going to be the readiness of Faatui Tuitele, who posted an Instagram story of himself going in for an unknown surgery, though it's believed to be a long-term pectoral injury.

If Tuitele is out for an extended period of time this fall, it still might be hard for Davis to see the field, with Armon and Jayvon Parker in front of him, as well as Voi Tunuufi, who might see more time on the inside in 2023. With a year in a college weight room, Davis could be ready to contribute on early downs against the run in 2024.

