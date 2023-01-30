ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Armenia urges U.N. court to order Azerbaijan to end roadblock

By MIKE CORDER
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BbRxb_0kWTSrFh00

Armenia pleaded with judges of the United Nations' highest court on Monday to order Azerbaijan to break up a road blockade that is isolating the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, calling the action part of an act of “ethnic cleansing.”

Azerbaijan rejected the claim, accusing Armenia of using the dispute to create leverage in peace talks.

The hearing at the International Court of Justice comes amid rising tensions between Azerbaijan and Armenia just over two years after they ended a war that killed about 6,800 soldiers and displaced around 90,000 civilians. Nagorno-Karabakh is within Azerbaijan but had been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994.

Late last year, Azerbaijanis claiming to be environmental activists began blocking a winding road known as the Lachin Corridor that forms the only land connection between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. The blockade threatens food supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh’s 120,000 people. Armenia argues the protests are orchestrated by Azerbaijan and says the country also has repeatedly halted supplies of gas to the region — a claim Azerbaijan also rejected.

“The Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh has been almost entirely cut off from the outside world," Lawrence Martin, a lawyer representing Armenia, told judges Monday. "They have been — and they continue to be — deprived of access to food, medicine and all the other necessities of life. Without swift action by the court their lives are in danger.”

Armenia's main legal representative to the court, Yeghishe Kirakosyan, told judges that Azerbaijan has effectively turned the Lachin Corridor into a one-way street.

“Ethnic Armenians may not enter Nagorno-Karabakh but they may leave," he said. "Judges of the court, such blatant acts of ethnic cleansing have no place in [the] modern era.”

The local government in Nagorno-Karabakh has begun rationing essential food staples and called for a humanitarian airlift for critical supplies, but Azerbaijan hasn’t given authorization for the region’s airport to operate.

Azerbaijan Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov told the court that his country was not orchestrating the protest, which he said was a legitimate civil demonstration against environmental damage caused by mining companies.

“Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of the gravest of misconduct, making allegations of attempted ethnic cleansing. Azerbaijan rejects Armenia’s baseless accusations in the strongest terms,” he said.

Mammadov accused Armenia of using the road “to try to create political leverage in the ongoing peace negotiations between the two states and instead of trying to resolve issues, it encourages hatred and fear of Azerbaijan and Azerbaijanis.”

The long-running underlying territorial conflict ended in a Russia-brokered cease-fire agreement that granted Azerbaijan control over parts of Nagorno-Karabakh as well as adjacent land occupied by Armenians. Russia sent a peacekeeping force of 2,000 troops to maintain order, including ensuring that the Lachin Corridor remained open.

Azerbaijan alleges that Armenians have used the corridor to transport land mines into Nagorno-Karabakh in violation of the armistice that ended the conflict. The Azerbaijan government also has filed a request for the court to order a halt to Armenia laying land mines and to “take all necessary steps” to enable Azerbaijan's de-mining efforts. Hearings in that request are scheduled for Tuesday. Armenia denies the claim.

The requests for what the court calls provisional measures are part of a pair of cases Armenia and Azerbaijan filed at the world court that are linked to the war. The court is likely to take years to rule on the merits of the cases, which both allege breaches of an international convention aimed at eliminating racial discrimination.

The latest flare-up in tensions comes despite the court ordering both nations just over a year ago to prevent discrimination against one another’s citizens in the aftermath of the war.

The court will probably issue a legally binding ruling within weeks on the provisional measure requests by both countries.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sweden PM says 'foreign actors' exploiting protests

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Tuesday denounced activists who burned the Quran and hanged an effigy of Turkey’s president in Stockholm as “useful idiots” for foreign powers who want to inflict harm on the Scandinavian country as it seeks to join NATO.“We have seen how foreign actors, even state actors, have used these manifestations to inflame the situation in a way that is directly harmful to Swedish security,” Kristersson told reporters in Stockholm, without naming any countries.The prime minister gathered leaders of Sweden’s parliamentary parties to discuss the national security situation amid rising tensions with Turkey and a...
TheConversationAU

Why has the West given billions in military aid to Ukraine, but virtually ignored Myanmar?

Two years after Myanmar’s coup on February 1 2021, the country’s large and growing resistance forces receive almost no attention outside the country. The democratic opposition, fronted by the National Unity Government (NUG), but comprising many different groups, armies, militias and individuals, has also struggled to gain awareness, even for its substantial battlefield successes. And perhaps most notably, the opposition’s pleas for weapons from the West to fight against an increasingly brutal crackdown by the military junta have gone unheeded. The difference with the West’s response to Ukraine’s war against Russia could not be more stark. While the two conflicts are not...
The Hill

Ex-NATO commander says West sending Ukraine tanks ‘creates real problems for Putin’

Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander James Stavridis said the West sending tanks to Ukraine to provide additional aid in its war with Russia “creates real problems” for Russian President Vladimir Putin.  Putin is trying to scare the West with the Kremlin’s comments that NATO countries’ move to send tanks to Ukraine increases their “direct involvement”…
Washington Examiner

Turkey and Hungary should be suspended from NATO

In order to be credible, a defensive military alliance requires the common confidence of its members that, should one member be attacked, other members will provide it with decisive support. Whatever other interests they may have with the United States and its NATO allies, it is now obvious that Turkey and Hungary cannot fulfill this expectation. Both nations should be suspended from the alliance.
msn.com

A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says

A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
TheDailyBeast

Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot

LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast.The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot despite the knowledge that their investigation into the crime was corrupted by a Russian influence operation orchestrated by the notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.Veselnitskaya held secret meetings with a consultant to the Swiss Federal Prosecutor’s Office who was fired and convicted after it emerged that he had been gifted luxury Russian vacations—including...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Henchmen Threaten ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Dead U.S. Troops

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, delivered a sermon marking Orthodox Epiphany in Moscow this week. He spoke to those who wish “to defeat Russia,” using the occasion to deliver a threat to the West: “We pray that the Lord admonish those madmen and help them to understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world.”Russia’s top propagandists, from former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev to state TV host Vladimir Solovyov, have been spreading the same not-so subtle nuclear threat far and wide—and yet, Putin’s mouthpieces are now worried that the “boy...
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
517K+
Followers
79K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy