ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Longtime righty reliever Darren O'Day retires after 15 seasons

ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZIYlB_0kWTSgmw00

ATLANTA -- Right-hander Darren O'Day , who posted a 4.15 ERA in 28 games with the Atlanta Braves in 2022, announced Monday he is retiring after 15 seasons pitching for six teams in the major leagues.

O'Day posted on his Twitter account that "it's finally time to hang 'em up."

"The mental, physical and time demands have finally outweighed my love for the game," O'Day wrote.

O'Day, 40, featured an unconventional sidearm delivery. He was 42-21 with a 2.59 ERA in 644 games, all in relief. He made his major league debut in 2008 with the Angels and pitched seven seasons, from 2012 to '18, for the Baltimore Orioles .

He posted a 4.43 ERA in 30 postseason games, including the 2010 World Series with the Texas Rangers .

O'Day also pitched for the New York Mets and New York Yankees . He pitched for the Braves in 2019-20 before returning for his second stint with the team last season. He became a free agent following the season

He set a career high with six saves for Baltimore in 2015, when he was 6-2 with a 1.52 ERA and was an American League All-Star.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Legendary Baseball Coach Dies

Hall of Fame starting pitcher, Pedro Martinez, had perhaps the best pitching span in professional baseball history with the Montreal Expos and Boston Red Sox where he won 3 Cy Young awards and finished in 2nd place once over a four-year span between 1997-2000. However, Pedro Martinez's career did not start with the Montreal Expos, or the Boston Red Sox. He was not eligible to be drafted.
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
OnlyHomers

NASCAR Makes Major Rule Change

In one of the greatest sports moments last year, Ross Chastain made a bold move by deciding to try to wall ride in the final lap in order to advance to Championship 4. The move, straight out of a video game, was one of the most unexpected moves that ended up working successfully but poses an incredibly dangerous risk. The move set the record for the fastest lap time ever at Martinsville, which could lead to other daring individuals attempting the same feat knowing that it works in real life and not just in a video game.
NBC Sports

Who are the coaches for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games?

The Manning brothers will revive old conference rivalries at this week's first ever Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas. Eli will be coaching the NFC against his older brother Peyton, who will oversee the AFC. Eli Manning spent 16 seasons in the NFC -- all with the New York Giants....
LAS VEGAS, NV
ESPN

ESPN

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy