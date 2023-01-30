Injury Report: Thunder Without Dort Face Healthy Warriors

Oklahoma City will be without Lu Dort once again when the Warriors travel to OKC.

Oklahoma City has the chance to begin another win streak when Golden State enters the Paycom Center.

The Thunder will end their January slate on a frigid night in OKC where two offenses who have been known to score fast face off. The Thunder continue to reach a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star break.

The OKC injury report isn’t lengthy, but the missing players are key. Lu Dort was added to the injury report for Friday’s game with a right hamstring injury, which will sideline him for the matchup. Aleksej Pokusevski remains out with a significant knee injury, which continues to sideline him.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will once again be absent as he continues to nurse an ankle injury, but has made progress in his return.

OKC is no stranger to the injury bug as it has struck numerous times throughout the year.

The Thunder have looked better than many had expected entering the season, but will once again have a tough opponent to continue to fight in the Western Conference.

The Warriors enter the game with just one player on their injury report with Andre Iguodala scheduled to miss the game.

Health and depth will be key factors in the matchup.

Here are the most recent injury reports for both squads entering tonight:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Lu Dort: Out: Right Hamstring Strain

Chet Holmgren: Out: Right foot surgery

Lindy Waters: Out: G League Two-Way

Aleksej Pokusevski: Out: Left Tibial Plateau nondisplaced fracture

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: Out: Right Ankle Sprain

Eugene Omoruyi: Out: G League Two-Way

Golden State Warriors:

Andre Iguodala: Out: Right Hip Strain

Tip-off for the Warriors and Thunder is slated for 7 p.m. in OKC, the Warriors are currently 5-point favorites.

