HS Basketball Update: Mon, Tues. key games, this week’s full schedule

Prep basketball preview, schedule

A look at some of Monday’s and Tuesday’s top boys’ and girls’ basketball games in the area this weekend. Records are as of Monday.

Monday

(Girls) Shelby (17-1) at Ashbrook (13-6), about 6 p.m. – Shelby, ranked third this week among the state’s 2A teams, beat Ashbrook 61-51 on Dec. 26. In that game, 5-5 senior guard Ally Hollifield scored 31 points, hit 5-of-9 from 3-point range, grabbed six rebounds, and had seven assists. Hollifield, a Gardner-Webb commit, is averaging 24.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Ashbrook will try to snap the Golden Lions’ 10-game winning streak behind 5-7 senior Madison Cole, averaging 20.9 points and 3.1 assists.

(Girls) Albemarle (14-4, 5-1 Yadkin Valley 1A-2A) vs. North Stanly (17-2, 6-1), at Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer, about 6 p.m. – Albemarle went on an early 10-0 run in its Dec. 27 meeting with North Stanly and handed the Comets their first loss after 11 victories, 76-45. North Stanly avenged that loss with a 45-44 victory Jan. 6. Yet another meeting between these 1A powers is possible next month in the conference tournament.

Tuesday

(Boys) Charlotte Country Day (17-10, 2-4 CISAA) at Cannon School (24-6, 5-1), about 7:15 p.m. – The Buccaneers gave Cannon School, ranked third this week among private schools, a game to remember on Jan. 13, losing only 76-72. Cannon School will be looking to slow down the Bucs’ Dallas Gardner, who scored 43 points in that game, including 18 in the fourth quarter. Austin Swartz and Isaiah Henry each scored 20 for the Cougars in the Jan. 13 game against Country Day.

(Girls) Ardrey Kell (12-8, 5-3 SoMeck 4A) at South Mecklenburg (16-4, 8-0), about 6 p.m. – The visiting Knights will be looking to contain South Meck 5-6 senior Arnastasia Sinclair, who scored 30 points against Ardrey Kell on Jan. 3. The Sabres won that game 64-52.

(Girls) Lake Norman (20-0, 8-0 Greater Metro 4 4A) at Hickory Ridge (15-3, 9-1), about 6 p.m. – The host Ragin’ Bulls have as good a chance as anyone of stopping top-ranked Lake Norman, although the Wildcats pummeled Hickory Ridge 90-45 when the teams met Jan. 4. Samantha Shehan scored 30 for Lake Norman in that game, with the sophomore wing hitting 5-of-7 from 3-point range. Senior Alyssa Lewis leads Hickory Ridge, averaging 15.4 points a game.

(Boys) Lake Norman (14-6, 7-1 Greater Metro 4 4A) at Hickory Ridge (13-6, 8-2), about 7:15 p.m. – It’s a battle for first place, and Hickory Ridge will be hoping to avoid what happened in the teams’ meeting on Jan. 4. That was a close game initially, with 17 lead changes in the first half. But Lake Norman went on an 18-2 run in the third quarter and won 78-54.

(Girls) Marvin Ridge (17-4, 7-0 Southern Carolina 4A) at Cuthbertson (12-8, 4-3), about 6 p.m. – The Mavericks clinched at least a tie for the regular-season championship with a victory here. The Mavs beat the Cavaliers 55-34 in a Jan. 10 meeting, holding Cuthbertson to 33 percent shooting from the floor. But the Cavs have home-court advantage this time.

(Boys) South Point (17-3, 7-3 Big South 3A) at Crest (15-4, 8-2), about 7:30 p.m. – These teams are part of a very tight race, with Kings Mountain (8-2) and Hunter Huss (7-3) also in the mix. These teams played Jan. 6, and it went to overtime, with Crest winning 79-68. Crest’s scoring leader is 5-9 junior guard A.J. Adams (16.9 points a game), while 6-1 junior wing Greyson Kines (14.4) leads South Point. Crest had five players in double figures in the first meeting with South Point.

(Boys) Gaston Christian (18-8, 9-2 Metrolina Athletic) at Concord Academy (26-5, 11-1), about 7 p.m. – Concord Academy clinches the MAC title with a victory. The Eagles needed overtime to beat Gaston Christian 67-61 on Jan. 6. They trailed 46-39 entering the fourth quarter. Top scorers in that game, each with 19 points, were Gaston Christian’s J.J. Moore and Concord Academy’s Corey Gaines.

(Boys) East Gaston (16-2, 7-1 Southern Piedmont 1A-2A) at Bessemer City (13-6, 6-3), about 7:30 p.m. – East Gaston is trying to keep pace with conference-leading Shelby (8-1). These teams played Dec. 20, and Bessemer City’s Randall Pettus scored 31 points in a losing cause. East Gaston, which won that game 75-63, got 17 points apiece from McKaskill Rivers and Trenton Sherrill.

Steve Lyttle

The schedule

all matchups are girls-boys doubleheaders, unless otherwise noted; most girls’ games begin around 6 p.m., with boys’ games following

Monday

Sandhills 3A-4A

Scotland County at Pinecrest

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

Albemarle vs. North Stanly (at Pfeiffer Univ.)

Jay M. Robinson at Gray Stone Day

Metro 8 1A

Corvian Community at Sugar Creek Charter

Nonconference

Arborbrook Christian at Lake Pointe Academy (SC) (girls)

Charlotte Elite Academy at Comenius School (boys)

C.D. Owen at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Shelby at Ashbrook

Tuesday

Queen City 3A-4A

Hopewell at Chambers

West Charlotte at Hough

West Mecklenburg at North Mecklenburg

South Meck 4A

Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg

Berry Academy at Olympic

Palisades at Myers Park

Southwestern 4A

Garinger at Charlotte Catholic

Providence at Independence

Rocky River at Butler

CISAA

Charlotte Christian at Providence Day

Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School

Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day

Greater Metro 4 4A

A.L. Brown at West Cabarrus

Lake Norman at Hickory Ridge

Mooresville at South Iredell

Southern Carolina 4A

Marvin Ridge at Cuthbertson

Piedmont at Sun Valley

Porter Ridge at Weddington

Sandhills 3A-4A

Hoke County at Southern Lee

Lee County at Pinecrest

Richmond Senior at Union Pines

Northwestern 3A-4A

Alexander Central at Watauga

Ashe County at Hibriten

Freedom at South Caldwell

Big South 3A

Forestview at Kings Mountain

Hunter Huss at Stuart Cramer

North Gaston at Ashbrook

South Point at Crest

South Piedmont 3A

East Rowan at Central Cabarrus

Jesse Carson at Northwest Cabarrus

West Rowan at Lake Norman Charter

South Rowan at Concord

Western Foothills 3A

Fred T. Foard at East Lincoln

North Iredell at Hickory

St. Stephens at North Lincoln

West Iredell at Statesville

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Gaston Christian at Concord Academy

Gaston Day at Hickory Grove Christian

Metrolina Christian at Northside Christian

SouthLake Christian at Westminster Catawba

Rocky River 2A-3A

Central Academy at Monroe

Forest Hills at Parkwood

West Stanly at Anson County

Catawba Valley 2A

Bandys at Maiden

Bunker Hill at East Burke

Lincolnton at West Caldwell

West Lincoln at Newwton-Conover

Mountain Foothills 2A

Brevard at Chase

Hendersonville at East Rutherford

Patton at R-S Central

Foothills Athletic Association

Hickory Christian at Statesville Christian

Southern Piedmont Athletic Association

Lake Norman Christian at Victory Christian

North Hills Christian at United Faith Christian

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Christ the King at Langtree Charter

Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep

Mountain Island Charter at Lincoln Charter

Central Carolina 1A-2A

Lexington at West Davidson

Salisbury at East Davidson

Thomasville at South Davidson

Southern Piedmont 1A-2A

Burns at Cherryville

East Gaston at Bessemer City

Thomas Jefferson Academy at Highland Tech

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Draughn at Rosman

Madison County at Avery County

Mountain Heritage at Mitchell County

Metro 8 1A

Apprentice Academy at Carolina International (boys)

Queens Grant Charter at Sugar Creek Charter

Cabarrus Charter at Piedmont Community Charter

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

South Stanly at Union Academy (boys)

Nonconference

Bradford Prep at Corvian Community

Charlotte Elite Academy at 1 of 1 Academy (boys)

Elevation Prep at Comenius School (boys)

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Rockwell Christian

Mallard Creek at East Mecklenburg

South Charlotte Thunder at North Charlotte Homeschool (boys)

Victory Christian at 1 of 1 Academy (girls)

Wednesday

Greater Metro 4 4A

West Cabarrus at South Iredell

Central Carolina 1A-2A

Thomasville at North Rowan

Nonconference

A.L. Brown at South Rowan

Ashe County at Draughn

Community School of Davidson at Central Academy (girls)

Forest Hills at Central Pageland (SC)

Highland Tech at Hunter Huss (girls)

Olympic at Hickory Ridge (girls)

Westminster Catawba at Arborbrook Christian (girls)

Thursday

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Gaston Christian at Northside Christian

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Bradford Prep at Mountain Island Charter

Mountain Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County at Rosman

Nonconference

Elevation Prep at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys)

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Covenant Classical (boys)

Union Academy at Montgomery Central

Friday

Queen City 3A-4A

Chambers at North Mecklenburg

Hopewell at West Mecklenburg

Hough at Mallard Creek

South Meck 4A

Berry Academy at Palisades

Harding at Ardrey Kell

Olympic at South Mecklenburg

Southwestern 4A

Charlotte Catholic at Butler

Independence at East Mecklenburg

Providence at Rocky River

CISAA

Cannon School at Charlotte Christian

Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin

Providence Day at Covenant Day

Greater Metro 4 4A

A.L. Brown at South Iredell

Cox Mill at Lake Norman

West Cabarrus at Mooresville

Southern Carolina 4A

Cuthbertson at Weddington

Piedmont at Marvin Ridge

Sun Valley at Porter Ridge

Northwestern 3A-4A

Freedom at Ashe County

South Caldwell at Alexander Central

Watauga at Hibriten

Sandhills 3A-4A

Lee County at Richmond Senior

Pinecrest at Scotland County

Union Pines at Hoke County

Big South 3A

Ashbrook at Stuart Cramer

Crest at North Gaston

Hunter Huss at Forestview

Kings Mountain at South Point

South Piedmont 3A

Central Cabarrus at West Rowan

Concord at Northwest Cabarrus

East Rowan at Jesse Carson

South Rowan at Lake Norman Charter

Western Foothills 3A

Hickory at West Iredell

North Lincoln at Fred T. Foard

Statesville at North Iredell

St. Stephens at East Lincoln

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Concord Academy at SouthLake Christian

Hickory Grove Christian at Gaston Christian

Northside Christian at Gaston Day

Westminster Catawba at Metrolina Christian

Rocky River 2A-3A

Forest Hills at Anson County

Monroe at West Stanly

Parkwood at Central Academy

Catawba Valley 2A

Bunker Hill at Maiden

Lincolnton at East Burke

Newton-Conover at Bandys

West Lincoln at West Caldwell

Mountain Foothills 2A

Brevard at Patton

Chase at Polk County

East Rutherford at R-S Central

Foothills Athletic Association

Davidson Day at Statesville Christian

Hickory Christian at University Christian

Southern Piedmont Athletic Association

Covenant Classical at Victory Christian (boys)

Lake Norman Christian at North Hills Christian (boys)

Catawba Shores 1A-2A

Community School of Davidson at Lincoln Charter

Langtree Charter at Mountain Island Charter

Pine Lake Prep at Christ the King

Central Carolina 1A-2A

East Davidson at South Davidson

Salisbury at Lexington

West Davidson at North Rowan

Southern Piedmont 1A-2A

Bessemer City at Burns

East Gaston at Shelby

Highland Tech at Cherryville

Western Highlands 1A-2A

Avery County at C.D. Owen

Madison County at Mountain Heritage

Rosman at Mitchell County

Yadkin Valley 1A-2A

Mount Pleasant at North Stanly

Jay M. Robinson at South Stanly (boys)

Union Academy at Albemarle

Metro 8 1A

Apprentice Academy at Corvian Community (boys)

Carolina International at Cabarrus Charter

Piedmont Community Charter vs. Queens Grant Charter, at Indian Trail Carolina Courts

Nonconference

A.C. Reynolds at Myers Park

Central Carolina Prep at Greater Cabarrus Stallions

Charlotte Elite Academy at Oak Hill (VA) Regional (boys)

South Charlotte Thunder at Comenius School

United Faith Christian at Corvian Community (girls)

York Prep at Carmel Christian (boys)

Saturday

Nonconference

Northwestern (SC) at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys, 3 p.m.)

South Charlotte Thunder at Oak Hill (VA) Academy Regional (boys, 4 p.m.)

Sunday

No games scheduled