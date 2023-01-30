HS Basketball Update: Mon, Tues. key games, this week’s full schedule
A look at some of Monday’s and Tuesday’s top boys’ and girls’ basketball games in the area this weekend. Records are as of Monday.
Monday
(Girls) Shelby (17-1) at Ashbrook (13-6), about 6 p.m. – Shelby, ranked third this week among the state’s 2A teams, beat Ashbrook 61-51 on Dec. 26. In that game, 5-5 senior guard Ally Hollifield scored 31 points, hit 5-of-9 from 3-point range, grabbed six rebounds, and had seven assists. Hollifield, a Gardner-Webb commit, is averaging 24.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Ashbrook will try to snap the Golden Lions’ 10-game winning streak behind 5-7 senior Madison Cole, averaging 20.9 points and 3.1 assists.
(Girls) Albemarle (14-4, 5-1 Yadkin Valley 1A-2A) vs. North Stanly (17-2, 6-1), at Pfeiffer University in Misenheimer, about 6 p.m. – Albemarle went on an early 10-0 run in its Dec. 27 meeting with North Stanly and handed the Comets their first loss after 11 victories, 76-45. North Stanly avenged that loss with a 45-44 victory Jan. 6. Yet another meeting between these 1A powers is possible next month in the conference tournament.
Tuesday
(Boys) Charlotte Country Day (17-10, 2-4 CISAA) at Cannon School (24-6, 5-1), about 7:15 p.m. – The Buccaneers gave Cannon School, ranked third this week among private schools, a game to remember on Jan. 13, losing only 76-72. Cannon School will be looking to slow down the Bucs’ Dallas Gardner, who scored 43 points in that game, including 18 in the fourth quarter. Austin Swartz and Isaiah Henry each scored 20 for the Cougars in the Jan. 13 game against Country Day.
(Girls) Ardrey Kell (12-8, 5-3 SoMeck 4A) at South Mecklenburg (16-4, 8-0), about 6 p.m. – The visiting Knights will be looking to contain South Meck 5-6 senior Arnastasia Sinclair, who scored 30 points against Ardrey Kell on Jan. 3. The Sabres won that game 64-52.
(Girls) Lake Norman (20-0, 8-0 Greater Metro 4 4A) at Hickory Ridge (15-3, 9-1), about 6 p.m. – The host Ragin’ Bulls have as good a chance as anyone of stopping top-ranked Lake Norman, although the Wildcats pummeled Hickory Ridge 90-45 when the teams met Jan. 4. Samantha Shehan scored 30 for Lake Norman in that game, with the sophomore wing hitting 5-of-7 from 3-point range. Senior Alyssa Lewis leads Hickory Ridge, averaging 15.4 points a game.
(Boys) Lake Norman (14-6, 7-1 Greater Metro 4 4A) at Hickory Ridge (13-6, 8-2), about 7:15 p.m. – It’s a battle for first place, and Hickory Ridge will be hoping to avoid what happened in the teams’ meeting on Jan. 4. That was a close game initially, with 17 lead changes in the first half. But Lake Norman went on an 18-2 run in the third quarter and won 78-54.
(Girls) Marvin Ridge (17-4, 7-0 Southern Carolina 4A) at Cuthbertson (12-8, 4-3), about 6 p.m. – The Mavericks clinched at least a tie for the regular-season championship with a victory here. The Mavs beat the Cavaliers 55-34 in a Jan. 10 meeting, holding Cuthbertson to 33 percent shooting from the floor. But the Cavs have home-court advantage this time.
(Boys) South Point (17-3, 7-3 Big South 3A) at Crest (15-4, 8-2), about 7:30 p.m. – These teams are part of a very tight race, with Kings Mountain (8-2) and Hunter Huss (7-3) also in the mix. These teams played Jan. 6, and it went to overtime, with Crest winning 79-68. Crest’s scoring leader is 5-9 junior guard A.J. Adams (16.9 points a game), while 6-1 junior wing Greyson Kines (14.4) leads South Point. Crest had five players in double figures in the first meeting with South Point.
(Boys) Gaston Christian (18-8, 9-2 Metrolina Athletic) at Concord Academy (26-5, 11-1), about 7 p.m. – Concord Academy clinches the MAC title with a victory. The Eagles needed overtime to beat Gaston Christian 67-61 on Jan. 6. They trailed 46-39 entering the fourth quarter. Top scorers in that game, each with 19 points, were Gaston Christian’s J.J. Moore and Concord Academy’s Corey Gaines.
(Boys) East Gaston (16-2, 7-1 Southern Piedmont 1A-2A) at Bessemer City (13-6, 6-3), about 7:30 p.m. – East Gaston is trying to keep pace with conference-leading Shelby (8-1). These teams played Dec. 20, and Bessemer City’s Randall Pettus scored 31 points in a losing cause. East Gaston, which won that game 75-63, got 17 points apiece from McKaskill Rivers and Trenton Sherrill.
The schedule
all matchups are girls-boys doubleheaders, unless otherwise noted; most girls’ games begin around 6 p.m., with boys’ games following
Monday
Sandhills 3A-4A
Scotland County at Pinecrest
Yadkin Valley 1A-2A
Albemarle vs. North Stanly (at Pfeiffer Univ.)
Jay M. Robinson at Gray Stone Day
Metro 8 1A
Corvian Community at Sugar Creek Charter
Nonconference
Arborbrook Christian at Lake Pointe Academy (SC) (girls)
Charlotte Elite Academy at Comenius School (boys)
C.D. Owen at Thomas Jefferson Academy
Shelby at Ashbrook
Tuesday
Queen City 3A-4A
Hopewell at Chambers
West Charlotte at Hough
West Mecklenburg at North Mecklenburg
South Meck 4A
Ardrey Kell at South Mecklenburg
Berry Academy at Olympic
Palisades at Myers Park
Southwestern 4A
Garinger at Charlotte Catholic
Providence at Independence
Rocky River at Butler
CISAA
Charlotte Christian at Providence Day
Charlotte Country Day at Cannon School
Charlotte Latin at Covenant Day
Greater Metro 4 4A
A.L. Brown at West Cabarrus
Lake Norman at Hickory Ridge
Mooresville at South Iredell
Southern Carolina 4A
Marvin Ridge at Cuthbertson
Piedmont at Sun Valley
Porter Ridge at Weddington
Sandhills 3A-4A
Hoke County at Southern Lee
Lee County at Pinecrest
Richmond Senior at Union Pines
Northwestern 3A-4A
Alexander Central at Watauga
Ashe County at Hibriten
Freedom at South Caldwell
Big South 3A
Forestview at Kings Mountain
Hunter Huss at Stuart Cramer
North Gaston at Ashbrook
South Point at Crest
South Piedmont 3A
East Rowan at Central Cabarrus
Jesse Carson at Northwest Cabarrus
West Rowan at Lake Norman Charter
South Rowan at Concord
Western Foothills 3A
Fred T. Foard at East Lincoln
North Iredell at Hickory
St. Stephens at North Lincoln
West Iredell at Statesville
Metrolina Athletic Conference
Gaston Christian at Concord Academy
Gaston Day at Hickory Grove Christian
Metrolina Christian at Northside Christian
SouthLake Christian at Westminster Catawba
Rocky River 2A-3A
Central Academy at Monroe
Forest Hills at Parkwood
West Stanly at Anson County
Catawba Valley 2A
Bandys at Maiden
Bunker Hill at East Burke
Lincolnton at West Caldwell
West Lincoln at Newwton-Conover
Mountain Foothills 2A
Brevard at Chase
Hendersonville at East Rutherford
Patton at R-S Central
Foothills Athletic Association
Hickory Christian at Statesville Christian
Southern Piedmont Athletic Association
Lake Norman Christian at Victory Christian
North Hills Christian at United Faith Christian
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Christ the King at Langtree Charter
Community School of Davidson at Pine Lake Prep
Mountain Island Charter at Lincoln Charter
Central Carolina 1A-2A
Lexington at West Davidson
Salisbury at East Davidson
Thomasville at South Davidson
Southern Piedmont 1A-2A
Burns at Cherryville
East Gaston at Bessemer City
Thomas Jefferson Academy at Highland Tech
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Draughn at Rosman
Madison County at Avery County
Mountain Heritage at Mitchell County
Metro 8 1A
Apprentice Academy at Carolina International (boys)
Queens Grant Charter at Sugar Creek Charter
Cabarrus Charter at Piedmont Community Charter
Yadkin Valley 1A-2A
South Stanly at Union Academy (boys)
Nonconference
Bradford Prep at Corvian Community
Charlotte Elite Academy at 1 of 1 Academy (boys)
Elevation Prep at Comenius School (boys)
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Rockwell Christian
Mallard Creek at East Mecklenburg
South Charlotte Thunder at North Charlotte Homeschool (boys)
Victory Christian at 1 of 1 Academy (girls)
Wednesday
Greater Metro 4 4A
West Cabarrus at South Iredell
Central Carolina 1A-2A
Thomasville at North Rowan
Nonconference
A.L. Brown at South Rowan
Ashe County at Draughn
Community School of Davidson at Central Academy (girls)
Forest Hills at Central Pageland (SC)
Highland Tech at Hunter Huss (girls)
Olympic at Hickory Ridge (girls)
Westminster Catawba at Arborbrook Christian (girls)
Thursday
Metrolina Athletic Conference
Gaston Christian at Northside Christian
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Bradford Prep at Mountain Island Charter
Mountain Highlands 1A-2A
Avery County at Rosman
Nonconference
Elevation Prep at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys)
Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Covenant Classical (boys)
Union Academy at Montgomery Central
Friday
Queen City 3A-4A
Chambers at North Mecklenburg
Hopewell at West Mecklenburg
Hough at Mallard Creek
South Meck 4A
Berry Academy at Palisades
Harding at Ardrey Kell
Olympic at South Mecklenburg
Southwestern 4A
Charlotte Catholic at Butler
Independence at East Mecklenburg
Providence at Rocky River
CISAA
Cannon School at Charlotte Christian
Charlotte Country Day at Charlotte Latin
Providence Day at Covenant Day
Greater Metro 4 4A
A.L. Brown at South Iredell
Cox Mill at Lake Norman
West Cabarrus at Mooresville
Southern Carolina 4A
Cuthbertson at Weddington
Piedmont at Marvin Ridge
Sun Valley at Porter Ridge
Northwestern 3A-4A
Freedom at Ashe County
South Caldwell at Alexander Central
Watauga at Hibriten
Sandhills 3A-4A
Lee County at Richmond Senior
Pinecrest at Scotland County
Union Pines at Hoke County
Big South 3A
Ashbrook at Stuart Cramer
Crest at North Gaston
Hunter Huss at Forestview
Kings Mountain at South Point
South Piedmont 3A
Central Cabarrus at West Rowan
Concord at Northwest Cabarrus
East Rowan at Jesse Carson
South Rowan at Lake Norman Charter
Western Foothills 3A
Hickory at West Iredell
North Lincoln at Fred T. Foard
Statesville at North Iredell
St. Stephens at East Lincoln
Metrolina Athletic Conference
Concord Academy at SouthLake Christian
Hickory Grove Christian at Gaston Christian
Northside Christian at Gaston Day
Westminster Catawba at Metrolina Christian
Rocky River 2A-3A
Forest Hills at Anson County
Monroe at West Stanly
Parkwood at Central Academy
Catawba Valley 2A
Bunker Hill at Maiden
Lincolnton at East Burke
Newton-Conover at Bandys
West Lincoln at West Caldwell
Mountain Foothills 2A
Brevard at Patton
Chase at Polk County
East Rutherford at R-S Central
Foothills Athletic Association
Davidson Day at Statesville Christian
Hickory Christian at University Christian
Southern Piedmont Athletic Association
Covenant Classical at Victory Christian (boys)
Lake Norman Christian at North Hills Christian (boys)
Catawba Shores 1A-2A
Community School of Davidson at Lincoln Charter
Langtree Charter at Mountain Island Charter
Pine Lake Prep at Christ the King
Central Carolina 1A-2A
East Davidson at South Davidson
Salisbury at Lexington
West Davidson at North Rowan
Southern Piedmont 1A-2A
Bessemer City at Burns
East Gaston at Shelby
Highland Tech at Cherryville
Western Highlands 1A-2A
Avery County at C.D. Owen
Madison County at Mountain Heritage
Rosman at Mitchell County
Yadkin Valley 1A-2A
Mount Pleasant at North Stanly
Jay M. Robinson at South Stanly (boys)
Union Academy at Albemarle
Metro 8 1A
Apprentice Academy at Corvian Community (boys)
Carolina International at Cabarrus Charter
Piedmont Community Charter vs. Queens Grant Charter, at Indian Trail Carolina Courts
Nonconference
A.C. Reynolds at Myers Park
Central Carolina Prep at Greater Cabarrus Stallions
Charlotte Elite Academy at Oak Hill (VA) Regional (boys)
South Charlotte Thunder at Comenius School
United Faith Christian at Corvian Community (girls)
York Prep at Carmel Christian (boys)
Saturday
Nonconference
Northwestern (SC) at Charlotte Elite Academy (boys, 3 p.m.)
South Charlotte Thunder at Oak Hill (VA) Academy Regional (boys, 4 p.m.)
Sunday
No games scheduled
