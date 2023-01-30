ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hennepin County, MN

Police Investigating Murder-Suicide That Took Place Near Mall in Minnesota

Bloomington, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police in Bloomington are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that claimed the lives of three people. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says officers were dispatched to a shopping center parking lot in the area of I-494 and France Ave., which is about five miles west of the Mall of America. Officers were called to the parking lot on the report of a pick-up truck parked there with a person slumped over shortly before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Prosecutors to 'self-edit' in trial for murder of 6-year-old Eli Hart

MINNEAPOLIS — Jury selection is underway in what is sure to be an emotional and difficult trial: the brutal murder of 6-year-old Eli Hart. Attorneys made steady progress finding jurors who will have to sort through the disturbing evidence and determine whether Eli's mother, Julissa Thaler, is guilty of first-degree premeditated murder.
St. Paul rec center shooting: Family identifies 16-year-old victim as JuVaughn Turner

ST. PAUL, Minn. – We're learning more about a teenage boy shot outside a St. Paul rec center last month.Family says his name is JuVaughn Turner. Incredibly, the 16-year-old boy survived being shot in the head on Jan. 18, but he's just beginning a long recovery process.   The family says on the day of the shooting, Turner went to the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center to play basketball with his friends. A 26-year-old employee at that rec center, Exavir Binford Jr., is charged with shooting the boy. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover Turner's medical bills.
Bloomington PD: Death investigation underway off France Avenue

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police have blocked off a Bloomington parking lot Wednesday night as a death investigation is underway near 494 and France Avenue South. The investigation was active as of 10:30 p.m. in the parking lot near the Smack Shack. Right now, few details are available about the case. Police are only calling it a "death investigation" but will send updates when more information is available.
Puppy thrown from stolen car during police chase found safe on side of freeway in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A puppy deputies say was thrown out of a stolen vehicle during a chase in St. Paul is now recovering after being rescued by law enforcement. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were pursuing a stolen vehicle around 11 p.m. on Monday after someone called 911 stating a person had been shot. During the chase, the suspects refused to stop and started driving the wrong way on Interstate 694.
Five Minnesotans Accused of Torturing, Abusing Foster Child

Bemidji, MN (KROC-AM News)- The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota announced indictments against five members of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians in connection with a child torture and abuse investigation. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar announced the indictments on Monday. Court documents say the torture and...
Foster mother, 4 others charged in 'torture' of child on Red Lake Reservation

RED LAKE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Five members of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians are facing charges connected to what authorities call the torture of a foster child. The U.S. Attorney's Office says the alleged mistreatment took place between January 2021 and April 2022, with authorities accusing 49-year-old Trina Mae Johnson of directing "the torture, endangerment, neglect, and abuse of a child who was in Johnson’s legal custody through a foster care placement."
Suspected drunk driver flees State Patrol, crashes in St. Paul: Video

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A suspected drunken driver was injured after crashing their vehicle while fleeing authorities in St. Paul early Wednesday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Lt. Gordon Shank told FOX 9 a State Trooper attempted to stop a Ford Focus for traffic violations on eastbound...
Five Indicted After Allegations Of “Systematic Torture” Of Northern Minnesota Child

(Red Lake Indian Reservation, MN) — Five northern Minnesota residents are under federal indictment on allegations of “systematic torture, endangerment, neglect, and abuse” of a child. The indictment was unsealed Friday and accuses 49-year-old Trina Johnson of direct abuse towards a boy in foster care who was in her legal custody. Bertram Lussier Jr, and her sisters Bobbi Johnson, Ellie Johnson, and Patricia Johnson are charged with aiding and abetting Johnson. The alleged abuse happened between January 2021 and April 2022 on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.
State Patrol Makes Massive Cocaine Bust Near Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A couple from California is behind bars after the State Patrol reported finding pounds of cocaine in their vehicle near Rochester. The charges say a trooper was stationed on I-90 in Olmsted County when he saw a vehicle without a front license plate around 3:45 Tuesday morning. The trooper stopped the vehicle after seeing it cross the fog line and noticing it had what is described as nearly opaque window tint.
Meth, crack cocaine, and heroin seized in Brookings drug arrest

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A two-year-old child was turned over to the Department of Social Services following a Brookings drug arrest that recovered 150 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of crack cocaine, and 1.4 grams of heroin. The drug operation occurred in the 2400 block of 6th St.,...
Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

