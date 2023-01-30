ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Ossoff goes to bat for two proposed land preservation projects in Georgia

By Hunter Riggall hriggall@mdjonline.com, Dave Williams Capitol Beat News Service
Marietta Daily Journal
Marietta Daily Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DzYSe_0kWTRySz00
Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks at a Cobb Chamber of Commerce event in January. Hunter Riggall hriggall@mdjonline.com

ATLANTA – U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia, is asking the United States Forest Service to support two fiscal 2024 Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) projects in Georgia.

The proposed Dugdown Mountain Corridor project would build on a multi-state effort to connect the Paulding/Sheffield Forest areas northwest of Atlanta to the Talladega National Forest in Alabama.

The proposed Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest project would add new land across watersheds that provide drinking water to millions of people and contain habitat for endangered species, ensuring they are further protected.

“There is significant demand for public use for both projects,” Ossoff wrote in a letter last week to the chief of the forest service, Randy Moore. “However, these areas’ proximity to urban centers also increases the risk that they will be converted into non-forest use. Thus, it is urgent that these lands be secured through the LWCF.”

Both areas are popular with Georgians seeking recreation and exercise. Three million people visit the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest each year, while 46% of all Georgia hunters and anglers visit the Dugdown Corridor.

Ossoff’s efforts to protect the two areas follow congressional passage last year of legislation he sponsored providing $90 million in federal funds to help protect the Chattahoochee River.

Comments / 0

Related
Vogue Magazine

Why Are Women Now Required to Cover Their Arms in the Missouri State House?

Last week, lawmakers in the Missouri House of Representatives voted on a new rules package that would require women to cover their shoulders (while leaving the dress code for men unaltered). The previous dress code for women mandated “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots." The implicit sexism of the addition was noted by many.
MISSOURI STATE
Wyoming News

Medicaid expansion clears House Revenue Committee

CHEYENNE — A bill that would extend Medicaid coverage to more people for the next two years was given its first approval Thursday morning in the House Revenue Committee, but not without stipulations. House Bill 80, which is titled “Medical treatment opportunity act-Medicaid reform,” was passed out of the committee by a 6-3 vote after nearly two hours of testimony. It authorizes the Wyoming Department of Health director, insurance commissioner and governor to enter into negotiations to obtain either a state plan amendment or other...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked for claiming Illinois school got $5.1bn funding for critical race theory

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia is facing social media mockery for asking how much money a Illinois school received to teach critical race theory. The Georgia Republican asked the question in a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing. Ms Greene now sits on the panel after she was removed from her committee assignments last Congress for previous racist and antisemitic comments as well as promoting various conspiracy theories. Ms Greene asked US Comptroller General Gene Dodaro how much money meant for Covid-19 relief went toward teaching “CRT.”Mr Dodaro asked what “CRT” meant, seeming confused.“It’s a racist curriculum used...
ILLINOIS STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Senate bill aims to regulate third-party food delivery industry

ATLANTA — Legislation establishing regulations for the fast-growing third-party food delivery industry in Georgia has been introduced in the General Assembly. Senate Bill 34 is an outgrowth of a Senate study committee chaired by Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, that held several meetings last summer and fall to talk about an industry that has no federal oversight and only patchwork state and local regulations.
GEORGIA STATE
WJTV 12

Senators push bill to specify lawmakers must meet in public

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A group of lawmakers is backing legislation to specify the Mississippi Legislature is subject to the state’s open meetings law and essentially prohibit the House Republican Caucus from conducting closed-door meetings, the Daily Journal reported. “I just think the government should be transparent,” Sen. Jason Barrett, a Republican from Brookhaven who authored […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheAtlantaVoice

Georgia Senate passes terrorism bill with potentially stiffer penalties for protesters

Wednesday morning, the Georgia State Senate passed a bill which empowers the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to identify, investigate, arrest and prosecute individuals that commit acts of terrorism.  According to Senate Bill 11, the GBI will have the right to work independently and alongside law enforcement agencies, and request the assistance of other law enforcement […] The post Georgia Senate passes terrorism bill with potentially stiffer penalties for protesters appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
Matt O'Hern

North Carolina Bill Would Require Sheriffs to Comply with Immigration Enforcement

RALEIGH, NC - A new bill proposed by a group of Republican legislators in North Carolina may force Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s hand on immigration control. North Carolina House Bill 10, titled, “An Act to Require Compliance with Immigration Detainers and Administrative Warrants and to Require Certain Reports From Local Law Enforcement” is sponsored by Rep. Destin Hall (R-Caldwell), Rep. Brenden Jones (R-Columbus), Rep. Jason Saine (R-Lincoln), and Rep. Carson Smith (R-Pender). If passed, the bill would require local sheriffs to identify criminal illegal aliens in their jails and comply with detainer requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
The Center Square

ICE cooperation bill getting a third shot

(The Center Square) – Republicans in the North Carolina General Assembly will try for a third time to pass legislation requiring the state’s sheriffs to cooperate with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, legislation twice vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper in prior sessions. Sens. Danny Earl Britt, Jr., R-Robeson, Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico, and Buck Newton, R-Wilson, introduced Senate Bill 50 on Wednesday, before it was referred to the Senate Committee on Rules and Operations. An identical House Bill 10 was filed last week by four Republican...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
capcity.news

Lummis to continue serving on multiple Senate committees for Wyoming issues

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Today, U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming announced her committee assignments for the 118th Congress. She will continue serving on the Environment and Public Works Committee; the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee; and the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee. All three committees have broad authority...
WYOMING STATE
Daily Montanan

Major GOP legislation on abortion, taxes, advances in Senate

Legislation to exclude abortion from Montana’s constitutional protection for privacy advanced Wednesday in the Senate, as did a controversial GOP bill to reduce income taxes.  Senate Bill 154 to exempt abortion from privacy protection earned 28-21 approval with little discussion — and some Republican support. Sen. Wendy McKamey, R-Great Falls, stood up to break with […] The post Major GOP legislation on abortion, taxes, advances in Senate appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

VIDEO FOR YOU: Sen. Raphael Warnock on fighting for Georgia

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:The Associated Press is offering video of newly reelected Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia talking about using his first full term to continue cutting deals with Republicans and delivering results for his home state. Use it on your broadcasts, websites, social media platforms and elsewhere.___GET THE VIDEO: Reelected Senator Warnock on fighting for Georgia ...
GEORGIA STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Marietta Daily Journal

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
737K+
Views
ABOUT

Cobb County Georgia's source for local news, sports and features since 1866.

 https://www.mdjonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy