Lovely Valentine’s Day eats in Champaign-Urbana
Valentine’s Day is approaching, and a lot of C-U businesses have specials for the holiday. If you’re looking for some tasty ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day, here are some that give me heart eyes. Sweet Treats. Try this DIY cookie decorating kit with cookies, icing, and festive...
Champaign native prepares for Broadway debut
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Someone with strong Central Illinois roots is preparing to take the stage in the Big Apple. Champaign’s Jonathan Butler-Duplessis is the next to play Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway. The Central High and University of Illinois grad started his career at the Station Theater in Urbana. He performed in many […]
Go for flavor-packed Southern food at Neil St. Blues
When I saw seared scallops on the Restaurant Week menu for Neil St. Blues, I was so pumped. Neil St. Blues is known for their big portions of soul food like the Yardbird fried chicken sandwich, shrimp po boy, jambalaya, and gumbo, but for Visit Champaign County’s Restaurant Week 2023 celebration, Neil St. Blues created three special, not-usually-on-the-menu dishes, all of which sounded appetizing.
Sit down for a cozy lunch at Silvercreek
It has been awhile since I was at Silvercreek. The last time was pre-pandemic, at one of the restaurant’s epic Sunday brunches (which, sadly, have not returned). Silvercreek is a Downtown Urbana legend with magnificent food, and I am so glad that I returned for a meal this Restaurant Week.
Moving into Dream Hou$e at The Station Theatre
Coming up next in The Station Theatre’s 50th season is Dream Hou$e, a new dark comedy-drama by award-winning playwright Eliana Pipes, opening February 2nd. In the play, Latinx sisters Julia and Patricia Castillo appear on an HGTV-style reality show to sell their late mother’s home, intent on turning the gentrification sweeping through the neighborhood to their advantage. Under the watchful eye of a TV camera, the sisters process loss from their past as they attempt to assert control over an uncertain future in this surreal exploration of family, sacrifice, and resilience. This production is directed by Jacqueline Moreno, a senior in the University of Illinois’ theatre program, and stars Mariana Seda and Laney Rodriguez as Patricia and Julia, respectively. The cast also features Gabrielle Demarco as Tessa, host of “Flip It or List It,” as well as Maria F. Velasquez, Sean McCarthy and Lorrie Pearson as the TV crew.
Homegrown is a hearty option for Restaurant Week
When I’m making a decision about where I’d like to dine out during Champaign County Restaurant Week, I’m looking for one of two things: a menu that features something unique, something that they don’t typically offer, or a great deal on regular menu items. Homegrown’s Restaurant Week menu offers a little from column A, a little from column B.
Rock and gem show to be hosted at Decatur Conference Center
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Rockhounds of Central and Southern Illinois will be hosting their annual Rock and Gem Show at the Decatur Conference Center and Hotel. The event will take place on April 15 and 16 with doors opening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. According to the club...
Do not miss Cafe Sababa’s Restaurant Week dish
Cafe Sababa only has one Restaurant Week special: Aaron’s Famous Sweet Potato Cakes ($6) — and my goodness, it was special. I ordered, waited fifteen minutes, but the dish was worth the wait. Three sweet potato croquettes sat on a bed of spring greens tossed in a lemon vinaigrette with mango salsa and and squiggles of lime aioli. The presentation was beautiful, and it tasted so, so good. The sweet potato balls had a great crispy edge, and the salsa was refreshing and sweet. I especially loved the contrast of temperature between the hot crosquettes and the cold diced mango and red bell peppers.
Explore the Mediterranean through a new book club beginning this week
Eva Kuras, a PhD student in Comparative & World Literature, is starting a book club that will meet over the course of the next four months to read and discuss tales of the Mediterranean. The club will meet on February 4th, March 4th, April 2nd, and May 7th from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Sattherhwaite Conference Room at the Urbana Public Library. There will be snacks!
THAT’S WHAT SHE SAID Show Making Danville Debut March 31st
About two months from now; on Friday, March 31st; something will be coming to Danville for the first time. The local SHE SAID DANVILLE group will be presenting THAT’S WHAT SHE SAID, sponsored by Carle Health, 7:30 that evening at the Fischer Theater. SHE SAID DANVILLE leader Amanda Crose says this is women up on stage telling seven to ten minute stories that can make you laugh, make you cry, or certainly move you in some way.
Submit your script to the Station Theatre
The Station Theatre is accepting suggestions for scripts and future productions, specifically from playwrights and directors. You can submit your own script or make a suggestion for one you’d like to see produced. Use this form. The Station is also looking for feedback via email and input if:. -You...
Dancers take center stage in IHSA dance competition
BLOOMINGTON, IL (25 News Now) - Competitive dancers took part in the two-day Illinois High School Association’s state finals. Following the preliminary competition on Friday, the top 12 teams -- from both 1-A and 2-A -- competed Saturday afternoon inside Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena. Jacksonville High School, located...
Danville family considers legal action after spending winter night without heat
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – The temperature dropped in Danville Sunday night, the same day one family’s furnace broke. Even though it was fixed Monday morning, they still want to take legal action against their landlord. Andria Venable says she’s had nothing but issues from her property management company, and she wants to see change – […]
Couple renovates, remodels old bowling alley in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A couple in Rantoul has been renovating and remolding the old bowling alley in town. Aaron and Cindy Tuller told WAND News they saw a business opportunity in the old Country Tyme Lanes. The Tullers said they had heard people in the community asking for the bowling alley to reopen, so they took it upon themselves to invest in the property.
Urbana restaurants have new landlord following Atkins sale
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pines at Stone Creek Commons has a new owner after Fairlawn Capital finalized the purchase from The Atkins group. The Pines includes three buildings (2740 S Philo Rd., 2860 S Philo Rd. and 2870 S Philo Rd.) located in southeast Urbana. The property was established by The Atkins Group in […]
You need to try the Sauce Boss at Watson’s
Look, I was skeptical when I saw the Restaurant Week special that Watson’s Shack and Rail was offering. “That’s a bold choice” was the phrase that came to mind. However, since I’m generally trusting of whatever Watson’s wants to dish up for me, I decided to give it a try.
Fire destroys house in Champaign County
DEERS, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are still looking for a dog after putting out a house fire this morning. It happened near country road 1800 East and 1200 North in Deers in Champaign County. The owner wasn’t hurt, but he did lose everything. Firefighters aren’t sure what started the flames. They believe it could’ve been […]
Unit 4 created change, not chaos
Over the past several months, we’ve seen these gold and black signs scattered across front lawns in Champaign. They came from a group of parents formed in response to recent proposed changes to the schools of choice model in Unit 4 schools, Unit 4 Families for a Smarter Solution.
Firefighters battle barn blaze in Clark Co. IL
MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A barn fire happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near 1600th Rd and Cline Orchard Rd in Martinsville, Illinois. According to the Marshall Fire Protection District Facebook page, the barn is considered a total loss and no other structures were involved. Casey Fire Department was also requested by Martinsville for tanker assistance. […]
Illinois holds off Nebraska thanks to freshman duo
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Ugly wins are still wins, right?. Nebraska gave Illinois all it can handle, but a late push from the Orange and Blue was enough to get the win and its second consecutive series sweep, 72-56, at State Farm Center on Tuesday night. “A night we weren’t...
