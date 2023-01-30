Student charged following stabbing at Brookville High School, police report
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A student at Brookville Area High School is facing charges after police said they stabbed another kid with a pencil.
The 8th-grade student is facing charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment, after the stabbing that happened at the Junior-Senior High School on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 1:10 p.m., according to a news release from Brookville Police.
Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r
Police said that the investigation started after a parent had called to report that their child was stabbed in the hand. Police were able to determine that the kid stabbed a fellow student twice with a colored pencil.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.
Comments / 0