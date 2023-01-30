Student charged following stabbing at Brookville High School, police report

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A student at Brookville Area High School is facing charges after police said they stabbed another kid with a pencil.

The 8th-grade student is facing charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment, after the stabbing that happened at the Junior-Senior High School on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 1:10 p.m., according to a news release from Brookville Police.

Police said that the investigation started after a parent had called to report that their child was stabbed in the hand. Police were able to determine that the kid stabbed a fellow student twice with a colored pencil.

