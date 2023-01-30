ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
UNC-Pittsburgh: Hubert Davis Postgame

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina suffered a 65-64 loss to Pittsburgh inside the Smith Center on Wednesday night. The loss moved the Tar Heels to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC and ends UNC's 10-0 streak at home this season. Carolina will face Duke in Cameron Indoor on Saturday.
The richest woman in Ohio

They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
Sports World Calling For Legendary Head Coach To Retire

Jim Boeheim has been leading the men's basketball team for Syracuse since 1976. Although there have been plenty of great moments during his lengthy run, it seems like college basketball fans are officially over his antics.  Following Syracuse's loss to Virginia, Boeheim was asked about Benny ...
NCAA Star Dies at 23

Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
Reactions after Kansas State's 90-78 loss at Kansas

The house of horrors that has been Allen Fieldhouse continued to pull the same act in 2023 with Coach Jerome Tang at the helm. At least where Kansas State is concerned, the same, old, tired act. Tang’s bid was to become the first Wildcat coach since Cotton Fitzsimmons to win...
2024 4-star WR Alex Taylor announces top 7 schools

Greensboro (N.C) Grimsley four-star wide receiver Alex Taylor announced his top 7 schools Wednesday morning. The list includes Cincinnati, Clemson, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee and. Virginia Tech. Taylor is the No. 311 overall prospect and No. 49 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3...
Sports World Reacts To Wild High School Basketball Scandal

As far as high school basketball scandals go, this one out of Virginia is unique. According to reports, Churchland High School assistant coach Arlisha Boykins has been fired after posing as a 13-year-old player during a junior varsity game earlier this month. The program's head JV coach and varsity ...
