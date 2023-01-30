Read full article on original website
Related
Coaches Make it Unanimous: Oklahoma No. 1
Softball coaches from around the country say the two-time defending national champion Sooners are unanimously the favorite to three-peat.
Jim Boeheim Was a Condescending Jerk to a Reporter Asking a Relevant Question
Jim Boeheim continues to be the worst.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Sophomore Jacob Wilkins, son of Dominique Wilkins, lands a pair of SEC offers
There is a current trend of talented high school prospects with NBA bloodlines and Jacob Wilkins is another name to monitor on the national scale. The 6-foot-7 sophomore small forward from Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview, Wilkins is the son of former nine-time NBA All-Star Dominique Wilkins. Last week, Wilkins earned his...
Look: Urban Meyer Ranks College Football's Top 5 Jobs
During an appearance on the All Things Covered podcast, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer named the top jobs in college football. Believe it or not, Alabama didn't initially crack Meyer's list. Here are the top jobs, according to Meyer: Georgia Ohio ...
UNC-Pittsburgh: Hubert Davis Postgame
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –– North Carolina suffered a 65-64 loss to Pittsburgh inside the Smith Center on Wednesday night. The loss moved the Tar Heels to 15-7 overall and 7-4 in the ACC and ends UNC's 10-0 streak at home this season. Carolina will face Duke in Cameron Indoor on Saturday.
Football World Reacts To Ohio State's Massive Transfer Announcement
Ohio State football landed a major transfer commitment on Tuesday. The Buckeyes picked up former Ole Miss cornerback Davison Igbinosun. Originally a four-star recruit out of New Jersey, Igbinosun had an impactful freshman season for the Rebels in 2022. In 13 games, Igbinosun registered 37 ...
Penn State coach drops warning to rest of nation amid Boilermakers demolition
The Purdue Boilermakers added claimed another victim Wednesday night, as they demolished the Penn State Nittany Lions at home for an 80-60 victory. It was actually the second time Purdue basketball defeated the Nittany Lions this season, but just in a much more dominant manner than in the first meeting.
The richest woman in Ohio
They used to say, "The fastest way to become a millionaire is to become a billionaire and then buy a sports team." That's not the case anymore. During the pandemic-impacted 2020 season, the average National Football team value increased 14%, to $3.48 billion, the largest gain in five years. With lucrative recent media deals, unwavering brand loyalty, and the opportunity to be a local hero, owning a sports team is a brilliant investment.
Sports World Calling For Legendary Head Coach To Retire
Jim Boeheim has been leading the men's basketball team for Syracuse since 1976. Although there have been plenty of great moments during his lengthy run, it seems like college basketball fans are officially over his antics. Following Syracuse's loss to Virginia, Boeheim was asked about Benny ...
Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer
Teniya Morant, sister of Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has her first Division I offer and it’s from an HBCU. The post Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NCAA Star Dies at 23
Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
Reactions after Kansas State's 90-78 loss at Kansas
The house of horrors that has been Allen Fieldhouse continued to pull the same act in 2023 with Coach Jerome Tang at the helm. At least where Kansas State is concerned, the same, old, tired act. Tang’s bid was to become the first Wildcat coach since Cotton Fitzsimmons to win...
Harris twins split up on National Signing Day as Andrew picks UCF, Michael picks Maryland
One of the more unique recruitment(s) of the 2023 cycle is finally over. Twin four-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris are headed to different schools as Andrew announced on National Signing Day that he's headed to UCF while Michael announced a verbal pledge Maryland. Both Andrew and Michael were committed...
VIDEO: Here's What Mike Woodson Said After Indiana's Loss to Maryland
Indiana coach Mike Woodson met with the media after Tuesday night's loss to Maryland, which ended a five-game winning streak. Here's the full video of his press conference, plus the transcript to read.
2024 4-star WR Alex Taylor announces top 7 schools
Greensboro (N.C) Grimsley four-star wide receiver Alex Taylor announced his top 7 schools Wednesday morning. The list includes Cincinnati, Clemson, NC State, North Carolina, Penn State, Tennessee and. Virginia Tech. Taylor is the No. 311 overall prospect and No. 49 wide receiver in the 2024 cycle, according to the On3...
Sports World Reacts To Wild High School Basketball Scandal
As far as high school basketball scandals go, this one out of Virginia is unique. According to reports, Churchland High School assistant coach Arlisha Boykins has been fired after posing as a 13-year-old player during a junior varsity game earlier this month. The program's head JV coach and varsity ...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
425K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1