Herald Community Newspapers
Three cheers for Wantagh cheer
Wantagh High School’s cheerleading team has earned a bid to the national cheerleading competition in Florida later this month. It’s another feather in the cap of the greater Wantagh-Seaford area — Seaford High School’s cheer team also will be going to nationals, as will MacArthur High School’s team.
Herald Community Newspapers
Oceanside's Matthew Guglielmo is aspiring to perfection
Matthew Guglielmo made history when he became the first male cheerleader to compete at Oceanside High School, where in his senior year he served as cheerleading team captain and was named to All County. Now, as a class of 2022 alumnus, he has added to his accolades by becoming a collegiate national champion as a member of the University of Delaware cheerleading team at the Universal Cheerleaders Association National Competition.
Herald Community Newspapers
East Rockaway jumps into playoff picture
This winter has been not so much a tale of two seasons as it's been the story of a single slow burn for the East Rockaway girls' basketball team, whose long-game payout has begun to ramp up as the regular season winds down. A deliberately rough non-league schedule was the...
Herald Community Newspapers
South Side gymnasts thriving
Thanks to two strong senior performers and some up-and-coming young stars, the South Side gymnastics team will be well represented at the upcoming individual state qualifier and county team championships later this month. Uncertainty surrounded the team this year after star gymnast Payton Waller graduated last spring following an 8-3...
Hockey rivals Long Beach, Bethpage pay tribute to player fatally hit by car
The players and coach say they leaned on each other for support as they took to the ice without their teammate and friend, Gerrin Hagen.
Herald Community Newspapers
Baldwin school seniors receive AHPERD Award
Jay Rivera and Taylor Darcy, two Baldwin high School seniors, received d the Nassau Zone of the New York State AHPERD Award this month. Rivera and Darcy, were selected as the 2022-23 recipients of the “Outstanding Physical Education Students of the Year” award bestowed by the Nassau Zone of the New York State Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance.
Herald Community Newspapers
Their ‘FIRST’ robotics kit
Members of the Baldwin High School Robotics team received their kit and parts from FIRST Long Island last week. Baldwin High School students attended this year’s kickoff event for the 2023 FIRST Robotics Competition, sponsored by FIRST Long Island and hosted by LIU Post on Jan. 7., where they gathered with more than 40 participating high schools at LIU Post’s Krasnoff Theater for a presentation.
Herald Community Newspapers
Full STEAM ahead for kids at Wantagh's elementary schools
From robotics to engineering and coding, elementary schools in Wantagh are finding innovative new ways to get students engaged in learning through STEAM classes. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics, and the program focuses on project-based learning and taking an in-depth look into a variety of topics.
Herald Community Newspapers
How one Kennedy High School junior wants to ‘Stop the Bleed’
Some of the potentially lifesaving items found in the kits Sydney Brewer is purchasing include a tourniquet, two pairs of gloves, trauma shears, sterile gauze, an Israeli pressure bandage and a card with instructions. Even as a child, Sydney Brewer realized that the threat of a tragedy taking place in...
Herald Community Newspapers
James A. Dever School is a bully-free zone
Officer Luis Serrano from the Nassau County Police Department recently visited James A. Dever Elementary School to speak to students in fourth to sixth grade about the dangers of bullying and cyberbullying. James A. Dever Elementary School students learned about making smart choices for themselves and how to help others...
longislandadvance.net
Pat-Med schools taken off ‘schools to watch’ list
As of the end of the 2021-22 school year, the New York State Department of Education has awarded 10 out of 11 schools in the Patchogue-Medford School District good standing after they made …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Herald Community Newspapers
East Rockaway spotlights community members
For the first time ever, two East Rockaway community members were honored with the Hometown Hero award. Gail Hyland was the first to receive this award on Dec. 13 and Alycia Fahrenkrug was the second to receive it on Jan. 17. Board of Education President Pete McNally said that he hopes to make this a monthly tradition at every board meeting. East Rockaway residents picked the community members that were recognized at the BOE meeting.
Herald Community Newspapers
Calhoun High's Racial Equity Club spreads ‘Hope Project’ for Haiti across the district
When Sanford H. Calhoun High School’s Racial Equity Club began the Hope Project to benefit Haiti last September, at the beginning of the school year, one thing was clear: Despite the fact that the project kicked off at Calhoun, students hoped and planned for it to gain enough momentum to become a districtwide effort.
Herald Community Newspapers
When doing good should be good enough
Impassioned pleas, stories from lifelong residents, and even questions on what could be done to help. All of this was heard last week at the Five Towns Community Center in Lawrence in the effort to save this 116-year-old community resource. A place that originally helped immigrants assimilate, taught many the...
Herald Community Newspapers
A flood of complaints
Hundreds of millions of dollars were poured into the East Rockaway drainage improvement project, but not even a dam could hold back the project’s stream of problems. Nassau County representatives provided updates at the East Rockaway and Bay Park drainage improvement public information session on Jan. 25. Community members had the opportunity to question the representatives and air their grievances about the project. The project was announced in March 2014, following the destruction of Hurricane Sandy.
Guards in Place to Protect South Huntington Schools
Security officers whose hiring was just approved last week began working Monday at South Huntington schools. The guards, who work for Upfront SecurityAssociates, are stationed outside each school building in the district, and carry concealed weapons. Four leaders of the agency, including president Philip C. Read More ...
Herald Community Newspapers
CJ Cascio wants to ‘Celebrate You’
The thing I took most from being in the Boy Scouts is leadership. How to make the right choices, not only for yourself, but also for other people.”. CJ Cascio, 17, started collecting birthday party favors in December. Now his living room is filled with packages full of all things birthday.
Herald Community Newspapers
What’s ‘up’ with the Balloon Mission?
The Balloon Mission, a nonprofit founded at the end of last year by North Merrick resident Cynthia Seibold, has launched several initiatives across Bellmore-Merrick, with high hopes for the future. Seibold, who has a background in insurance underwriting, told the Herald last December that during the beginning of the coronavirus...
Herald Community Newspapers
V.S. Central district pitches $8 million capital project funding package
Central High School mental health clinic renovations. Memorial Junior High School science classroom renovations. North High School cafeteria kitchen and serving line renovations. South High School cafeteria kitchen and serving line renovations. South High School garage and storage reconstruction. Board of Education members took a grand tour of the Valley...
longisland.com
Just Salad Opens First Long Island Location, 3 More On The Way
NYC-based fast-casual restaurant chain, Just Salad is expanding to Long Island with four new locations opening this year. To kick things off, Just Salad is officially celebrating the grand opening of its first Long Island store in Commack this week, located at 6040 Jericho Turnpike. Looking ahead, the chain will additionally be opening a store in Westbury next month as well as two new restaurants in Huntington and Oceanside during Q2 2023 - creating over 70 total jobs within the Long Island community.
