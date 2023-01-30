For the first time ever, two East Rockaway community members were honored with the Hometown Hero award. Gail Hyland was the first to receive this award on Dec. 13 and Alycia Fahrenkrug was the second to receive it on Jan. 17. Board of Education President Pete McNally said that he hopes to make this a monthly tradition at every board meeting. East Rockaway residents picked the community members that were recognized at the BOE meeting.

EAST ROCKAWAY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO