Jonathan Cumberlidge, FX Sales Director for BVNK, makes the case for cryptocurrencies in improving the efficiency and flexibility of foreign exchange trading. It’s 5 pm on a Friday when the foreign exchange markets start to run thin with liquidity. The markets are volatile, and a trader has a margin call to meet before the closing of business. With banks closing and same-day wires off the table, the broker faces the choice of reducing or closing positions or taking on extra risk by extending a credit line. What’s wrong with this picture in 2023?

2 DAYS AGO