BlackRock bets on crypto bank Silvergate despite drastic fall
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has increased its stake in Silvergate Bank, a crypto-friendly lender that counts major crypto exchanges like Coinbase and Kraken as clients. According to a filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), BlackRock increased its holding in Silvergate Capital to 7.2%,...
UK launches open consultation to regulate crypto exchanges, custody, and lending
The government’s proposed measures have been informed by recent market events – including the failure of FTX – which reinforce the case for effective regulation and sector engagement. The Government has today published the “Future financial services regulatory regime for cryptoassets consultation and call for evidence”....
Bitcoin dominates inflows into crypto funds, AuM hits $28B
As the price of bitcoin continues to consolidate around recent highs, investors expand their positions in funds designed to profit from further appreciation in the cryptocurrency. Total assets under management (AuM) have risen to $28 billion, up 43% from their November 2022 lows, crypto investment firm CoinShares said in a...
OANDA taps Standard Chartered for FX prime brokerage, payments, collections, and FX hedging
“Standard Chartered’s ability to offer a one stop Cloud-based solution that encompasses foreign exchange, prime brokerage, payments, collections, and FX hedging is aligned with our mission to efficiently support our retail and corporate clients across the globe.”. Standard Chartered Bank has been appointed as OANDA’s cash management bank for...
DeFi firm Aurox launches SEC-compliant crowdfunding campaign on tZERO
“This is a great opportunity for us to raise capital from our community and the broader public on a leading fully regulated platform. We are confident that the tZERO Markets platform will provide us with the exposure and reach we need to attract a diverse investors to support our business growth.”
eToro users now can trade underlying Italian stocks
Israeli social trading and multi-asset brokerage company eToro has expanded its service offering and trading products by incorporating new markets, namely Italian stocks listed at underlying exchanges. In a recent statement, the broker informed its clients about the new additions. eToro already allows its users to trade stock CFDs for...
OneCoin founder Ruja Ignatova is selling penthouse in UK
OneCoin founder Ruja Ignatova, who steered one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency frauds, is back into the spotlight more than five years after vanishing from the public eye. Ignatova, also known as the “missing Cryptoqueen”, resurfaced in a filing linked to a London property, which was reportedly submitted to...
Fiserv secures major payment institution licence in Singapore
Brookfield-based financial services technology provider Fiserv Inc has obtained nod for a Major Payment Institution license in Singapore. The approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will help Fiserv expand payment services in the country. This includes the ability to offer payment cards, merchant acquisition services and domestic and cross-border money transfer services, as well as mass payout services for firms in Singapore.
Eventus launches AML solution for TradFi and digital asset space
“Firms operating in traditional financial markets and digital assets alike are facing greater challenges than ever to protect themselves from those presenting a risk to their businesses and reputations, along with their standing with government regulators.”. Eventus has announced the launch of Validus AML (VAML), an end-to-end anti-money laundering solution...
It’s time for FX to Harness Crypto’s Potential
Jonathan Cumberlidge, FX Sales Director for BVNK, makes the case for cryptocurrencies in improving the efficiency and flexibility of foreign exchange trading. It’s 5 pm on a Friday when the foreign exchange markets start to run thin with liquidity. The markets are volatile, and a trader has a margin call to meet before the closing of business. With banks closing and same-day wires off the table, the broker faces the choice of reducing or closing positions or taking on extra risk by extending a credit line. What’s wrong with this picture in 2023?
Morgan Stanley launches ETF platform with six ESG-focused products by Calvert
“These new ETFs will resonate strongly with investors who seek competitive investment results while promoting positive change and supporting companies that are leaders in improving long-term shareholder value and societal outcomes.”. Morgan Stanley Investment Management has launched an exchange-traded fund platform with the listing of six Calvert ETFs on NYSE...
Fxview Crowned “Best ECN/STP Broker” at UF AWARDS MEA 2023
Fxview is a global multi-asset brokerage that provides multiple trading platforms, lowest-cost trading, and innovative products to novice and professional traders. Fxview, a leading multi-asset global brokerage headquartered in Cyprus, just won the “Best ECN/STP Broker” award this year at the UF AWARDS MEA 2023! One of the most coveted awards in the finance and fintech industry, the UF Awards followed iFX EXPO Dubai, on January 18, 2023, at the Orange Feels Bar of Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown. The esteemed audience applauded the best B2B and B2C brands in the Middle East and Africa region.
BUX joins forces with BlackRock for iShares ETFs offering in 7 European countries
“By joining forces with Blackrock, a renowned expert in financial markets and products, we have created a good solution for clients that are overwhelmed by the choice of products and don’t know how and when to start investing. Together, BUX and BlackRock can make a real impact on how Europeans invest and approach their financial future.”
AAAFx Receives “Best CFD Broker – MEA” Award at the UF AWARDS MEA 2023
Going from strength to strength in 2022, AAAFx shakes up the industry with another accolade crowning its merits as the “Best CFD Broker – MEA” 2023. An A-rate CFD brokerage and a leader in the Forex and CFD industry, AAAFx has recently been awarded the “Best CFD Broker – MEA” accolade at the UF AWARDS MEA 2023 Ceremony, shortly after iFX EXPO Dubai closed its doors.
CMC Invest gets in-principle approval to launch shares, ETFs, futures, and options in Singapore
“This announcement is a major milestone and validation for CMC Markets. Our business has been offering CFDs in Singapore since 2007, but the Capital Markets Services Licence for CMSI will allow us to serve our clients with more robust investment products, including shares and ETFs.”. CMC Markets has received a...
A viewpoint from Anatoly Crachilov, CEO and Founding Partner at Nickel Digital, on SEC regulation of the digital asset sector
The SEC’s latest episode comes across as more of a PR performance rather than an act of investor protection. Gary Gensler and the #SEC compounded recent woes of contagion-affected #Genesis and #Gemini customers by charging both companies with unlicensed securities offerings through the Gemini Earn program. The problem with this latest episode is that it comes across more as a PR performance than an act of investor protection.
Siege FX names Mathijs Peeters as Head of Distribution Europe, promotes Marek Robertson to CPO
Siege will soon be connected with 10 of the largest 20 Banks and 15 of the top 20 Asset Managers. Siege FX has announced the appointment of Mathijs Peeters as Head of Distribution for Europe and the promotion of Marek Robertson to Chief Product Officer as the firm prepares to launch new services in 2023.
ViewTrade celebrates record growth with launch of carrying broker services offering
“We have been at the center of the empowerment of the retail investor for decades, supplying the technology to facilitate cross-border access to U.S. markets. Our demonstrated ability to provide a full-service, end-to-end solution to a diverse global customer base continues to prove its value every day.”. ViewTrade has reported...
Interactive Brokers volumes snap three-month losing streak
Electronic brokerage firm Interactive Brokers LLC (NASDAQ:IBKR) said its trading volumes rose in January, an indication that investor confidence in the financial markets is rebounding after having been fairly mixed over the past few months. More buyers came into the market last month amid recent stock gains that have been...
