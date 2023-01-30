ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Tom Brady Gets Offer to Make Football Return Hours After Retirement

Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena...
When Will Tom Brady Begin With FOX? Network Reportedly Had ‘No Idea' QB Was Retiring

Report: Tom Brady's future bosses had 'no idea' QB was retiring originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. As one career ends, another begins. Just maybe not right away. Tom Brady announced his (final) retirement from NFL football on Wednesday, which opens the door for the 45-year-old to begin his second career as a broadcaster for FOX Sports.
Tom Brady's Retirement Could Impact Greg Olsen's Spot in No. 1 Booth

Brady's retirement could impact Olsen's spot in Fox booth originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tom Brady's retirement is going to send a ripple wave across the NFL. It impacts the free agent market, draft strategies and even television broadcast booths. Former Chicago Bears tight end Greg Olsen spent the...
Eagles Star Center Jason Kelce Might Have a Super Bowl Baby

We might have an Eagles Super Bowl baby moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Last year Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson learned just moments after winning the Super Bowl that his wife was giving birth to their son, Champ. This year we could maybe, possibly have the...
Why Jalen Hurts' Age Doesn't Matter for Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

Why Hurts’ age just simply doesn’t matter in Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Maybe it should be a bigger storyline. If it was any other quarterback it probably would be a bigger storyline. But this is Jalen Hurts we’re talking about. And it...
Ranking the Top 12 Greatest Moments of Tom Brady's Career

Ranking the top 12 greatest moments of Tom Brady’s career originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady’s NFL career is officially over. We’re pretty sure. The 45-year-old announced his retirement in a social media video on Wednesday morning, marking the second straight year that he stepped away from football. While last year’s retirement only lasted 40 days, Brady insists that his decision is “for good” this time.
Davante Adams Fuels Aaron Rodgers-Raiders Speculation With Tweet

Davante Adams fuels Rodgers-Raiders speculation with tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Davante Adams is awaiting a new quarterback, and he apparently wants a new neighbor, too. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver answered Twitter questions late Wednesday night when he got one from Las Vegas Locally asking which...
Kelce Brothers Are the First to Face Off in Super Bowl — and Their Mom Says It's ‘Awesome'

The mother of all football games will be of particular interest to the mother of two of its players. When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles square off in Super Bowl LVII, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 33, will take on his older brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce, 35, marking the first time brothers will play in the NFL’s marquee game. It also means their mother, Donna Kelce, will be watching intently.
Who Is the Highest-Paid Coordinator in the NFL?

Who is the highest-paid coordinator in the NFL? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Vic Fangio is on the cusp of making history. The former Denver Broncos head coach has reportedly agreed to become the new Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator, which will become official after this year’s Super Bowl.
5 Things to Know About Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

5 things to know about Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Jalen Hurts’ 2022 campaign has been nothing short of extraordinary. After the Philadelphia Eagles were bounced from last season’s playoffs in relatively simple fashion by Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Hurts used that hurt to soar to new heights this year.
