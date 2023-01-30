Pitt and Syracuse to Play at Yankee Stadium in 2023

Instead of a first pitch, Yankee Stadium will have an opening kickoff this November.

Pitt will play Syracuse at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx on Nov. 11, 2023, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the first football game at Yankee Stadium — which was also played by Pitt and Syracuse.

“We look forward to celebrating this significant anniversary involving Pitt, Syracuse and the Yankees,” ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips said in the release. “This is an incredible milestone in college football and we appreciate the cooperation of our tremendous partners to make this a special opportunity for our student-athletes, programs and fans. Yankee Stadium has a rich history of hosting college football games and we’re proud to add this game to its tradition.”

