DOT contractor spreading salt on Route 3 blamed for massive traffic snarl
Editor’s Note: Route 3 was reopened in both directions at 5 p.m. A contractor hired by the state Department of Transportation to spread salt on Route 3 caused the massive traffic jam the highway was forced to be closed just prior to the morning rush hour Wednesday, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.
After years of delays, project to replace uncovered drinking water reservoirs moves ahead
The Passaic Valley Water Commission has put two more pieces in place as it moves forward with its long-delayed project to drain its three reservoirs on Garret Mountain and replace them with concrete tanks. The PVWC this month awarded a three-year, $300,000 contract to a Fairfield-based law firm, Castano Quigley,...
Interstate bridges come down in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — The work to replace two bridges on a busy highway in Lackawanna County is one step closer to completion. Contractors cut steel beams of the Interstate 84 eastbound bridge on Wednesday. It was the last section of the beams to come down. PennDOT officials say because...
$8M settlement for worker injured on Morris County job site
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – This past August, the firm’s Jared Glugeth secured an 8 million dollar settlement on behalf of his client, a construction worker who sustained a brain injury after an on-the-job fall. The incident occurred on Feb. 15, 2020, while Jesus Garcia, the claimant,...
State route in Luzerne County closed until further notice
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announces that State Route 2048 in Luzerne County will be closed until further notice for repairs. According to PennDOT, SR 2048 (Oley Valley Road) in Foster Township is officially closing Tuesday for bridge repairs until further notice. The detour will be as follows: Drivers can check current road […]
Newark moves to revoke tax break for rat-infested housing complex
Newark officials on Wednesday moved to rescind a property tax break for an affordable housing complex plagued by a recent rat infestation and longer-standing problems and place the complex into the hands of a receiver who would accept tenants’ rent payments and use the money to make repairs. The...
Head-On Crash Causes Injuries, Fluid Spill On Morris County Bridge
A head-on crash caused minor injuries and damaged a stone bridge in Morris County on Monday night, requiring a follow-up structural assessment, authorities said. The Long Valley First Aid Squad responded to the crash on the bridge over the South Branch of the Raritan River at Schooley's Mountain Road. The...
Brrrrrr-acing for the arctic chill in Hudson County
Hudson County has seen little snow, but Mother Nature is going to slam residents with a reminder that winter is still around when the county is plunged into a deep freeze over the next few days. Forecasts for Friday call for temperatures in the mid-20s, winds 20 to 25 miles...
Land use board reviews application for Phillipsburg Mall property to be redeveloped into warehouse
POHATCONG TWP., N.J. – During its Monday night meeting, the Pohatcong Township Land Use Board deemed incomplete an application for plans to develop the former site of the Phillipsburg Mall into a warehouse. Developer JG Petrucci Co. Inc. is proposing an 848,620-square-foot warehouse to be built at 1200 Route...
Driver killed in fiery crash in Morris County
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A driver was killed Wednesday night in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Morris County, according to Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Public Information Officer Meghan Knab. The crash happened at around 11:20 p.m. on Southgate Parkway near the intersection with South Street in...
Overturned garbage truck closes all eastbound lanes on Route 17 in Goshen
State police say an overturned garbage truck has closed all eastbound lanes on Route 17 in Goshen in the area of Exit 123 for Routes 6 and 17M.
Truck Crash on Middlesex County Boulevard Early Thursday Morning
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Early this morning, two trucks were involved in a crash on Middlesex County Boulevard in South Brunswick Township. Police released these pictures on their Twitter page. Two people were trapped in an overturned truck, according to a tweet. The Monmouth Junction Fire Department was able to free the two victims. They were transported by South Brunswick EMS to an area hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time.
New Jersey Councilwoman Is Fatally Shot, Officials Say
Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman serving her first term in Sayreville, New Jersey, was fatally shot on Wednesday, officials said. Victoria Kilpatrick, the mayor of Sayreville, confirmed that Dwumfour was killed, saying in a statement that “the fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.”
Water main break causing trouble in Newark
NEWARK, N.J. -- Crews are on the scene of a water main break causing trouble in Newark, New Jersey. The break was reported overnight near Littleton and South Orange avenues, blocks away from University Hospital.The gushing water compromised part of the roadway, along with a nearby tree. Crews are working to shut off the water before they can repair the break.
Carbon County 15-year-old found safe
PALMERTON BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a missing 15-year-old out of Carbond County has been found. As of Wednesday at 10:00 p.m., Alexis Bibb was found safe and is back with her family. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gibb was last seen in the Borough of Bath in the Northampton County area […]
Easton homes evacuated after SUV crash into business’ wall leads to gas leak (UPDATE)
A vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon into the outside of an Easton building on Northampton Street led to a natural gas leak that shut down surrounding roads and led to evacuation and shelter-in-place orders. An attempt to unload an SUV in an alley led to the vehicle rolling downhill and into...
Corner of Bethlehem's Five Points sold for $2.6M; AutoZone being built on site
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A corner of Bethlehem's Five Points, soon to be the site of an AutoZone store, has been sold for $2.64 million. The property at 501-507 Wyandotte St., formerly homes and an auto-repair business, was sold Jan. 25, according to Northampton County property records. The AutoZone store that will open there is partly up.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 19-25, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Dec. 19-25, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
South Blooming Grove cleared county park land without approval to build road, lawsuit says
SOUTH BLOOMING GROVE − What used to be a thickly wooded area on the outskirts of Gonzaga Park is now a construction zone. Where there were recently trees and dense vegetation, there is now a large swath of cleared land and heavy machinery. The land was cleared to make...
Skull Fished Out Of Delaware River ID'd As Missing Trenton Man
A skull fished out of the Delaware River nearly 40 years ago has been identified as belonging to a missing New Jersey man, authorities revealed Monday, Jan. 30. Richard Thomas Alt, a 31-year-old Trenton man, was last seen by loved ones on Christmas Eve in 1984, said Bucks District Attorney Mat…
