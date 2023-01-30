ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NJ

wrnjradio.com

$8M settlement for worker injured on Morris County job site

ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – This past August, the firm’s Jared Glugeth secured an 8 million dollar settlement on behalf of his client, a construction worker who sustained a brain injury after an on-the-job fall. The incident occurred on Feb. 15, 2020, while Jesus Garcia, the claimant,...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WBRE

State route in Luzerne County closed until further notice

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announces that State Route 2048 in Luzerne County will be closed until further notice for repairs. According to PennDOT, SR 2048 (Oley Valley Road) in Foster Township is officially closing Tuesday for bridge repairs until further notice. The detour will be as follows: Drivers can check current road […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

Brrrrrr-acing for the arctic chill in Hudson County

Hudson County has seen little snow, but Mother Nature is going to slam residents with a reminder that winter is still around when the county is plunged into a deep freeze over the next few days. Forecasts for Friday call for temperatures in the mid-20s, winds 20 to 25 miles...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Driver killed in fiery crash in Morris County

MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A driver was killed Wednesday night in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Morris County, according to Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Public Information Officer Meghan Knab. The crash happened at around 11:20 p.m. on Southgate Parkway near the intersection with South Street in...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Truck Crash on Middlesex County Boulevard Early Thursday Morning

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Early this morning, two trucks were involved in a crash on Middlesex County Boulevard in South Brunswick Township. Police released these pictures on their Twitter page. Two people were trapped in an overturned truck, according to a tweet. The Monmouth Junction Fire Department was able to free the two victims. They were transported by South Brunswick EMS to an area hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
The New York Times

New Jersey Councilwoman Is Fatally Shot, Officials Say

Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman serving her first term in Sayreville, New Jersey, was fatally shot on Wednesday, officials said. Victoria Kilpatrick, the mayor of Sayreville, confirmed that Dwumfour was killed, saying in a statement that “the fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.”
SAYREVILLE, NJ
CBS New York

Water main break causing trouble in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Crews are on the scene of a water main break causing trouble in Newark, New Jersey. The break was reported overnight near Littleton and South Orange avenues, blocks away from University Hospital.The gushing water compromised part of the roadway, along with a nearby tree. Crews are working to shut off the water before they can repair the break. 
NEWARK, NJ
WBRE

Carbon County 15-year-old found safe

PALMERTON BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a missing 15-year-old out of Carbond County has been found. As of Wednesday at 10:00 p.m., Alexis Bibb was found safe and is back with her family. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gibb was last seen in the Borough of Bath in the Northampton County area […]
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Corner of Bethlehem's Five Points sold for $2.6M; AutoZone being built on site

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A corner of Bethlehem's Five Points, soon to be the site of an AutoZone store, has been sold for $2.64 million. The property at 501-507 Wyandotte St., formerly homes and an auto-repair business, was sold Jan. 25, according to Northampton County property records. The AutoZone store that will open there is partly up.
BETHLEHEM, PA
