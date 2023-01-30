SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Early this morning, two trucks were involved in a crash on Middlesex County Boulevard in South Brunswick Township. Police released these pictures on their Twitter page. Two people were trapped in an overturned truck, according to a tweet. The Monmouth Junction Fire Department was able to free the two victims. They were transported by South Brunswick EMS to an area hospital. Their current condition is unknown at this time.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 8 HOURS AGO