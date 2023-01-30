Read full article on original website
Northwest Colorado News for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023
Craig celebrated the State of the Community event Wednesday night. Business of the Year is: West Twin Cinema in Craig. Change Maker is: Olivia Scheele with Memorial Regional Health. “I’m very honored to receive this award. I’ve worked very hard for our community and I’m glad that I can accept...
Steamboat skater to compete at nationals
Rachel McCormick of Steamboat Springs has been chosen to compete at the United State Synchronized Skating Championships, which are March 1-4 in Peoria, Illinois. McCormick is the co-director of the Steamboat Skating Club and also a member of the Denver Synchronicity Adult team that recently qualified for the National Championships.
