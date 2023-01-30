Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5-Month-Old Baby Boy Stolen From Texas Home Has Never Been ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrestedSan HeraldJustin, TX
Star NFL Receiver Undergoes Multiple SurgeriesOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Conjoined Twins Successfully Separated After 11 Hours Surgery 1st of Its KindAndrei TapalagaFort Worth, TX
More than 300,000 Texans are without power in the icy cold due to the south catastrophic ice storm.Sherif SaadTexas State
Related
Winter Storm Impacts, DFW Area Updated Trash & Recycling Schedules
Due to the current weather conditions, Republic Services has suspended residential trash and recycling collection for Tuesday and Wednesday and the Arlington Landfill will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Trash service for neighborhoods that were missed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will resume on their next regularly scheduled collection...
starlocalmedia.com
Wednesday winter weather update: What McKinney residents should know
With an ice storm warning in effect through 9 a.m. Thursday, the city of McKinney is keeping residents up to date on winter weather precautions. The McKinney Emergency Overnight Warming Station at 600 Wilson Creek Parkway will be open Feb. 1. Doors open at 7 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. Pets on leashes or in crates are welcome.
Shorthorn
City of Arlington enacts winter weather measures
As ice continues to blanket the ground into Wednesday, Arlington has enacted various measures to ensure residents’ safety. The weather is expected to get worse with on-and-off sleet and freezing drizzle, said Hunter Reeves, National Weather Service meteorologist. Temperatures won’t get better until Thursday. “We’re going to be...
More closures, cancellations reported in Flower Mound
Icy roads have resulted in several Feb. 1 closures and cancellations in Flower Mound. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) The town of Flower Mound has announced closings effective Feb. 1 and until further notice. Per the town website, the following updates are in place:. Road conditions. Emergency crews responded to several stuck...
DFW Area Closures Monday & Tuesday
Some city offices and other services will be impacted by this week’s weather with ice expected to impact roads and travel. We’ll keep updating a running list as we receive notices. Cedar Hill Closures. Due to inclement weather this evening the Zula B. Wylie Public Library in Cedar...
Freezing rain has created treacherous road conditions across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you were out driving earlier Monday afternoon, a band of freezing rain made the freeway ramps and overpasses treacherous. Once that passed, conditions started to improve throughout the evening but there are still dangerous areas that you will need to know about. The exit ramp from Highway 75 onto the Bush Turnpike in Plano has been shut down most of Monday evening because a FedEx truck was stuck on the icy overpass. Not far away, a car lost control and hit the concrete barrier on the elevated exit ramp to Plano Parkway from southbound Highway 75. Farther north, the...
Deliveries during winter storm: Here's how major package services are handling icy conditions in DFW
DALLAS — Were you expecting a package this week? Then you should probably expect to wait a bit longer than usual. The North Texas area is continuing to deal with icy conditions, especially on roadways, amid a winter storm moving through the region. Freezing rain and sleet have been the culprits of icy roads that have led to closures, heavy traffic and crashes.
WFAA
Dallas ice storm: 750 crashes reported in 24 hours; volunteers needed at shelters
Fire rescue said they dealt with more than 750 crashes in 24 hours. Dallas officials said they've opened reserve homeless shelter and are housing about 700 people.
KWTX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-35 South closed at SH77 in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Texas (KWTX) - Interstate 35 South is closed at SH 77, the Hill County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post late Wednesday. The sheriff’s office reported “multiple crashes” and said the bridge over SH 77 near the TA Travel Center “is one solid sheet off ice with large trucks not able to make it up.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Some Schools Getting Close to Running Out of ‘Snow Days'
Most schools across the area remain closed to the winter weather through Thursday. It doesn’t take long for parents and even the kids to get tired of a snow day but the games around the kitchen table are a much better choice than playing them on the playground these days.
Open grocery stores hard to find, residents reluctantly hit the icy streets in some communities across North Texas
DALLAS — Two days into the winter storm, and some daring drivers continued slipping and sliding their way across parts of North Texas. “It’s all ice, all on the roads. Everywhere,” said Thomas Lopez as he helped some drivers who got stuck in a parking lot. Emergency...
People in Denton are helping others during the ice storm
DENTON, Texas — It's been tricky driving on city and county roads in Denton the past few days, and Wednesday has been no exception. The icy roads left some drivers not only stuck, but also depending on the kindness of others. Janice Hunt left home with her dog early...
Desoto Meets Its Challenges For 2023 With A Focus On New Development
DESOTO – The City of DeSoto is poised for a productive year in 2023 according to DeSoto Mayor Rachel Proctor and City Manager Brandon Wright. This past Monday, the City of DeSoto had planned to hold their second Community Conversation on the vision & goals of the city’s Comprehensive Development Plan that will include an update on DeSoto’s Hampton Road Corridor Plan. The meeting, according to Wright, is just one of the ways the city will be moving forward to attract news businesses to the community. (Winter weather postponed the meeting)
DFW Area Thursday School Cancellations
It seems like winter break just ended, but Mother Nature has given kids the gift of three ‘snow’ days this week as more schools are canceling classes for Thursday but hopeful the kids can return to the classrooms on Friday. We’ll continue to update as more schools announce their plans.
starlocalmedia.com
City of Plano provides weather update
Here’s is the latest from the City of Plano regarding the winter weather. Most major streets and thoroughfares are slushy and passable. Neighborhood streets and alleys are still iced over.
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Temperatures rise above freezing Thursday; roads still icy in spots
DALLAS - The Ice Storm Warning that was in effect for most of North Texas expired Thursday morning. Temperatures are rising and should be above freezing for most by midday. The FOX 4 Weather team said temperatures did not drop as much as expected overnight and the rain continued to fall. So, there are still patches of ice on the roads.
DART Preparing for North Texas Winter Storm Warning
With dangerously cold weather currently forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) through Wednesday, February 1, Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is making preparations to make sure our passengers and employees stay safe. DART Operations teams are in place across the region to ensure regular service is not impacted by...
fox4news.com
Ice on I-20 causes 20-mile traffic backup in Palo Pinto and Parker counties
WEATHERFORD, Texas - Hundreds of drivers are stuck in a 20-mile traffic backup on Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto and Parker counties Tuesday morning because of icy road conditions. According to FOX 4 Traffic reporter Chip Waggoner, the traffic is still at a standstill on eastbound I-20 from Highway 4...
Ice Storm Warning issued for Denton County; travel ‘nearly impossible’
The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon issued an Ice Storm Warning for the western half of North Texas, including Denton County. The entire area is currently under a Winter Storm Warning. The Ice Storm Warning goes into effect at 6 a.m. Wednesday, and will expire 24 hours later. The weather service says a half-inch of ice accumulation on trees and power lines is possible Wednesday afternoon into early Thursday morning. Temperatures are not expected to get above the freezing point until Thursday.
No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3
We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.
Focus Daily News
Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNewshttps://www.focusdailynews.com/
Comments / 0