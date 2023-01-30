Read full article on original website
Thursday Cancellations and Delays
Blanket ISD will be closed. Basketball games vs. Mullin at 5 p.m. Coleman ISD will begin at 10 a.m. Cross Plains ISD classes will begin at 10 a.m. Panther Creek CISD classes will begin at 10 a.m. United Supermarket will open at 7 a.m. Brookeshire’s will open at 8 a.m....
Brownwood, Bangs, Early and HPU to Close Again Thursday
From Brownwood ISD – With no improvement expected overnight in travel conditions, Brownwood ISD will be closed Thursday, February 2, 2023. From Howard Payne University – Howard Payne University has announced the closure of its Brownwood campus on Thursday, February 2nd, due to continued freezing temperatures and inclement weather. All on-campus classes are canceled and university offices will be closed. The campus is scheduled to reopen on Friday, February 3rd.
City of Brownwood Thursday Winter Weather Update
The following adjustments are announced for Thursday, February 2nd. Any changes to the planned schedule will be updated on our website (brownwoodtexas.gov/weather) and the City of Brownwood’s digital communication channels. Emergency services will continue to operate as normal including Fire, Police, Dispatch. Sanitation pick-up will resume and will pick...
Brownwood United Supermarkets location alters hours due to winter weather
BROWNWOOD, Texas — On Wednesday, February 1, the United Supermarkets in Brownwood will once again close at 8:00 p.m., as road conditions remain hazardous. The store will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 2. The United Express fuel center will also close at 8:00 p.m., while fuel pumps...
Updated Cancellations and Delays
Sticks BBQ is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Potter’s Pizza is open 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Brookesmith ISD parent and resource fair has been canceled. The Early Visitors and Event Center will be closed. Early City Hall will be closed. Brady City Hall will be closed. Brownwood...
Still Icy Patches on Roads, Rain Continues This Morning
The National Weather Service will allow the Ice Storm Warning to expire as scheduled at 6:00 am this morning. Rain continues to fall over much of the KOXE listening area early this morning. (radar image shown was as of 4:55 am) With temperatures near, or just below freezing, some light freezing rain will linger in the area this morning. Expect ice on vehicles left outdoors.
City of Brownwood Updates Hours of Operation
The following information was released at mid-afternoon on Tuesday, January 31, concerning hours of operation for various City of Brownwood services. Due to continued precipitation and freezing temperatures, the City of Brownwood will be adapting its hours of operation. The following adjustments are announced for Wednesday, February 1st. Emergency services...
Lake Brownwood Water Level Continues Slow Decline
The Brown County Water Improvement District #1 released the weekly Lake Brownwood update on Thursday morning, February 2, at 9:30 am. Lake Brownwood is at 8 feet, 4 tenths below spillway. Brown County Water Improvement District is currently in Mandatory water restrictions, Stage 2 of the Drought Contingency Plan. Today...
Friday is Deadline for Registration in Brownwood Girls Softball Association
Brownwood Girls Softball Association has been extended through Feb. 3. The registration fee is $60 per child and $25 per additional child. Late registrations will not be accepted. Registration forms can be picked up at the following locations:. Hibbett Sports – 523 West Commerce. Citizens National Bank – 1...
Effie Dorene Head, 89, of Lake Brownwood
Effie Dorene Head, age 89, passed away on Tuesday, January 31, in Bangs, TX. She was born in Mills County, TX on August 9, 1933 to Frank and Effie (Hardcastle) Kerby. She graduated from Goldthwaite High School in 1951 & went to work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company in Goldthwaite.
First Responders Stay Busy With Icy Wrecks
The icy roads have kept law enforcement, fire department and ambulance personnel busy. Since early Tuesday morning, all agencies have combined to answer 32 calls for service to traffic accidents, some large, some small. There was a four-vehicle accident on Coggin Avenue this morning (Wed). As the vehicles traveled up...
Richard Harris, 65, of Brownwood
Richard Harris, age 65, of Brownwood passed away Friday, January 27, 2023, in San Saba County. Funeral Services for Richard will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel of San Saba with Macy Ledbetter and Mike Harris officiating; burial will follow at Wallace Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior to services from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of San Saba.
Maureen Steward Davidson Duncan, 89, of Talpa
Maureen Duncan, age 89, of Talpa, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Sagecrest Care Center in San Angelo. The family will host a visitation at 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Ellison officiating. Assisting will be J.D. Steward and Rex Stephenson. Interment will follow in the Rockwood Cemetery.
Farris Holcomb, 83, of Brownwood
Funeral service for Farris Holcomb, 83 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
Linda Louise Horton Gober, 71, of Brownwood
Linda Louise Horton Gober, 71, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully at her residence on January 28th, 2023. Family and friends are invited to a funeral service 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2022 at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 West Pecan Street in Coleman. A private interment will follow in the Coleman City Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
Clydale Hampton
Clydale Hampton passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. Visitation with family will be held at Heartland Funeral Home in Early, Texas from 6:00 – 8:00 PM, Thursday, February 2, 2023. Chapel service will be at the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel, 2:00 PM,...
Donald Kiesling, 68, of Brady
Donald Kiesling, age 68, of Brady, passed away Monday, January 30, 2023. Services are pending at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady.
