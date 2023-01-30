ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jonathan Gannon is done riding the head coaching carousel

Jonathan Gannon needs to pack his bag. For Arizona. Not Houston. Or Denver. The Broncos have decided to hire Sean Payton as their new head coach. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Texans are going with former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their new...
DENVER, PA
NJ.com

If Giants’ Joe Schoen doesn’t fix this big issue, he’ll have a hard time winning with Daniel Jones

The Giants made a lot of progress last season — even with their long-struggling offensive line, as left tackle Andrew Thomas continued to develop into a dominant player. But the fact remains: Their pass protection, on a whole, was once again not good enough. And if general manager Joe Schoen doesn’t find a way to fix that, he’ll have a hard time achieving his stated goal of building around quarterback Daniel Jones and winning a Super Bowl with him.
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

Giants need help at wide receiver | Here’s why free agency is not the answer

The Giants, despite better-than-expected contributions from the trio of Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Richie James, need help at wide receiver. Even with quarterback Daniel Jones having his best season, the Giants still finished 26th in passing yards at 185.7 per game. That was actually the fewest yards per game the Giants have thrown for in any of Jones’ four seasons with the team, which is quite remarkable when you consider that Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm combined to start six games at quarterback in 2021.
NJ.com

Yankees’ Derek Jeter is new face of video game

Derek Jeter is the cover athlete on MLB’s The Show ‘23 for its special collector’s edition of the video game. The former New York Yankees captain announced the news duirng his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

