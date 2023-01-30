Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
King of the Hill Revival Ordered at Hulu, With Most of Original Cast Returning — But Could a Key Role Be Recast?
Yep. It’s time to head back to the alley again. King of the Hill is returning to TV with all-new episodes, via a series order at Hulu, TVLine has learned. The animated sitcom that centered on propane salesman Hank Hill and his family and friends in Arlen, Texas ran for a whopping 13 seasons on Fox from 1997 to 2009. The revival “will take place in fictional Arlen, Texas, in present day USA,” the streamer says. Original stars Mike Judge (Hank), Kathy Najimy (Hank’s wife Peggy) and Pamela Adlon (Hank’s son Bobby) will return to reprise their voice roles in the revival,...
The latest episode of HBO's 'The Last of Us' is getting review-bombed by angry gamers
Angry, homophobic fans of "The Last of Us" video game are review-bombing episode, which details a same-sex relationship.
ComicBook
DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures
The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.
Popculture
FX Cancels Another Show
Dana's journeys through time are coming to an abrupt end. FX has canceled its freshman science fiction series Kindred, which ran exclusively on Hulu, after just one, eight-episode season, sources told The Hollywood Reporter. Neither FX nor Hulu have formally announced the cancellation, which follows news that Mayans M.C. will end with Season 5.
netflixjunkie.com
Arsenio Hall’s Biggest Regret Involves Casting Will Smith
If not for his back-to-back blockbusters in the 90s, Will Smith’s career might not have shined as brightly as it did. After he took his first steps into the industry with The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Will Smith already gained recognition in the television world. It is, however, Michael Bay’s Bad Boys that accelerated the rise of Will Smith. In 1995, Michael Bay, albeit his first time as a director, took on the arduous task of making blockbuster brilliance with Bad Boys and he did just that and much more.
Inside the Magic
Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor
Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
iheart.com
Jeopardy Bans contestant for a lifetime
Since it debuted in 1984, there have been roughly 17,000 contestants on Jeopardy, and nearly all of them have gone on to tell friends about their exciting time on the show - one even wound up hosting Jeopardy. But with so many people appearing on the program, there are bound to be a couple who have taken issue with their experiences as a player. That's the case for recent winner Yogesh Raut.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Suicide Squad’ developer vows to never work for DC again if James Gunn upholds controversial casting strategy
After a long wait, yesterday James Gunn unveiled his and co-leader Peter Safran’s plans for a connected DC Comics vision across film, television, and gaming in the coming years. A few of the projects were familiar, some were surprising, and one aspect of the envisioned continuity is a sore spot with many of the genre’s best actors.
EW.com
RuPaul's Drag Race star Mistress slams 'has-been twink' internet trolls, reveals how she adopted Sugar and Spice
RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 star Mistress Isabelle Brooks is ready to be one bad mother (if you're one of the Instagram trolls terrorizing her digital presence) — all while nurturing new talent as an excellent drag mother to her freshly adopted children. The Houston diva exclusively opens up...
A Cancellation Bloodbath Is Coming To The CW And That Could Mean Bad News For Shows Like Walker And The Winchesters
The CW has a huge cancellation bloodbath in the works, which could spell disaster for fans of Walker and The Winchesters.
thedigitalfix.com
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
wegotthiscovered.com
Stephen King can’t wrap his head around one detail from ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3
Episode three of HBO’s latest hit series The Last of Us, titled ‘Long Long Time’, is being celebrated left and right as one of ‘the greatest hours of television of all time,’ and rightfully so. Granted, the episode hasn’t been without its critics, particularly those...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in February 2023
A new month is almost here, which means a new slate of programming is on its way to HBO Max. On Thursday, as it continued stocking some of the final titles from its January 2022 content list, the streamer unveiled the full list of movies, series, HBO Max originals, and documentaries heading to HBO Max in February 2023, promising endless hours of entertainment for subscribers.
Shows to Watch on Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video, and HBO Max the Week of Jan. 23, 2023
Here's what's coming to your favorite streaming platforms the week of Jan. 23, 2023.
Showtime gets a new name, cancels three new series
Showtime has canceled three of its new dramas as the cable TV network is rebranded "Paramount+ with Showtime."
ComicBook
The Last of Us Episode 3's Long, Long Running Time
Sunday's The Last of Us, titled "Long Long Time," runs for a long, long time. HBO has confirmed the title and running time of episode 3, which introduces a pair of post-pandemic survivalists living alone in their own isolated town: Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett). According to the HBO schedule, the feature-length episode clocks in at 81 minutes, just shy of the 85-minute series premiere. That's considerably longer than last week's normal-sized episode 2 (56 minutes) and the upcoming episode 4 (airing February 5th) and episode 5 (February 12th).
wegotthiscovered.com
An ingeniously excessive action epic gains self-awareness on the Netflix Top 10
If you fire up Netflix on your device of choice and see a splashy, visually dazzling trailer or clip for a movie called An Action Hero, then you’re instantly going to form a certain set of expectations and ideas in your mind. Based on how co-writer and director Anirudh...
ComicBook
Babylon Featurette Highlights the Magic of Margot Robbie (Exclusive)
Of the many things that earned Babylon praise, Margot Robbie's performance as Nellie LaRoy was a standout element, with her work on the project not only impressing her costars, but with the opportunity also offering Robbie the chance to embrace a character she connected with on deeply personal levels. In a new featurette honoring the film's release on home video, you can learn more about Robbie taking on the role of Nellie and the impact the role had on both the actor and her costars. Check out the exclusive featurette above and grab Babylon on Digital HD and Premium VOD on today and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on March 21st.
ComicBook
New Marvel's Wolverine Rumor Hints at M Rating, Release Windows
PlayStation developer Insomniac Games has been quiet on the topic of Marvel's Wolverine ever since the game was first announced back in 2021, though a new rumor about the game may give fans of the character some bits of info they've been hoping to hear. The latest rumor about Marvel's Wolverine suggests that, as fans hoped, the game is indeed targeting a "mature" rating, though the accompanying details about a prospective release window may mean that people will still be waiting for a while before this game releases.
