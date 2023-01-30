Husband and wife duo Sarah Nelson and Louis Guerrieri spent years cutting their teeth in the Denver food scene before moving to Kansas City. Both have years of expertise behind them; Louis’ background is in sushi and butchery while Sarah specializes in pastry. When they moved back to Kansas City, both worked at the Golden Ox and Louis helped open Fox and Pearl. The couple is pleased to announce their new restaurant, Ombra, which opened on December 18. It focuses on globally influenced small plates and tapas in The Village at Briarcliff (4161 N. Mulberry Dr., KCMO).

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO