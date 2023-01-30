ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Wine About Winter event Feb. 18

LIBERTY — Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. staff and volunteers are gearing up for the 13th Annual Let's Wine About Winter wine walk. The event is 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 18. HDLI Executive Director Danelle O'Connell said lucky 13 will have a few changes that she hopes will make participants' experiences even better.
LIBERTY, MO
martincitytelegraph.com

Owen Buckley, owner of Red Bridge Shopping Center, to discuss grocery store in public meeting tonight

Various speakers will provide updates on Sun Fresh, Barstow construction, 103rd Street flood prevention plans, and Bannister Rd. gas station construction. Tonight’s Center Planning and Development Council meeting will include speakers on a variety of topics that impact neighborhoods in south Kansas City. The meeting will be held at the Trailside Center, 9901 Holmes Rd., starting at 7 pm, Tuesday, January 31.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kansascitymag.com

Ombra now offering nose-to-tail butchery in North KC

Husband and wife duo Sarah Nelson and Louis Guerrieri spent years cutting their teeth in the Denver food scene before moving to Kansas City. Both have years of expertise behind them; Louis’ background is in sushi and butchery while Sarah specializes in pastry. When they moved back to Kansas City, both worked at the Golden Ox and Louis helped open Fox and Pearl. The couple is pleased to announce their new restaurant, Ombra, which opened on December 18. It focuses on globally influenced small plates and tapas in The Village at Briarcliff (4161 N. Mulberry Dr., KCMO).
KANSAS CITY, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Topeka home décor store Red Door opens in Ranch Mart South

This marks Red Door’s first Johnson County storefront. The Overland Park store operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday. The store offers both home décor and interior design services. Red Door Home...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Leawood restaurant one of America’s ‘most romantic,’ OpenTable says

Bristol was the only local eatery to make the list. OpenTable created its list based on analyzing more than 13 million customer reviews of restaurants nationwide. Bristol was the only restaurant in the state of Kansas to crack the romantic 100. OpenTable reviewers rated Bristol highly for its “indulgent” seafood...
LEAWOOD, KS
bluevalleypost.com

🍝 5 to Try: What’s the best pasta in Johnson County?

We want our readers to give us their recommendations for the best past in Johnson County. Maybe you prefer something straight-ahead and traditional: tomato sauce and meatballs, anyone?. Or maybe you like to venture into new carbo-rific territory: add some seafood, go gluten-free. It’s up to you. Whatever your...
tourcounsel.com

Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas

One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
KANSAS CITY, KS
QSR magazine

Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas

Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Opening date announced for KCI airport terminal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials in Kansas City announced the opening date for the new Kansas City International Airport terminal during an event held in the terminal on Monday afternoon (1/30). The new terminal will officially open up on February 28th, 2023. Airport officials and Kansas City Mayor, Quinton...
KANSAS CITY, MO

