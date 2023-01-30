Read full article on original website
mycouriertribune.com
Wine About Winter event Feb. 18
LIBERTY — Historic Downtown Liberty Inc. staff and volunteers are gearing up for the 13th Annual Let's Wine About Winter wine walk. The event is 1 to 5 p.m. Feb. 18. HDLI Executive Director Danelle O'Connell said lucky 13 will have a few changes that she hopes will make participants' experiences even better.
martincitytelegraph.com
Owen Buckley, owner of Red Bridge Shopping Center, to discuss grocery store in public meeting tonight
Various speakers will provide updates on Sun Fresh, Barstow construction, 103rd Street flood prevention plans, and Bannister Rd. gas station construction. Tonight’s Center Planning and Development Council meeting will include speakers on a variety of topics that impact neighborhoods in south Kansas City. The meeting will be held at the Trailside Center, 9901 Holmes Rd., starting at 7 pm, Tuesday, January 31.
New restaurant, shop coming to Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza
The Country Club Plaza appears poised to fill two more vacant spots, including one that’s been empty since the spring of 2020.
kansascitymag.com
Ombra now offering nose-to-tail butchery in North KC
Husband and wife duo Sarah Nelson and Louis Guerrieri spent years cutting their teeth in the Denver food scene before moving to Kansas City. Both have years of expertise behind them; Louis’ background is in sushi and butchery while Sarah specializes in pastry. When they moved back to Kansas City, both worked at the Golden Ox and Louis helped open Fox and Pearl. The couple is pleased to announce their new restaurant, Ombra, which opened on December 18. It focuses on globally influenced small plates and tapas in The Village at Briarcliff (4161 N. Mulberry Dr., KCMO).
bluevalleypost.com
Topeka home décor store Red Door opens in Ranch Mart South
This marks Red Door’s first Johnson County storefront. The Overland Park store operates from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Weekend hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 12-4 p.m. Sunday. The store offers both home décor and interior design services. Red Door Home...
bluevalleypost.com
Leawood restaurant one of America’s ‘most romantic,’ OpenTable says
Bristol was the only local eatery to make the list. OpenTable created its list based on analyzing more than 13 million customer reviews of restaurants nationwide. Bristol was the only restaurant in the state of Kansas to crack the romantic 100. OpenTable reviewers rated Bristol highly for its “indulgent” seafood...
Amazon Fresh likely to open first Kansas City-area location this summer
Work on a grocery store at Overland Park's Prairiefire development is underway, and city filings hinted the tenant could be Amazon Fresh.
bluevalleypost.com
🍝 5 to Try: What’s the best pasta in Johnson County?
We want our readers to give us their recommendations for the best past in Johnson County. Maybe you prefer something straight-ahead and traditional: tomato sauce and meatballs, anyone?. Or maybe you like to venture into new carbo-rific territory: add some seafood, go gluten-free. It’s up to you. Whatever your...
gotodestinations.com
Discover the Best Italian Restaurants in Kansas City – (Photos!)
Are you a fan of authentic Italian cuisine? Are you in the mood for a plate of freshly made pasta or a slice of piping hot pizza? Look no further because we’re rounding up the crème de la crème of Italian restaurants. So grab a fork, a...
tourcounsel.com
Legends Outlets Kansas City | Shopping mall in Kansas
One of the best places to shop in our region, The Legends Outlets Kansas City combines traditional mall stores with a healthy selection of outlet shops. The Legends Outlets Kansas City is located on 1843 Village West Parkway Kansas City, KS. The Legends Outlets Kansas City has 101 outlet stores...
DOP Donuts in downtown Overland Park closes its doors
A popular doughnut shop in downtown Overland Park has closed its food truck following a permit dispute with the city.
QSR magazine
Rise Southern Biscuits Opens in Overland Park, Kansas
Rise Southern Biscuits & Righteous Chicken, the award-winning biscuit and chicken concept based in Durham, North Carolina is continuing its national expansion with its latest opening in Overland Park, a Kansas City neighborhood. This location, which opened on January 21, marks the 18th for Rise and the second in Kansas City, with more than 100 new units in the pipeline across North America.
KMBC.com
Kansas City home in Carriage Hill Estates Neighborhood offers elaborate Chiefs light show
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While you still might see some Kansas City homes with Christmas lights on, there's one with lights dedicated to the Kansas City Chiefs. A home in the 4200 block of NE 60th Ct. features a light show that includes three songs near and dear to the heart of Chiefs fans:
KMBC.com
Friends, family raise money after Kansas City tattoo artist injured in crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Friends and family are raising money for a local tattoo artist after he was badly injured in a car accident. Jake Kaullen is currently recovering at a local hospital after doctors placed him in a medically induced coma for ten days after the crash January 19.
KCTV 5
Lot J tailgaters trying to fill up private charter flight to Phoenix
The Kansas City Royals have released their intentions of constructing a $2 billion stadium and ballpark district for a future home. Local bars (in Arizona) are preparing for an influx of Chiefs fans. New area code coming to 816 region. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. After a 21-year delay, an...
Community rallies around Platte City mom who lost livelihood in fire
A Northland community has raised more than $25,000 for a Platte County single mom who lost her livelihood to a fire.
New Mexican BBQ restaurant to open on Kansas City’s Troost Avenue
Barbacoa, a local Mexican barbecue restaurant, is taking the spot of Urban Café on Troost Avenue in Kansas City and hopes to open in April.
fourstateshomepage.com
Opening date announced for KCI airport terminal
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Officials in Kansas City announced the opening date for the new Kansas City International Airport terminal during an event held in the terminal on Monday afternoon (1/30). The new terminal will officially open up on February 28th, 2023. Airport officials and Kansas City Mayor, Quinton...
stlpublicradio.org
The Neck was the heart of Independence’s Black community, until the city demolished it
When Nancy Copridge Harris thinks about her childhood home, the first memories are happy ones. Copridge Harris grew up with her parents and seven siblings at 512 W. Nettleton Ave. in Independence, Missouri. Cherry, peach and pear trees dotted the neighborhood. On any given day, she’d find neighbors walking through...
Kansas City police investigating shots fired into Westport CBD shop
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating after someone fired a shot into Sacred Leaf in Westport early Monday morning.
