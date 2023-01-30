Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 01:45:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-02 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor future forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bowie; Camp; Cass; Cherokee; Gregg; Harrison; Marion; Morris; Nacogdoches; Panola; Rusk; Shelby; Smith; Titus; Upshur; Wood FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas, including the following areas, in Arkansas, Columbia, Hempstead, Lafayette, Little River, Miller, Nevada, and Union. In Louisiana, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Caldwell, Claiborne, De Soto, Grant, Jackson, La Salle, Lincoln, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Red River, Sabine, Union, Webster, and Winn. In Texas, Angelina, Bowie, Camp, Cass, Cherokee, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Nacogdoches, Panola, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Upshur, and Wood. * Through this afternoon * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low- water crossings also may become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Periods of heavy rainfall will continue today across portions of the Four State Region. Additional rainfall amounts of one to two inches with isolated higher amounts will be possible through late this afternoon. This additional rainfall will quickly run off and generate new rises on area waterways, and possibly result in additional flooding. Soils remain very saturated in the wake of extensive heavy rains that have fallen over the last week, with many creeks, bayous, and lakes rising to near or in excess of flood stage.
Flood Warning issued for Caddo, De Soto by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 14:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 14:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 245 PM CST. Target Area: Caddo; De Soto The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Cypress Bayou At Wallace Lake affecting Caddo and De Soto Parishes. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...Cypress Bayou At Wallace Lake. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 151.0 feet, High water will overflow and result in some significant flooding on some secondary roadways around the Southern Kingston Road area. Livestock near the lake should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 151.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 PM CST Thursday was 151.2 feet. - Forecast...The lake is expected to crest around 155 feet on Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 151.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
