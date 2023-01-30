LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Lawrence and one from McFarland are both behind bars after an early-morning family dispute led to shots fired in southwest Douglas Co. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Feb. 5, officials arrested two men - Chandlor Saber Matney, 24, of McFarland, and Dalton Vale Turner, 20, of Lawrence - after an alleged early-morning family dispute led to gunshots being fired. It said two people suffered gunshot wounds during the incident in the southwestern part of the county.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO