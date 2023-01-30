Cardinals Reportedly Interviewing Giants OC Mike Kafka

The Arizona Cardinals are set to interview New York Giants OC Mike Kafka on Tuesday, according to various reports.

The Arizona Cardinals are ramping up their efforts to find their next head coach. Though Dan Quinn is the only coach to gain a second interview with the team, the Cardinals are driving the gas pedal to the floor with requested first interviews for Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan/DC Lou Anarumo on Monday morning.

The Cardinals also expressed interest in Philadelphia Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon, but would have to wait until after the Super Bowl to hire him.

On Monday afternoon, the Cardinals added another name to the list with New York Giants OC Mike Kafka, his fourth interview of the cycle. He's set to interview with Arizona on Tuesday.

Kafka is part of the Andy Reid coaching tree after first arriving on the scene in Kansas City in 2017 as their offensive quality control coach. He then worked his way up to quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator before taking the Giants' offensive coordinator job in 2021.

Kafka helped turn Daniel Jones' play around, helping them go from 4-13 to a playoff berth under Brian Daboll.

His work with Jones and Patrick Mahomes is certainly exciting from a Kyler Murray prospective, and his offense with other weapons in Arizona could be something notable if he's able to carry that success over from New York.

Kafka is a popular name in this coaching cycle, but the Cardinals have strayed mostly towards defensive coaches in their interviews. Only Sean Payton and Frank Reich have mostly offensive experience under their belts when assessing who Arizona has interviewed/requested.

