ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Cardinals Reportedly Interviewing Giants OC Mike Kafka

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
All Cardinals
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=229Dor_0kWTOLjb00

The Arizona Cardinals are set to interview New York Giants OC Mike Kafka on Tuesday, according to various reports.

The Arizona Cardinals are ramping up their efforts to find their next head coach. Though Dan Quinn is the only coach to gain a second interview with the team, the Cardinals are driving the gas pedal to the floor with requested first interviews for Cincinnati Bengals OC Brian Callahan/DC Lou Anarumo on Monday morning.

The Cardinals also expressed interest in Philadelphia Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon, but would have to wait until after the Super Bowl to hire him.

On Monday afternoon, the Cardinals added another name to the list with New York Giants OC Mike Kafka, his fourth interview of the cycle. He's set to interview with Arizona on Tuesday.

Kafka is part of the Andy Reid coaching tree after first arriving on the scene in Kansas City in 2017 as their offensive quality control coach. He then worked his way up to quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator before taking the Giants' offensive coordinator job in 2021.

Kafka helped turn Daniel Jones' play around, helping them go from 4-13 to a playoff berth under Brian Daboll.

His work with Jones and Patrick Mahomes is certainly exciting from a Kyler Murray prospective, and his offense with other weapons in Arizona could be something notable if he's able to carry that success over from New York.

Kafka is a popular name in this coaching cycle, but the Cardinals have strayed mostly towards defensive coaches in their interviews. Only Sean Payton and Frank Reich have mostly offensive experience under their belts when assessing who Arizona has interviewed/requested.

Follow All Cardinals on Facebook

Subscribe to All Cardinals on YouTube

Arizona Cardinals Top Stories

NFL Salary Cup Jumps to $224.8 million

Adam Schefter: Cardinals Don't Believe They'll Get Sean Payton

Sean Payton Opens up on Coaching Search

Cardinals Request to Interview Bengals Coordinators

PFF: Will Anderson Would be 'Home Run Pick'

Three Dream Free Agency Signings

Report: Kyler Murray Won't Rush Return From Knee Injury

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Popculture

Joe Burrow Had 4 Words for Patrick Mahomes After AFC Championship Game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow just had one thing to say to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after the AFC Championship game on Sunday night. The Chiefs defeated the Bengals in the game, and when Burrow and Mahomes met at midfield to shake hands, Burrow was heard saying "Go win it now," which led to Mahomes replying "Yes sir."
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49ers request interview with Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks for DC opening

The 49ers search for a new defensive coordinator is underway. They’ve requested to interview Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo. Wilks was the Panthers’ defensive passing game coordinator and secondary coach under former Carolina head coach Matt Rhule. The 53-year-old broke into the NFL in 2006 after 11 seasons as a college defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator. From 2006-14 he was a defensive backs coach with the Bears, Chargers and Panthers. In 2015 he added assistant head coach to his title, and in 2017 became their defensive coordinator.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Jim Harbaugh could push Broncos right back to Sean Payton

Jim Harbaugh is no longer in contention for the Denver Broncos job, but Sean Payton might be. With Jim Harbaugh no longer seen as a serious candidate for the Denver Broncos head-coaching vacancy, all eyes are on Sean Payton possibly emerging as their top candidate. Let’s be real. Pretty much...
DENVER, CO
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

AllCardinals is a FanNation Channel bringing you the latest news and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals

 https://www.si.com/nfl/cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy