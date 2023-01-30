ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

Warriors' Complete 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions

If you squint at the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors, you can see the outlines of a club capable of defending its NBA title. The Warriors have an MVP candidate in Stephen Curry and a fully loaded starting five that trounces teams by a whopping 19.7 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Praised by Fans for Dominance as Celtics Rout Kyrie, Nets

The Boston Celtics embarrassed the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets 139-96 at TD Garden on Wednesday night. Boston opened up with an unbelievable 46-point first quarter against the Nets to take a 46-16 lead into the second frame. The C's lead ballooned to 110-72 after the third quarter, so head coach Joe Mazzulla opted to empty his bench for the final frame.
BOSTON, MA

