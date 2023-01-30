Read full article on original website
LeBron James On Rui Hachimura: "We Don't Want Rui To Fit In, We Want Him To Fit Out"
LeBron James had some high praise for Rui Hachimura for his performance against the Knicks but he also sent him a message after the game.
Jayson Tatum Reveals That Michael Jordan Didn't Speak to Him After 51-Point Game Against Hornets
Jayson Tatum revealed that Michael Jordan wasn't in the mood to speak to him after Tatum scored 51 in a win against MJ's Hornets.
Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer
Teniya Morant, sister of Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has her first Division I offer and it’s from an HBCU. The post Teniya Morant, sister of Ja Morant, gets HBCU offer appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
JJ Redick Revealed He Thought Draymond Green Was 'One Of The Worst Players In The League' When He Was Younger
Draymond Green has become one of the most uniquely valuable players in NBA history. But back when he was younger, JJ Redick thought he was the worst player in the league.
Stephen Jackson Warns Shannon Sharpe About His Relationship With LeBron James
Stephen Jackson has warned Shannon Sharpe from becoming close friends with LeBron James because LeBron won't reciprocate love like Shannon.
Lakers' LeBron James: 'I'm going to be in this league for at least a few more years'
James' words came after the Los Angeles Lakers' big overtime victory on the road Tuesday night against the New York Knicks. James finished the contest with 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his first triple-double of the season and he's now only 89 points away from breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's all-time scoring record.
Ron Harper Says He Won 5 Championships In 6 Years Because He Accepted His Role As A Defensive Point Guard
Ron Harper won 5 championships as a role player on the legendary Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers. He opened up on his switch to a more subdued role.
Ja Morant’s Savage Move After Pacers' Rookie Andrew Nembhard Told His Dad To “Shut Up”
Ja Morant savagely trash-talked Pacers' rookie Andrew Nembhard after a conversation between Nembhard and Tee Morant.
Hollywood Stars Selena Gomez And Michael B. Jordan Were Spotted Courtside During The Lakers vs. Nets Game
Selena Gomez and Michael B. Jordan were at courtside during the Lakers vs. Nets' recent game.
Memphis Grizzlies And New Orleans Pelicans Engaged In Intense Bidding War Over OG Anunoby
OG Anunoby has sparked a bidding war between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA Rumors: Pelicans Are Interested In Trading For Malik Beasley
The Pelicans want to acquire Malik Beasley.
“I Was Wrong About Darvin Ham…”: Lakers Fans Pissed After Loss To Kyrie Irving And The Brooklyn Nets
Lakers fans were furious at Darvin Ham after the coach failed to guide the team to beat the Brooklyn Nets while short-handed.
Warriors' Complete 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Preview, Predictions
If you squint at the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors, you can see the outlines of a club capable of defending its NBA title. The Warriors have an MVP candidate in Stephen Curry and a fully loaded starting five that trounces teams by a whopping 19.7 points per 100 possessions, per NBA.com.
Former Suns Star Destroyed Chandler Parsons For His Controversial Comments About LeBron James
Eddie Johnson destroyed Chandler Parsons after he suggested that LeBron James overreacted after not getting the foul call against the Celtics.
Michael Jordan On His Friendship With Charles Oakley: "That's My Bodyguard"
Michael Jordan and Charles Oakley have been friends since MJ's early years with the Chicago Bulls, and MJ once explained how their relationship began.
Utah Jazz Have Been Paying Homeless People To Pick Up Trash In The Vivint Arena After Games
The Utah Jazz have been paying homeless people to clean their arena after games.
How much can Danny Green's return help the Memphis Grizzlies?
The Memphis Grizzlies went 0-5 on a recent and lost Steven Adams to a right PCL sprain for the next three-to-five weeks. Still, not all hope is lost in Memphis. The Grizzlies have the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference, and help is on the way. Danny Green is expected to make his...
Nets Ripped by NBA Twitter for Abysmal Shooting in Blowout Loss vs. Celtics
Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons weren't available for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. The rest of the team might as well have been on the injury report too. The Boston Celtics absolutely obliterated Brooklyn at the TD Garden 139-96, led by Jayson Tatum's 31 points and nine rebounds. NBA...
NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Prepared to Offer 3 1st-Round Picks for Raptors' OG Anunoby
If the Toronto Raptors decide to move OG Anunoby before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, the New York Knicks are expected to make a significant offer for the 25-year-old. Per Michael Grange of SportsNet, the Knicks are "widely believed" to be preparing an offer of three first-round draft picks for Anunoby.
Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Praised by Fans for Dominance as Celtics Rout Kyrie, Nets
The Boston Celtics embarrassed the Kevin Durant-less Brooklyn Nets 139-96 at TD Garden on Wednesday night. Boston opened up with an unbelievable 46-point first quarter against the Nets to take a 46-16 lead into the second frame. The C's lead ballooned to 110-72 after the third quarter, so head coach Joe Mazzulla opted to empty his bench for the final frame.
