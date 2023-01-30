Illinois State University is a vibrant campus that offers students multitudes of possibilities. Sometimes navigating all the options available to students can be a challenge. This spring, the CAST Connections Student Success Center, Milner Library, and University College’s Julia N. Visor Center are collaborating with others on campus to highlight ways for students to enhance their journey at Illinois State. Throughout the semester, College of Applied Science and Technology (CAST) students will have the opportunity to attend events showcasing various ways to engage with campus support for their personal and academic success:

