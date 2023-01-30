Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Resource rich: Spring 2023 Student Success series
Illinois State University is a vibrant campus that offers students multitudes of possibilities. Sometimes navigating all the options available to students can be a challenge. This spring, the CAST Connections Student Success Center, Milner Library, and University College’s Julia N. Visor Center are collaborating with others on campus to highlight ways for students to enhance their journey at Illinois State. Throughout the semester, College of Applied Science and Technology (CAST) students will have the opportunity to attend events showcasing various ways to engage with campus support for their personal and academic success:
Three Minute Thesis competition, February 23
The annual Three Minute Thesis (3MT) competition will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 23, at the Normal Theatre located in Uptown Normal. The event is free and open to the public. The Three Minute Thesis competition is an academic competition that challenges Illinois State University graduate students to describe their research within three minutes to a general audience.
Redbird Table Talk: How representation matters
This well-noticed event is back on! Join fellow Redbird alumni and friends for a discussion on how representation matters. Our alumni panel will focus on how representation in the workplace, on community boards, and in organizations matters and how it can elevate the voices of underrepresented groups. When: 6-7 p.m....
Umoja celebration registration open until February 19
The Umoja Community Forum is hosting its annual celebration for Illinois State University students of African descent and from the African diaspora. Umoja: Black Graduation Celebration at Illinois State University will be Thursday, May 11, 2023. Registration is open until February 19. Register for Umoja here. Umoja, the Swahili word...
NCUE welcomes student teachers home
As the new year began, the National Center for Urban Education (NCUE) welcomed our spring 2023 cohort of student teachers to Chicago. What makes this cohort of nine students special is that the majority (six of the nine) attended Chicago Public Schools (CPS) themselves. For the past 19 years, NCUE...
NCUE community partner Greater Auburn Gresham Development Corporation holds grand opening of Auburn Gresham Healthy Lifestyle Hub
On a brisk Friday evening last November, guests received the actual red carpet treatment as they entered the new Auburn Gresham Healthy Lifestyle Hub. Complete with Hollywood lights, the warm and friendly staff from the Greater Auburn-Gresham Development Corporation (GAGDC) opened their doors to the community to tour all four floors.
TV-10 alumni take on new afternoon programs
Across the country, Illinois State University alumni are taking over the afternoon airwaves. “I started to see this trend,” said TV-10 News Director Laura Trendle Polus. After the nationally syndicated Ellen DeGeneres Show ended in May 2022, Trendle Polus saw several television stations launch local programs to fill the void—some hosted by Illinois State alumni. The new shows range in format from newscasts, to lifestyle programming, to a blend of the two.
