ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPI News

Proposed rule would expand birth control access under Affordable Care Act

By Simon Druker
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Jan. 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services proposed a new rule Monday that would reinforce access to birth control coverage under the Affordable Care Act .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VSRcC_0kWTO0Hb00
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services proposed a new rule Monday that would reinforce access to birth control coverage under the Affordable Care Act. File Photo by AppleZoomZoom/Shutterstock

The proposal was put forward jointly in conjunction with the Department of Labor and Department of the Treasury and would ensure access to free birth control for all women across the country.

Women enrolled in group health plans or individual health insurance are entitled to preventive services, including birth control and related counseling at no cost, under the Affordable Care Act.

Expanded exemptions for religious and moral beliefs in 2018 allowed private health plan administrators to exclude contraception coverage.

Monday's proposal would remove the moral exemption, while keeping the religious exception in place.

"Now more than ever, access to and coverage of birth control is critical as the Biden-Harris Administration works to help ensure women everywhere can get the contraception they need, when they need it, and -- thanks to the ACA -- with no out-of-pocket cost," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement Monday.

"Today's proposed rule works to ensure that the tens of millions of women across the country who have and will benefit from the ACA will be protected. It says to women across the country, we have your back."

The proposed rule change would ensure women and their dependents have access to birth control at no extra cost.

"We know that access to affordable health care is vital. HHS, along with the Department of Labor and the Department of the Treasury, continues to protect and promote access to the reproductive health care services people need, including contraception," Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said in a statement.

"If this rule is finalized, individuals who have health plans that would otherwise be subject to the ACA preventive services requirements but have not covered contraceptive services because of a moral or religious objection, would now have access."

In July, President Joe Biden signed an executive order protecting access to reproductive care, including birth control.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Deciding the fate of millions of Medicaid recipients

THE BEGINNING OF THE END — As of today, states can start reevaluating whether the millions of Americans who have remained covered by Medicaid during the pandemic are still eligible for those health insurance benefits, Megan Messerly reports. How we got here: Since March 2020, the so-called continuous coverage...
COLORADO STATE
The Hill

Dems press GOP on whether anti-socialist bill could hit Medicare, Social Security

House Democrats pushed Republicans to clarify the implications of a new bill that would denounce the “horrors of socialism” and socialist policies, expressing concern that it may include Medicare and Social Security benefits.  The House Rules Committee met Tuesday to discuss the resolution, proposed on Jan. 25 by Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Fla.).  Democrats, including…
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
526K+
Followers
72K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy