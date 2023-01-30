ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

keranews.org

Why are property taxes so high in Texas?

Homeowners in Texas pay some of the nation's highest property taxes. And state lawmakers know it. Now that they're back in session, they’ve vowed to address the issue, in part, by spending $15 billion to provide property tax relief. But, how did we get to this point?. Dale Craymer,...
KSAT 12

Texas Legislature gears up to tackle long-standing and fresh issues in public education. Here’s what you need to know.

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. With the legislative session now underway, lawmakers will once again have the chance to tackle issues that have plagued Texas’ public schools since the COVID-19 pandemic hit three years ago, like school funding and teacher shortages.
houstonpublicmedia.org

UH Moment: Texans Weigh In on $33 Billion State Budget Surplus

Most Texans support saving at least some of the expected $33 billion state surplus, but they also want the Texas Legislature to increase public spending on key priorities, according to a new survey report by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston. Legislators are projected to...
Daily Cougar Online

Texans Back Easing State Restrictions on Marijuana

Texans overwhelmingly support proposals to ease state restrictions on both the medical and recreational use of marijuana, with 82% supportive of legislation that would legalize marijuana for a wide range of medical treatments. Two-thirds (67%) approve legalizing marijuana for recreational use by people 21 and older, while 81% say possession...
Reform Austin

Abbott To Go Ahead With Unpopular School Voucher Push

Governor Greg Abbott has been cagey on what exactly his support for “school choice” would entail, but he settled the matter this week at a Parent Empowerment Night event in Corpus Christi. He wants an education savings account that would let parents use taxpayer money to send their kids to private, mostly religious, schools.
saobserver.com

TEXAS PUBLIC SCHOOLS WILL SUFFER IF VOUCHERS PASS

If Texas School Vouchers Passes Public Schools Are In Trouble. This week, the 88th Legislation has made school vouchers a priority due to SB 176. Today I would like to give our parents some basic information on the process and its adverse effects on our public schools. Texas ranks 43 in the nation regarding funding in our schools. School vouchers are a topic that Texas has wanted to pass for years, but each time it failed, our politicians are pushing this agenda once again. When I asked who was behind the curtain trying to push for private school vouchers, I was told it was rich people from other states. I find this to be upsetting. How can another state tell us what’s best for our children here in Texas? First, let me give you a reveal of the four people that testified in 2017 to the Educational Senate committee in Texas. Let’s begin with the Koch brothers, who worked with our former Secretary of the U.S. Department of Education, Betsy DeVos. Then there’s Adam Peshek, who works with the Stand Together Trust, which is in Virginia, and there’s Lindsay Burke, who runs the Heritage Foundation, which is in D.C. These billionaires have been allowed to start educational foundations and push their ideology of what our children should learn in schools. The idea that an infestation of billionaires is trying to say that “private school vouchers” would help our children is hard to believe.
Salon

"A colossal giveaway": A tax break for big polluters is also starving public schools in Texas

This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. Gliding through the shallow channel on the north side of Corpus Christi Bay, you will see stubborn remnants of a barrier island estuary that was once home to vast oyster beds, seagrass meadows, teeming fish nurseries and abundant alligators. You will see dolphins, terns, maybe even a roseate spoonbill. "You still see glimpses of the natural beauty," said Jennifer Hilliard, 56, over the growl of dredgers that were deepening the channel to accommodate larger tankers. Hilliard, a former architect, is treasurer of the Ingleside on the Bay Coastal Watch Association. She and her partner, Tom Daley, 67, took me on a boat tour of the waters they have both fished since childhood. "I'm just hoping it won't all be destroyed," Hilliard said.
bluebonnetnews.com

$2 billion in unclaimed property in Texas; find out if any is owed to you

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is joining other unclaimed property administrators to celebrate the third annual national Unclaimed Property Day tomorrow, Feb. 1. “I am proud to have returned more than $2 billion dollars to Texans since becoming Comptroller, and we are continually looking for new ways to return even more,” Hegar said. “This effort is part of my continued commitment to focus on customer service and provide taxpayers with transparent and accountable government. The money belongs to the people of Texas, and I encourage everyone to visit ClaimItTexas.gov to see if the state is holding some of their unclaimed property.”
KENS 5

State senator expects lawmakers to raise homestead exemption for Texas homeowners

TEXAS, USA — Will they or won’t they?. The Houston Independent School District remains in limbo as the Texas Education Agency decides whether to take over the district. A recent ruling by the Texas Supreme Court cleared the way for the possible move, which was initially brought up in 2019 after board dysfunction, alleged trustee misconduct and a repeatedly failing high school.
thekatynews.com

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Encourages Texans in Panhandle to Monitor New Endangered Species Listing

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar today alerted stakeholders of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s (FWS) decision to delay implementation of a final rule listing the lesser prairie-chicken as an endangered species. The endangered species listing will impact private landowners and industry stakeholders, including those in energy and agriculture, in the Texas Panhandle.
Edy Zoo

In Texas, Democrats push for easier voter access in response to GOP measures

AUSTIN, TX. - The Texas Legislature is considering numerous bills to restrict or expand voter access in the state. These bills come amid a national conversation about election security and voter fraud, with Republicans pushing for stricter measures while Democrats are advocating for easier access to the ballot box. However, despite claims of widespread fraud, such incidents are considered uncommon according to nearly all standards.
