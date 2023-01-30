Read full article on original website
A skull found in Pa. nearly 40 years ago finally gets ID’d
Using DNA data from a genealogy website, a Texas laboratory has helped Bucks County prosecutors identify a skull as belonging to a Trenton man who had been missing for decades, authorities said Monday. Richard Thomas Alt, 31, was reported missing in early 1985 and had last been seen by his...
Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID'd as missing NJ man
MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.The Bucks County district attorney's office said Monday that detectives and a private forensic DNA laboratory identified the skull found on the banks of the river in Morrisville in 1986 as that of Richard Thomas Alt, 31, last seen by his parents on Christmas...
Carbon County 15-year-old found safe
PALMERTON BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a missing 15-year-old out of Carbond County has been found. As of Wednesday at 10:00 p.m., Alexis Bibb was found safe and is back with her family. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gibb was last seen in the Borough of Bath in the Northampton County area […]
New Jersey Councilwoman Is Fatally Shot, Officials Say
Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman serving her first term in Sayreville, New Jersey, was fatally shot on Wednesday, officials said. Victoria Kilpatrick, the mayor of Sayreville, confirmed that Dwumfour was killed, saying in a statement that “the fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying.”
Mother of 5 killed in Tredyffrin Township, Pa. head-on crash
A Pennsville, New Jersey mother of five was killed in a head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
New York City police arrest teenager in fatal September shooting: reports
New York City police arrested a 16-year-old male in connection to a shooting at a Brooklyn park in September that resulted in another teenager dying.
2 Reading, Pa. YouTubers killed in car crash
UPPER MACUNGIE, Pa. (CBS) -- Two men killed in a crash in Lehigh County are being mourned by fans of their YouTube channel, Schaffrilllas Productions, which has 1.5 million subscribers. The Lehigh County Coroner's Office said 25-year-old Christopher Schaffer and 22-year-old Patrick Phyrillas were killed in a crash Sunday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard and Folk Road when their car collided with a tractor-trailer in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. According to the International Business Times, both were content creators for Schaffrillas Productions, their shared YouTube channel which is a combination of their last names.Family and fans are grieving the loss of the two young men who made it their life purpose to entertain others. Schaffer's fiance has taken to Twitter to grieve with the fans. On Twitter, people are using the hashtag #PrayForSchafrillas while mourning the content creators.
Connecticut man who jumped to death from rooftop bar had been arrested days earlier, report reveals
Dale Cheney, who fell dozens of stories from a rooftop bar to his death last week, had been arrested just days earlier on domestic violence charges, records show.
Allentown Footchase Leads To Arrest
A man sits in a Lehigh County jail cell following a brief pursuit with police in Allentown, authorities say. City police witnessed a man draw a handgun during an argument near South 6th Street and West Hamilton Street just after midnight on Sunday Jan. 29, the department said in a statement.
Philadelphia would-be carjacker shot at by licensed gun owner while attempting to steal car: police
A Philadelphia 17-year-old opened a car door and pointed a gun at two people inside but was fired upon by one of the occupants who had a gun and was a licensed carry holder, police say.
New York City store owner attacked while outside to get fresh air 'Was really going to kill me'
A New York City candy store owner was violently assaulted while stepping out for "fresh air" early Tuesday.
Jurors deadlocked in case of pro-life activist facing 11 years for allegedly pushing abortion clinic volunteer
The deadlocked jury in the trial of activist Mark Houck is set to reconvene Monday to decide if he will get 11 years in prison for allegedly pushing an abortion clinic escort.
Animal tranquilizer found in 90%+ of Philly drug supply, 'Tranq' is eating users' skin leading to amputations
Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood is known as an open air drug market. Now, the area in North Philadelphia is at the center of the Tranq epidemic.
Illegal migrants refuse to leave NYC hotel for Brooklyn migrant relief center, sleep in the street
Several illegal migrants are refusing to leave their temporary placement at the Watson Hotel in New York City for a migrant relief center.
Rep. Chip Roy says Congress should repeal FACE Act after Mark Houck acquittal
Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas says Congress should reexamine the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, calling it "clearly weaponized."
Migrants' stories of hardship questioned after refusal to leave New York hotel: 'This thing was a scam'
'The Five' breakdown reports illegal immigrants refused to leave a luxury New York City hotel after being told they would be relocated to a migrant crisis center.
Authorities find chainsaw, dismembered couple and ‘signs of extreme trauma’ in Pennsylvania home
A Pennsylvania woman was accused of shooting her parents in their heads and dismembering their bodies with a chainsaw, authorities said Wednesday. Verity Beck, 49, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of third-degree murder and other crimes in the killings of Reid Beck, 73, and Miriam Beck, 72, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele told reporters.
House Oversight Chairman Comer believes Hunter Biden was 'in proximity' to president's classified docs
House Oversight Committee chairman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, says he believes Hunter Biden was "in proximity" to the classified documents found at his father's home.
Pennsylvania dog needs a family in her ‘final chapter’ of life: Meet Melasa
An 11-year-old mutt from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is in need of a forever home for the "final chapter" of her life. Meet Melasa, a shelter dog twice over.
Jason Kelce's pregnant wife to bring OB-GYN to Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl: 'That could be a super Kelce bowl'
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce said Wednesday his wife is bringing her OB-GYN to the Super Bowl in the event that she goes into labor on game day.
